menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Super Bowl, Brunch, and Nutella Day

Brasserie Azur Brings Mediterranean-Fusion Brunch to Midtown


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Super Bowl, Brunch, and Nutella Day

Friday, February 3, 2017 at 12:10 p.m.
By Laine Doss
Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Super Bowl, Brunch, and Nutella Day
Courtesy of Bokampers Sports Bar & Grill
A A

All thoughts will turn to the big game when the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons for Super Bowl LI this Sunday, February 5.

This weekend also sees two food holidays — Global Nutella Day and National Soup Day — to indulge your sweet and savory sides.

Weekend starts now!

Celebrate National Soup DayEXPAND
Celebrate National Soup Day
Courtesy of Pollo Tropical

National Soup Day
Saturday, February 4, is National Soup Day, so celebrate with a bowl of steaming Caribbean chicken soup at Pollo Tropical. All day, order a soothing bowl of goodness filled with chicken, corn, yuca, plantains, and pumpkin for only $1.

Café Roval's Sunday brunch
Café Roval's Sunday brunch
Courtesy of Café Roval

Brunch at Café Roval
Café Roval's backyard is the soothing oasis you need before the excitement of the Super Bowl. Relax with Sunday brunch, served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and enjoy entrées ($9 to $16) such as Maine lobster cake Benedict, short-rib grilled cheese, and sprouted chickpea cakes. Wash your meal down with a michelada or a hot Belgian, served with white chocolate flakes, steamed milk, and Maldon salt.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Super Bowl, Brunch, and Nutella Day
Clarissa Buch

Global Nutella Day
Global Nutella Day is this Sunday, February 5, so take yourself out for a sweet brunch brimming with Nutella French toast, Nutella pancakes, and a dreamy chocolate-and-Nutella cream pie at Fireman Derek's. Find your favorite Nutella delight here.

Dig into the famous Prohibition Burger.
Dig into the famous Prohibition Burger.
Courtesy of Tap 42

Super Bowl Watch Parties
February 5 is Super Bowl Sunday — the day the entire world turns into a football fanatic. Celebrate the big game with a group of friends and cheer on the Patriots or Falcons to victory. Miami has a plethora of places to watch the game, from sports bars to poolside fetes. Find a host of options in Miami and Broward, and make plans to party.

Related Stories

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop & Cafe
More Info
More Info

2818 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33127

786-449-2517

firemanderekspies.com

miles
Café Roval
More Info
More Info

5808 NE Fourth Ct.
Miami, FL 33137

786-953-7850

caferoval.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >