Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Pre-Valentine's Day Partying

Courtesy of Bagatelle Miami

Happy Friday! This weekend is all heart. Valentine's Day is next week and, this being Miami, the party starts this weekend. Shop for chocolate and fixings for a romantic dinner at the Wynwood Farmer's Market, enjoy a Love Boat-themed brunch, or sample fine wines. Take your sweetie out for a pre-V-Day dinner show or find your soul mate at a Zodiac-inspired cocktail soiree.

Weekend starts now!

Photo by Laine Doss

Sweet Butter Pop-Up

Ernisha Randolph wants to see Miami get back to its true Southern roots. The chef and owner of Juanita's Kitchen, is seeking to open Sweet Butter, a Southern restaurant that features a more healthful approach to traditional Low Country cuisine. Think fried chicken without tons of great and vegan collard greens that pack a ton of flavor without the fat back. While Randolph is scouting permanent spots for her restaurant, she's introducing it to Miami with a series of Sweet Butter pop-ups that feature a four-course meal from a rotating menu that include catfish, macaroni and cheese, and a hefty dose of colorful vegetables for balance. This immersive experience also includes a host of singers, dancers, and entertainers. Prices start at $55, with the first pop-up tonight, February 10 at the Overtown Performing Arts Center (1074 NW 3 Ave.). Show times are 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m. and reservations can be made at sweetbutter.eventbrite.com.

Courtesy Wynwood Farmer's Market

Wynwood Farmer's Market

If you're planning on making a multi-course dinner for your Valentine next week, you're going to need to procure some fresh ingredients. Thankfully, the Wynwood Farmer's Market returns on February 11. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., head over to the back lot at The LAB and shop for fresh produce, olive oils, pastas, chocolate, and Sicilian desserts. While you're there, enjoy some chow from the market's Street Food Alley featuring Cambodian food, New Orleans beignets, and Italian wood-fired pizzas.

Free wine is a thing. Courtesy of Happy Wine

Free Wine Tasting and Paella at Happy Wine Calle Ocho

With Valentine's Day coming, you're going to need a good bottle of wine or Champagne to toast your sweetheart (or your freedom). Head over to Happy Wine on Calle Ocho on February 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for a free wine tasting so you can try before you buy. Added bonus? Happy Wine is offering free paella, as well.

Photo Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

Zodiac at the 1 Rooftop

The 1 Rooftop is inviting you to find your soul mate — just in time for Valentine's Day by tapping into the Zodiac. Of course, cocktails also help lubricate conversations between potential love interests, so there's that too. Sounds by the ironically named Damaged Goods and YSL will help set the mood. In any case, the view is amazing. Channel your sun sign on February 11 at 7 p.m.

Ricardo and DJ at Bagatelle brunch Photo by Laine Doss

Bagatelle Love Boat Brunch

Ahoy mateys! Set out on an imaginary cruise at Bagatelle for a pre-Valentine's Day Love Boat-themed brunch. We're not sure if Julie your cruise director and Issac your bartender will be there, but it's a sure thing you'll still have fun. Enjoy on Sunday, February 12 from noon to 6 p.m. For reservations contact miamireservations@bistrotbagatelle.com or call 305-704-3900.