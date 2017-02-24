Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: SOBEWFF and Beyond
This weekend, the white sands of Miami Beach fill with celebrity chefs and foodies when the South Beach Wine & Food Festival celebrates its sweet 16.
If you haven't snagged tickets, some are still available for the high-profile Burger Bash and Grand Tasting Village. Miami is also teeming with satellite dinners and parties where chefs from around the globe cook for our city.
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
Back for its 16th turn around the sun, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival hosts a robust series of dinners, parties, seminars, and brunches. If you're a foodie, there's an event for you — from the massive, awe-inspiring Grand Tasting Village ($225) to the dog-friendly Yappie Hour ($95), where you can wine and dine with your favorite four-legged friend. Tickets are still available for many events and can be purchased at sobefest.com. Be sure to check out New Times' Taste Guide — found inside our current print issue — for all the information you'll need to navigate Miami's biggest food weekend.
Ping-Pong, Pizza, and Peroni
Join chefs Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Jeremy Ford for a night of Ping-Pong and bites. Today, February 24, from 10 p.m. to midnight, the Market at the Miami Beach Edition will host an evening of Italian food, beer, and table tennis. Forty bucks gets you all-you-can-eat pizzas, oysters, imported Italian cheeses and charcuterie, and desserts. Wash it down with Peronis and negronis, and challenge Chef Vongerichten to a game of Ping-Pong.
Late-Night Ramen at Pubbelly Sushi
Didn't get enough to eat at Burger Bash? Head to Pubbelly Sushi for some late-night ramen. From midnight to 3 a.m., chefs Jose Mendin and Richie Makano (formerly of Hapa Ramen) will create two delicious ramen dishes for your early-morning cravings.
The Art of Brunch
The Hungry Post and Young Artist Initiative are set to host a pop-up brunch at the 1111 Lincoln Road rooftop. From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 25, chow down on food from Tacology, Poke 305, Doggi's Arepa Bar, and Bachour Bakery + Bistro. A $10 cover will be charged beginning at 2 p.m., and you pay for food as you go. RSVP is required via Facebook. A limited number of VIP table reservations are available; email rsvp@hungrypost.com.
Courtesy of Izzy's Fish & Oyster
Oh, Baby, I Like It Raw at Izzy's Fish & Oyster
Izzy's Fish & Oyster's Jamie DeRosa will host chefs Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer this Saturday, February 25, at 10 p.m. for the second edition of Oh, Baby, I Like It Raw. For $25, enjoy dishes from all three chefs and two signature cocktails. For reservations, call 305-397-8843.
