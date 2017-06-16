Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Father's Day 2017 Edition

Get free chicken wings and beer through Postmates. Photo by Bernard McWilliams

Happy Friday, Miami. This weekend is Father's Day, which means a medley of restaurants across town are hosting brunches, dinners, and other deals just for dad. Besides celebrating your old man, enjoy a rose brunch party at Tap 42 and a sampling of Talde's new Chinese-inspired menu items.

Download Postmates to Get Free Chicken Wings and Beer

Order food on Friday June 16, Saturday June 17, or Sunday June 18

Help your pop keep his dad bod in check with an exclusive Postmates offer available through Sunday. The food app will deliver free chicken wings and beer to new users and their dads across the Miami-Dade Area. To qualify, download the Postmates app and add any order of chicken wings and/or beer to your cart from your restaurant of choice. Before checkout, use the code "DadRocks" for the promotion. New users can download the app here. Offer is available through Sunday, June 18.

Photo via Concrete Beach Brewery

Father’s Day Weekend: Havana Nights at Concrete Beach Brewery

7 p.m. Friday June 16, Saturday June 17, and Sunday June 18; free

What would your dad enjoy more than sipping a cold beer between puffs of a fine cigar? How about chowing down on Cuban food and playing a few games of dominoes? To commemorate the launch of Concrete Beach's Havana Lager can distribution, the brewery is debuting a monthly party including your favorite Cuban pastimes. The first Havana Nights event will feature a live salsa band. Saturday brings a cigar pop-up shop, and Sunday gets dad's boo in the picture with free salsa lessons. In true Cuban fashion, be prepared to talk shit and while away the hours on Caribbean time.

Courtesy of Tap 42

Rosé Brunch Party at Tap 42 Fort Lauderdale

11 a.m. Saturday, June 17; $5 for a glass of frozé

Kick off summer with the launch of Tap 42 Fort Lauderdale’s house-made frozen rosé drink during a rosé brunch party on Saturday. Customers will sip on $5 frozen rosé infused with organic juice and Meomi rosé. There will be live music and brunch dishes available for order.

EXPAND The restaurant now offers its version of General Tso's chicken, aptly named General Talde’s chicken. Courtesy of Talde

Talde's Revamped Dinner Menu Has Chinese Inspiration

Every day during dinner service

In May, Dale Talde's Mid-Beach restaurant refreshed its Asian-American menu to include a stronger focus on classic Chinese-driven dishes. Though Talde's menu update isn't comparable to one of his full-blown shindigs, its clash of sweet and savory flavors is a party for the palate. Keep an eye out for the heirloom tomato salad, in which blueberries and black vinegar add a fresh spin on an otherwise traditional plate. It's a lighter alternative to many of Talde's offerings and is a fitting way to introduce the restaurant's sauce-based entrées. With the menu revamp, the restaurant now offers a version of General Tso's chicken, aptly named General Talde’s chicken ($24), mixed with vibrant-green broccoli florets and offering a sharp, spicy flavor. For something milder, opt for the walnut shrimp ($26). The dish contains a generous helping of the crustacean doused in a creamy coconut sauce and blended with twice-cooked long beans, thin orange slices, and walnuts. The nuts add a pleasant smoky tang to the sweet liquid base of the shrimp.

EXPAND Photo by Adrian Goat / Courtesy of the Freehand

Father's Day BBQ at The Freehand Miami

2 p.m. Sunday, June 18; free

Father's Day means the freedom to do man stuff. Like drink whiskey. Like cook a pig in a pit after injecting that pig with whiskey. Like drinking whiskey while eating whiskey from a juicy, slow-roasted pig. Even if your dad isn't Ron Swanson, he's sure to appreciate the Father's Day BBQ at the Freehand Hotel, which will offer chef Jimmy Lebron's menu of Johnny Walker-inspired fare to celebrate fatherhood. Because if you really want dad to know you love him, don't use words; use whiskey.

Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Father's Day Weekend: Pups & Pints at Concrete Beach Brewery

12 p.m. Sunday, June 18

From noon to 5 p.m., Concrete Beach will host a human and canine brunch to support Paws 4 You Rescue. Expect food, music, and the launch of Concrete Beach's Havana Lager cans.

billwisserphoto.com

Father's Day Brunch, Dinner, and Deals at Various Locations

All day, Sunday June 18

Father's Day is Sunday and it's time to pay dad back for teaching you how to drive, endlessly tossing a ball, and loaning you countless amounts of money. Instead of buying him a tie, why not take him for a steak or bond over a bourbon flight? From a pig roast with Cuban cigars to an endless buffet with a water view, here are the best ways to celebrate dad.

