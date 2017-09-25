Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Adios Irma, Aussie Happy Hour, and Arts & Crafts

This week, order an Adios Irma cocktail at Tap 42 to raise money for hurricane relief efforts, attend Macchialina's Aussie-inspired happy hour, visit Kuro for a five-course meal with wine pairings, and design your own beer stein at the Butcher Shop.

Adios Irma at Tap 42. In order to help the community, Tap 42 and M.I.A. Beer Co. have partnered up to develop a collaboration cocktail called “Adios Irma” that will be served at all Tap 42 locations through October 1. All proceeds from the cocktail will benefit Feeding South Florida and will go towards hurricane relief efforts. The beverage costs $10 and features M.I.A. Beer Co.’s Cucumber Lime MIA Hrd Wtr, gin, and basil syrup, served in a goblet glass. 3252 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-864-0194; tap42.com.

Support Hurricane Irma Relief at Chipotle. On Monday, September 25, 50 percent of every sale at the more than 140 Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in Florida will go directly to the United Way Hurricane Irma Recovery Fund. All day (10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.), half of every purchase will help the United Way meet storm-related needs and support mid- to long-term recovery throughout the affected regions. Contact your local Chipotle to find out if they are participating.

Prepare for a culinary journey at Kuro. Courtesy of Kuro

Crave GFL Dinner at Kuro. On Tuesday, Kuro will host a five-course wine pairing dinner as part of this year’s Crave GFL programming. The dinner will be prepared by Kuro’s culinary team led by executive chef Alex Q. Becker, with each course paired with a unique wine. The night will begin with a welcome reception at 6:30 p.m. featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. The dinner is priced at $125 per person Seating is limited. Reservations are required. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 25, at 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-316-2900; seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Photo courtesy of Macchialina

True Aussie Happy Hour at Macchialina. Chef Mike Pirolo of Macchialina and chef Aaron Brooks of Edge Steak & Bar have teamed up to host a True Aussie Happy Hour on Tuesday. The duo will prepare a selection of complimentary appetizers made with sustainable and pasture-raised meat. Those looking to grab a drink at the bar can take advantage of $10 cocktails and specials on beer and wine. 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 26, at 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Butcher Shop

Design Your Own Beer Stein at the Butcher Shop. The Butcher Shop's second-annual Arts & Crafts Series launches Wednesday night. The Wynwood beer garden will host an arts-and-crafts-like session where beer drinkers will be encouraged to purchase a brew and design its corresponding stein. You can participate in the contest simply by purchasing a beer. As you sip, the restaurant will provide you with a beer stein to use as a blank canvas. Your stein will be judged on creativity and originality. The first place winner will be awarded a $100 gift certificate to the Butcher Shop and the second place winners will receive a $50 gift certificate. 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, September 27, at 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-846-9120; thebutchershopmiami.com.

EXPAND Stubborn Seed open in SoFi Courtesy of Grove Bay Hospitality

Jeremy Ford's Stubborn Seed Now Open. The Top Chef winner is back on Miami Beach with the opening his first restaurant, Stubborn Seed, in the South of Fifth neighborhood. Ford and his team, which includes longtime friend, chef Joe Mizzoni, take inspiration from Asia, Europe, and Miami's own melting pot of cultures to create a diverse menu of raw items, meat, fish, and other small plates. Items can be ordered à la carte or included in a chef’s tasting of six courses curated by Ford ($80). Menu highlights ($5 to $28) are Jojo Tea-cured snapper with sorrel, celery, clementine, and hearts of palm; a five-second wahoo crudo with a spicy buttermilk dressing; herb-roasted Wagyu accentuated with mushroom, carrot, and mustard butter; and slow-cooked snapper with poblano peppers, cucumber, and lime littleneck clams. Desserts include croustillant, a creamy chocolate layer cake; snickerdoodle cookies with gooey chocolate centers; and stout cake served with ginger ice cream. 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-322-5211; stubbornseed.com.

