Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Puplife, Hot-Dog-Eating Champs, and Easter Brunch

It's Easter weekend, and that means brunch with friends and family, egg hunts, and plenty of happy hours.

Begin the weekend with a happy hour for you and your pup or sip a fine Malbec at Novecento. Search for colorful eggs at Zoo Miami's Egg Safari, or watch people stuff their faces with hot dogs to qualify for spots in Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Competition in Brooklyn. Finally, plan for a fine Easter brunch.

Weekend starts now!

Puplife: A Dog Happy Hour at Omni Park

Friday, April 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1234 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Admission is free.

Believe it or not, your dog needs to spend the same amount of time socializing as you do. Think about that the next time you're hanging out with friends and talking shit over happy-hour specials. Lucky for Fido, Poplife has created the Puplife Dog Happy Hour. While your dogs bemoan the struggles of whatever work they think they do, you can unwind from your grind with other fur parents and their fur babies. Dishes for Dogs will provide canine hors d'oeuvres, while two-leggeds can sip drinks and nosh on bites by chef Luz McCook. Don't forget to pop into the photo booth for Instagram-worthy evidence of your good time.

Weekend Happy Hour at Level One

Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 16, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy a weekend happy hour at this chic new spot. From 5 to 8 p.m., enjoy select cocktails and food for 50 percent off. Items include crab au gratin, seared sea scallops, and duck croquettes. Cocktails include the Dirty Tini, with an Angostura base, Luxardo, yuzu, and aquafaba; La Bandera, with Altos tequila, basil, pineapple, lime, and house bitters; Emojito Royal, with Bacardi 8, mint, lime, and prosecco; and Dutch Melons, made with melon-infused gin, lime, Cointreau, agave, and Fever-Tree ginger beer.

World Malbec Day at Novecento

Friday, April 14, through Monday, April 17, dinner service only

World Malbec Day is Monday, April 17, but you can start the celebration early at the Novecento locations in Brickell and Aventura. A special three-course sharing menu, including a bottle of Graffigna Grand Reserve Malbec, costs $75 per couple. Or order any dinner and get half off a bottle of that Malbec.

Egg Safari at Zoo Miami

Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, at 11 a.m.

If the Easter mascot is a bunny, doesn't it make sense that other animal pals should get in on the fun too? At Egg Safari, it's not just little humans getting sweet treats; several of Zoo Miami's residents will also be given eggs filled with (species-appropriate) goodies. Enjoy music, games, prizes, Easter Bunny photo ops, and the most eco-friendly egg hunt around. The eggs will be made from biodegradable material and the candy made from sustainable palm oil — 'cause a spring celebration should help us keep spring around for a little while longer. Admission costs $17.95 to $21.95.

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Competition Qualifiers at Marlins Park

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. at Marlins Park. Admission is free with ticket purchase to 7:10 p.m. game

If you're going to see the Marlins take on the Mets this Saturday at 7:10 p.m., stay for the postgame fun when

Nathan’s Famous hosts the Florida qualifiers for the annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Competition at 10:30 p.m. The event takes place immediately following the game, when local eating champs will chomp on hot dogs to qualify for a seat at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, Brooklyn, where they will face reigning champions Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo for the title. For game tickets, visit mlb.com.

Taco Battle and Craft Beer Fest at Esplanade Park

Saturday at 1 p.m. at 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. Admission is free, the Craft Beer Garden costs $25, and VIP costs $65.

Have you ever asked yourself, "What goes best with beer?" Of course not; the answer, clearly, is everything. But if hot meat wrapped in a tortilla is your preferred brew companion, hightail it to the Taco Battle and Craft Beer Fest. Not only can you sample beers and tacos competing for awards in creativity, popularity, and flavor, but you'll also have an excuse to literally stuff your face in the taco-eating competition. The event is kid- and pet-friendly, so your only excuses for not going are illness or a severe corn allergy.

Easter Brunch

Easter is the perfect time to enjoy brunch with loved ones. If you haven't yet made plans, check out New Times' guides to Easter brunch in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Then hop to it and make reservations.

