  • MVN

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: National Beer Day, Big Smoke, and Jimbo's Birthday

Friday, April 7, 2017 at 10:29 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Jimbo's legacy lives on at Gramps this weekend.
Jimbo's legacy lives on at Gramps this weekend.
Photo by Michael McElroy
Happy Friday!

Treat yourself to a weekend filled with friends and family. Start with happy hour at the River Yacht Club, or celebrate National Beer Day at one of Miami's many breweries. Learn about cigars or attend an exciting Havana club without leaving Miami. Finally, at Gramps, celebrate the life of one of Miami's most iconic figures.

Weekend starts now!

Courtesy of Concrete Beach

National Beer Day
Friday, April 7, at various locations
Today is National Beer Day — which could be the all-around best excuse to hoist a pint on a Friday. Nearly every Miami brewery is celebrating with deals on pints and special releases. Read more about the National Beer Day specials in Miami here.

Courtesy of River Yacht Club

Happy Hour at River Yacht Club
4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 7
Start your weekend on a swanky yet budget-conscious note at River Yacht Club's happy hour. Today from 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy $8 bar bites such as mini prime cheeseburgers, grouper bites, ceviche trio, and mini crab cakes while drinking $9 premium cocktails and wine. Cocktails include an apple martini, Tequila Sunrise, Blue Lagoon, gin and juice, and cosmopolitan.

Courtesy of Barú Kendall

Havana Nights at Barú Latin Bar
4 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday, April 7
Enjoy an evening in Havana without leaving Miami at Barú Latin Bar's Havana Nights. Beginning at 4 p.m., every Barú Latin Bar will transform into a Cuban hot spot complete with music, decorations, and themed cocktails. Drink what Barú calls "the best mojito in Miami" for $12 and enjoy Grey Goose bottles for $200.

Fontainebleau "not" toddy
Fontainebleau "not" toddy
Courtesy of Fontainebleau Miami Beach

The Big Smoke at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach
6:30 p.m. Friday, April 7. Tickets cost $325 to $375.
Nothing says "I'm rich" quite like a fat cigar lodged in the middle of a toothy grin. So if you're loaded (or just want to look like you are), spend a day with tobacco experts at the Big Smoke. A ticket gets you 36 premium cigars; a luxurious buffet; cocktails and spirits sponsored by Dewar's, D'Ussé, and Bacardi 8; and the chance to rub shoulders with the best cigar makers in the industry, such as Litto Gomez of La Flor Dominicana, maker of Cigar Aficionado's number one cigar of 2016. Purchase tickets at bigsmokemiami.com.

Hunt for Easter eggs.
Hunt for Easter eggs.
Wikimedia Commons

Eggstravaganza at Pinecrest Gardens
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Admission costs $5 to $7.
Calling all kids! Be a part of Miami’s most exciting day of mayhem and madness at Pinecrest Gardens’ 13th-annual Eggstravaganza, presented by Williamson Automotive. It's the biggest and best egg hunt in town, with more than 50,000 eggs hidden during scheduled egg hunts throughout the day, prizes, face painting, balloon art, interactive games, music, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, storytelling, delicious food, and even a wildlife show. It's a virtual wonderland of activities. General admission costs $5 in advance or online and $7 at the gate the day of the event. Pinecrest Gardens members enter free of charge.

Photo by Marta Xochilt Perez

Jimbo's Birthday Party at Gramps
Noon Sunday, April 9. Admission is free.
Just last summer, Miami said goodbye to one of its greatest unintentional tastemakers. James "Jimbo" Luznar created a scene of bikers, misfits, and bocce ball fans at his Virginia Key squatters' paradise, Jimbo's. Each year, the place was packed for his birthday celebration, where everybody jammed to Lynyrd Skynyrd songs played by Swampfoot. When Adam Gersten opened the Wynwood bar Gramps, he promised to offer an homage to this legend and has done so by putting on Jimbo's Birthday Party for five years straight. Luznar passed away last summer, but his spirit will fuel the fun at the fifth-annual shindig. Admission is free, but donations and profits from food and drink sales will benefit the Everglades Foundation.

Ricky's South Beach is like a playground for nostalgic adults who happen to be craving cotton candy.EXPAND
Ricky's South Beach is like a playground for nostalgic adults who happen to be craving cotton candy.
Courtesy of Ricky's South Beach

Chase the Jaguar at Ricky's South Beach
10 p.m. Sunday, April 9
Ricky's South Beach is like a playground for nostalgic adults who happen to be craving cotton candy. The '80s-themed bar offers craft beverages and classic American cuisine with a side of arcade games and beer pong. This week, Fort Lauderdale indie band Chase the Jaguar will mix rock styles while the bartender mixes your cocktail with the same satisfactory results.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Related Locations

miles
Gramps
More Info
More Info

176 NW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-699-2669

www.gramps.com

miles
Pinecrest Gardens
More Info
More Info

11000 Red Rd.
Pinecrest, FL 33156

305-669-6990

www.themarketcompany.org

miles
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
More Info
More Info

4441 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-538-2000

www.fontainebleau.com

miles
Ricky's
More Info
More Info

1222 16th St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-704-3602

www.rickyssouthbeach.com

miles
BarÃº Urbano Doral
More Info
More Info

11402 NW 41st St.
Doral, FL 33178

305-477-6022

www.baruurbano.com

miles
River Yacht Club
More Info
More Info

401 SW Third Ave.
Miami, FL 33130

305-200-5716

riveryachtclub.com

miles
Concrete Beach Brewery
More Info
More Info

325 NW 24th St.
Miami, Florida 33127

305-205-9983

www.masterbreweracademy.com

miles
J. Wakefield Brewing
More Info
More Info

120 NW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127

786-254-7779

www.jwakefieldbrewing.com

miles
Wynwood Brewing Company
More Info
More Info

565 NW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127

www.wynwoodbrewing.com

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

