Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: P.I.G., LuckyRice, and Wiener Bash
|
Lions and cocktails and food, oh my!
Courtesy Luckyrice
This has been a long week for Miami and the country. We've elected President Trump, had our morning-after political hangover, and spent a lot of time at the water cooler saying, "what the f—?" It's time to forget all this political chow-chow for a few days and enjoy. This weekend offers a ton of events — from snagging a free beer to howling at the moon to stuffing your face with hot dogs or heritage pork.
Weekend starts now!
|
Some of Miami Brewing Company's brews.
Courtesy of Miami Brewing Company
Free Beer at Miami Brewing Company
If this week's election results have you hot under the collar. Miami Brewing Company at Schnebly Redland's Winery invites you to partake in a free pint of Krome Ale or Cutler Bay Blonde. Just come out to the tap room on Friday, November 11 from 5 to 6 p.m. Enjoy beer games all night long including life-sized beer pong.
|
Luckyrice
Courtesy Luckyrice
Luckyrice
Chef Paul Qui hosts Luckyrice at the Raleigh Hotel on Friday, November 11 from 8 to 10 p.m. . This traveling Asian food festival features Miami restaurants serving up Asian-meets-Latin bites accompanied by Bombay Sapphire cocktails. Participating restaurants include Open Blue, Sushi Garage, and 27 Restaurant & Bar. General-admission tickets cost $88, and VIP tickets are $150 and include earlier entry at 7 p.m. Visit luckyrice.com for more information.
|
Courtesy of Whole Foods
Taste of Thanksgiving at Whole Foods Market
Hard to believe but Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away. Get a head start on the holiday (and snag some free chow) at Whole Foods Market's Taste of Thanksgiving event on Saturday, November 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every Whole Foods in South Florida is participating with tastings of classic holiday fare like roasted turkey breast, macaroni & cheese, roasted fingerling potatoes, salmon nuggets, stuffed brie, and wine. Vegan options like Field Roast and organic stuffing will also be available. You can also order your holiday feast before November 21 and get $10 off your next in-store purchase at shop.WFM.com.
|
House of Dog
Courtesy of House of Dog
Wiener Bash
If your idea of a good time is an old fashioned sausage-fest, Magic City Casino will make your dreams come true this weekend. On Saturday, November 12 from 5 to 9 p.m., blogger Burger Beast hosts this ode to meat-tubes. about two dozen Miami restaurants will offer up their versions of hot dogs, sausages, and desserts including Atlas Meat-Free deli, Babe Froman Sausages, Cheeseburger Baby, Crazydilla, Doce Provisions, Doggystyle Miami Hot Dogs, Ends Meat, HipPOPs handcrafted gelato pops, ITO, Kings of Racks BBQ, The Magic Box, MEAT Eatery & Taproom, Miami Roasted Corn, Miami Smokers, Monster Burgers, Orange Bear Restaurant, Palomilla Grill, Pincho Factory, Shake Shack, Sweet Dogs, Sweetness Bakeshop, Tio Colo, World Famous, and Zombie Ice. While you're chomping on dogs, classic rock bands the Guess Who, War, and Foghat will perform live. Tickets start at $60 and include unlimited sampling. For tickets and more information visit wienerbash.com.
|
Howl at the moon
Courtesy of The Confidante
Full Moon Party at The Confidante
If you've got pent up frustrations from this week, maybe it's time to do a little howling at the moon. The Confidante is hosting a Full Moon pool party on Saturday, November 12 from 9 p.m. to midnight with fire dance performers, two-for-one cocktail specials sponsored by Bulldog Gin, and DJ Tavin. Food will also be available for purchase at the newly minted Nina's House bar. Admission is free, but RSVP via Facebook.
|
P.I.G.
Courtesy Jeremiah Bullfrog
P.I.G. (Pig is Good)
Jeremiah Bullfrog returns with his ode to pork: P.I.G. (Pig is Good). On November 12 from 3 to 7 p.m., the scent of Duroc-breed pigs cooking will waft from 150 NW 21st St. as 18 of South Florida's best chefs work their magic on them. On hand will be Taquiza's Steve Santana, the Dutch's pastry wizard Josh Gripper, Macchialina's Michael Pirolo, and the forthcoming Ghee's Niven Patel. There will also be chefs from farther afoot, including Craig Deihl of Cypress, Artisan Meat Share from Charleston, Kyle Foster of Denver's Julep, and Joe Sparatta and Lee Gregory of Richmond's Southbound. $50 gets you all the pig you can stuff in your face and cocktails curated by the Liquid Projects' Jen Massolo. PUrchase tickets through eventbrite.com.
Related Locations
4041 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140
30205 SW 217th Ave.
Homestead, FL 33030
1020 Alton Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
wholefoodsmarket.com/southbeach
21105 Biscayne Blvd.
Aventura, FL 33180
wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/aventura
11701 S. Dixie Highway
Pinecrest, FL 33156
wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/pinecrest
6701 Red Rd.
Coral Gables, FL 33143
wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/coralgables
299 SE Third St.
Miami, FL 33131
wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/downtownmiami
12150 Biscayne Blvd.
North Miami, FL 33181
wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/northmiami
1775 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
450 NW 37th Ave.
Miami, FL 33125
