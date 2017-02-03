Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Super Bowl, Brunch, and Nutella Day
Courtesy of Bokampers Sports Bar & Grill
All thoughts will turn to the big game when the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons for Super Bowl LI this Sunday, February 5.
This weekend also sees two food holidays — Global Nutella Day and National Soup Day — to indulge your sweet and savory sides.
Weekend starts now!
Celebrate National Soup Day
Courtesy of Pollo Tropical
National Soup Day
Saturday, February 4, is National Soup Day, so celebrate with a bowl of steaming Caribbean chicken soup at Pollo Tropical. All day, order a soothing bowl of goodness filled with chicken, corn, yuca, plantains, and pumpkin for only $1.
Café Roval's Sunday brunch
Courtesy of Café Roval
Brunch at Café Roval
Café Roval's backyard is the soothing oasis you need before the excitement of the Super Bowl. Relax with Sunday brunch, served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and enjoy entrées ($9 to $16) such as Maine lobster cake Benedict, short-rib grilled cheese, and sprouted chickpea cakes. Wash your meal down with a michelada or a hot Belgian, served with white chocolate flakes, steamed milk, and Maldon salt.
Clarissa Buch
Global Nutella Day
Global Nutella Day is this Sunday, February 5, so take yourself out for a sweet brunch brimming with Nutella French toast, Nutella pancakes, and a dreamy chocolate-and-Nutella cream pie at Fireman Derek's. Find your favorite Nutella delight here.
Dig into the famous Prohibition Burger.
Courtesy of Tap 42
Super Bowl Watch Parties
February 5 is Super Bowl Sunday — the day the entire world turns into a football fanatic. Celebrate the big game with a group of friends and cheer on the Patriots or Falcons to victory. Miami has a plethora of places to watch the game, from sports bars to poolside fetes. Find a host of options in Miami and Broward, and make plans to party.
