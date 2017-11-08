Ten Best Fall Cocktails in Miami

In Miami, autumn seems like a myth. But just because the city isn't blessed with multicolored leaves and consistently crisp air doesn’t mean locals can't enjoy cocktails spiced with nutmeg and cinnamon.

Miami’s bars are getting into the season with fresh concoctions channeling the best flavors of fall. Here are the top ten cocktails to warm yourself from the inside out regardless of the weather.

1. Apple sangria at the W South Beach. For a more seasonal take on the Spanish classic, the Wet Deck at the W South Beach serves an apple sangria ($16) that will make sipping cocktails by the pool feel just a tad like sitting by the fire. The drink, infused with oranges and fresh apples, blends seasonal flavors with apple-flavored Cîroc, Sauvignon Blanc, Grand Marnier, soda water, and lemon. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3000; wsouthbeach.com.

EXPAND Bishamonten Courtesy of Zuma

2. Bishamonten at Zuma. The haute sushi spot inside the Epic Hotel Miami is celebrating its seventh anniversary this fall with a fresh lineup of cocktails created by bar manager Karol Ansaldi. Each beverage draws inspiration from the seven lucky gods of Japan. Bishamonten ($20), flavored like a relaxing fall drink, comes from the more spirited god of warriors. Sip on a base of Creyente mezcal mixed with muddled apple and salted caramel flavors and topped with a tart yuzu tonic. 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-577-0277; zumarestaurant.com.

Old & Smoky Courtesy of Atlas

3. Old & Smoky at Atlas. When looking for a unique cocktail, go to a bar that thinks outside the box by putting the drink in a box. At Atlas inside the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, the Old & Smoky ($17) is finished off in a glass box swirling with smoked hickory and apple wood. Open the door and watch the smoke creep out. The smoky beverage is a traditional old-fashioned, made with orange peel, bourbon, and bitters and garnished with fresh cherries. 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-414-5100; conradfortlauderdale.com.

EXPAND Fare Thee Well Courtesy of Mr. Chow

4. Fare Thee Well at Mr. Chow. For Fare Thee Well, warm aged bourbon is mixed with Luxardo, apricot, fresh lemon juice, and Fee Brothers Old Fashioned Bitters. The drink ($16) is garnished with a dehydrated orange wheel and a black cherry. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-1695; mrchow.com.

EXPAND Lion's Bite Courtesy of Dragonfly

5. Lion’s Bite at Dragonfly. Dragonfly in Doral offers a tequila-based, Asian-inspired cocktail ($14) with a delicate combination of warmth, citrus, and spice. Roca Patrón Reposado tequila is mixed with Strega liqueur, honey, and lime juice, stirred with shishito pepper, and garnished with a togarashi salt rim. 5241 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-222-7447; dragonflyrestaurants.com.

La Catrina Courtesy of Tacology

6. La Catrina at Tacology. Brickell City Centre’s taco spot is melding traditional Mexican flavors with a dash of fall with this rum-based cocktail. Served in a Día de los Muertos-themed glass, La Catrina ($13) mixes rum with coconut purée and horchata. It's garnished with a dash of cinnamon and stirred with a cinnamon stick. 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-347-5368; tacology.us.

EXPAND Courtesy or Ora

7. The Phoenix at Ora’s Anti Social Room. The cocktail bar and lounge recently revamped its cocktail menu to include seasonal flavors. The Phoenix ($20) is a warm, rich cocktail for brisk Miami nights. Japanese whiskey is mixed with chai, vanilla, and bitters and stirred with almond milk for a consistency similar to a White Russian's but with a spicier finish. 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-912-1010; oranightclub.com.

EXPAND Smoke Show Courtesy of Bird & Bone

8. Smoke Show at Bird & Bone. This vibrant-orange mezcal-based drink ($15) is mixed with Aperol and blood orange juice, lime juice, and simple syrup and garnished with an orange rind. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; theconfidantemiamibeach.hyatt.com.

Apple old fashioned Courtesy of Talde

9. Apple old-fashioned at Talde Miami Beach. This twist on a classic mixes warm bourbon with Carpano Antica sweet vermouth, bitters, and apple spice syrup. The drink ($14) is stirred with a lemon twist and garnished with apple slices. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-605-4094; taldemiamibeach.com.

EXPAND Pumpkin soufflé martini Courtesy of Sugar Factory

10. Pumpkin soufflé martini at Sugar Factory. This libation ($18) is like pumpkin pie in a glass. Vanilla vodka is mixed with Godiva white chocolate, cream, and a teaspoon of pumpkin-pie spice. It's topped with whipped cream, a sprinkle of pumpkin-spice powder, and pumpkin spice Hershey Kisses. 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-604-0323; sugarfactory.com.

