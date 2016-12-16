menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Stormtroopers, Live Jazz, and Last-Minute Shopping

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Gingerbread, Stephanie Izard, and Wynwood Brewing


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Stormtroopers, Live Jazz, and Last-Minute Shopping

Friday, December 16, 2016 at 9 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Courtesy of the Miami Flea
This is the last weekend before holiday madness kicks in. This is the time to do any last-minute shopping. Instead of running to the mall, consider calmer more fun options: The Miami Flea and Little River Cooperative's plant sale are this weekend, offering gifts sure to please anyone on your list.

Then, take some time for yourself by enjoying live jazz or heading to the movies.

Weekend starts now!

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Stormtroopers, Live Jazz, and Last-Minute Shopping
Live Jazz at Soyka
Head out to Soyka for live jazz in the lounge area near the bar. On Friday, December 16, enjoy French Caravan's swing gypsy jazz, and on Saturday, December 17, Michelle Fragos performs Cuban jazz while you sip on an Aperol spritz, açaí martini or the signature From Soyka With Love, made with St. Germain, Pperol, prosecco, and fresh watermelon (all $13). There's no cover and no drink minimum.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at Cinépolis in Coconut Grove — Complete with Stormtroopers
There's only one thing that can make seeing a new Star Wars movie even better: Seeing it with real Stormtroopers!  This weekend, Cinépolis in Coconut Grove will host real life Stormtroopers this Friday through Sunday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. daily. The troopers are part of the 501st Legion of Official Volunteer Stormtroopers (VST), an international fan-based organization dedicated to the construction and wearing of screen-accurate replicas of the Star Wars universe. The Stormtroopers will be available for selfies and (possibly) taking over the planet. While you're there, pick up the theater's special Star Wars: Rogue One package that includes a Death Star filled with 85 ounces of better popcorn, a large soda, and a pair of collectors' glasses for $25 (available until sold out). For showtimes, visit cineopolisusa.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Stormtroopers, Live Jazz, and Last-Minute Shopping
Last-Minute Shopping and Noshing at the Miami Flea
If you've waited until now to do your holiday shopping, the Miami Flea (1440 N. Miami Ave., Miami)  is here to save your life. On Sunday, December 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., skip the mall and head to the flea for a plethora of gifts for everyone. We're talking clothes, jewelry, chocolates, and more. There's a holiday-themed crafting corner for kids and snacks (and booze). Admission is free and your sanity is preserved. Win-win! For more information visit aedistrictmiami.com.

Little River Coop's Plant Sale
This Christmas, why not give the gift of an edible garden? The Little River Cooperative (115 NE 76th St., Miami) is hosting its mid-season plant sale on December 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There, you can purchase all manner of edible goodies to grow like lettuce, spinach, ground cherries, fancy chicory, and edible pansies. Baby citrus trees are perfect for always having fresh limes on hand, and who wouldn't want a banana tree in their backyard? The coop will also have other giftables for sale like gardening tools, seed packets, and local honey.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Soyka
5556 NE Fourth Ct.
Miami, FL 33137

305-759-3117

www.soykarestaurant.com

Cinepolis Coconut Grove
3015 Grand Ave.
Coconut Grove, FL 33133

305-446-6843

cinepolisusa.com/coconut-grove.aspx

