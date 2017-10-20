Miami's Five Best New Fall Brunches

With a noticeable crispness in the air, relish Miami's transition into cooler months by trying a new brunch this weekend. However, instead of opting for an indoor food and drink fest, consider a reservation outside to dine near the ocean or on a busy patio. It's fall, after all.

From Bazaar Mar's seafood spread in Brickell, to dim sum at Phuc Yea, or beer and comfort food at Biscayne Bay Brewing, here are five new brunches to try this autumn.

1. Bazaar Mar. This past year, José Andrés, James Beard-winning restaurateur, author, and chef, opened Bazaar Mar, a nautical-inspired seafood restaurant in Brickell. Since, the restaurant debuted a Sunday champagne brunch replete with buffet-style crudos, tiraditos, ceviches, and oysters, as well as larger entreés such as smoked salmon tartare, crab Benedicts, Nutella pancakes, and egg white tortillas. For an added cost, customers can sip bottomless champagne and add a table-side caviar tower. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays at 1300 S. Miami Ave., Brickell; 305-615-5859; sbe.com. $75 per person and up.

EXPAND Linguine "alla nerano" Courtesy of Forte Dei Marmi

2. Forte dei Marmi. Tuscan-inspired restaurant Forte dei Marmi's brunch experience begins with an antipasto bar stocked with octopus and potatoes; bluefin tuna tartare; grilled vegetables; and avocado, mango, and nut granola salad. Entrées include spinach, asparagus, and poached egg avocado toast; chicken Milanese topped with rucola and cherry tomatoes; and linguine alla nerano with zucchini and Parmesan. Dessert is served buffet-style, with a selection of fruit crostatas, vanilla crème brûlée, chocolate profiteroles, apple pie, chocolate cake, and Neapolitan doughnuts, composed of three layers of flavor with a cake-like consistency. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Sundays at 150 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-3095; fdmmiami.com. $55 per adult and $25 per child.

EXPAND Avocado toast Courtesy of Biscayne Brewing

3. Biscayne Bay Brewing. Biscayne Bay Brewing in Doral recently launched Yacht Rock's Sunday Brunch, a weekly party offering build-your-own breakfast burritos, bottomless guava mimosas, a live DJ, and $1 pours of Kapitan’s Kolsch or rosé. Bottomless guava or orange mimosas cost $10 while all food items are priced under $10. Highlights include banana-pecan bread topped with bacon and whipped butter; avocado toast on sourdough; buttermilk pancakes garnished with peanut butter cereal, banana, and Nutella syrup; and a cheese, egg, and ham croquette breakfast sandwich. Noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays at 8000 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com.

Phuc Yea's brekky nachos Photo by Phuc Yeah

4. Phuc Yea. Weekend brunch at Phuc Yea, which can be enjoyed in a quiet outdoor courtyard, includes an assortment of dim sum offerings, such as cripsy tofu and PY noodles showered in Parmesan and oyster sauce. Larger plates include "brekky" nachos — a spinoff of traditional breakfast nachos — made with sesame rice crackers, salsa, crème fraîche, bird's-eye chili, cheddar cheese, and a fried egg ($10); sticky rice croquettes with eggs ($12); and coffee banana pancakes with bourbon maple syrup ($12). For an added $15, sip on rosé, mimosas, or white wine coolers. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.

EXPAND Hot chicken and waffle Courtesy of The Confidante Miami Beach

5. Bird and Bone. Headed by Richard Hales, best known for his midtown Miami restaurants Blackbrick and Sakaya Kitchen, brunch is a medley of the restaurant's most popular plates served in a country-inspired outdoor area. Guests can go light or hearty with plates ranging from greens, yogurt, and grilled vegetables to biscuit Benedicts, fried chicken and waffles, and hot chicken tacos. The menu also offers gluten-free and vegan items, welcoming diners regardless of dietary restrictions or preferences. Opt for an order of jars ($25): three glass containers filled blue-cheese-and-honey-topped avocado dip, egg salad with country ham, and whipped milk ricotta layered with a pepper jelly; hot chicken 'n' waffle ($23), and avocado toast and eggs ($14). 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; birdandbone.com.

