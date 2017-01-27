Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Pegasus World Cup, Chinese New Year, and Miami Marathon

Miami Marathon Courtesy of Four Bent Corners Productions

Happy Friday. This weekend, 25,000 people take to the streets of Miami and Miami Beach for the Miami Marathon. If you're running, good luck and see you on the course. Otherwise, why not head out and support the runners on the course?

There's much to do regardless of whether you're an athlete or an athletic supporter. Stroll through an evening paradise at Miami Beach's Taste of the Garden, enjoy runners of another species at the Pegasus World Cup, or sample food and shop at the Miami Marathon expo.

Weekend starts now!

Miami Beach Boanical Garden

Miami Beach Taste of the Garden

Today, January 27, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., stroll through the Miami Beach Botanical Garden while sampling dishes from our best chefs and restaurants. Music and a silent auction round out an evening that supports the garden's arts and education programming and the Garden Club's environmental activities. Advance tickets are available online. General-admission tickets cost $90 in advance and $125 at the door.

Lebanese food, belly dancing, and horse racing. Courtesy of Gulfstream

Pegasus World Cup

This Saturday, January 28, at 4:30 p.m., Gulfstream Park will host the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, where 12 stakeholders have each put up $1 million for a spot at the starting gate and will compete with the best horses in the world. The winner will earn a world-record-making $7 million. Tickets start at $100 for the race.

Gulfstream's various restaurants are offering specials so you can watch the races onscreen, no ticket required.

Brio Tuscan Grille is offering $5 mimosas and $5 Absolut pepper bloody marys from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cantina Laredo has $5 casaritas, $3 select beers, and guacamole tastings on the patio from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Frankey's Sports Bar allows you to watch and wager on the races from 11:a.m. to 5 p.m. with a $64 all-inclusive buffet (including taxes and gratuity).

From noon to 5 p.m., Mijana Lebanese Cuisine offers a special menu featuring appetizers and a mixed-grill entrée while overlooking the walking ring for $150 per person.

Rok:Brgr is offering 15 percent off your entire bill from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From noon to 5 p.m., Strike 10 Bowling and Sports Lounge is offering two-for-one drinks.

III Forks has an open premium bar from noon to 5 p.m. and a special menu including USDA Prime cuts and fresh seafood for $300.

Get a view of the walking ring at Yard House and enjoy passed appetizers and three select beer and wine tickets for $50 ($30 without drinks). The dining room is also open with a full menu all day.

EXPAND Courtesy of Dr Smood

Dr Smood Opens at Aventura Mall

A good day of shopping is exhausting — especially at Aventura Mall, one of the largest centers in the nation. While you're searching for those boots on sale, fuel up at Dr Smood, which just opened outside Macy's Mens' store. Dr Smood is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

Chinese New Year at Sugar

Sugar at East Miami is celebrating Chinese New Year all weekend with a special $28 dim sum menu. On Saturday, January 28, at 10 p.m., watch an authentic Chinese dragon and lion dance performance, which symbolizes the expression of good luck, wisdom, and fortune entering the new year. While watching the performance, enjoy a variety of innovative Asian tapas, from steamed pork buns to edamame dumplings. For more information, call 786-805-4655.

Miami Marathon

The Miami Marathon is this Sunday. Beginning at 5:45 a.m., 25,000 runners will take over much of Miami and Miami Beach in our city's largest annual footrace. But you don't have to be a runner to snag swag at the marathon's Health & Fitness Expo at Marlins Park. Sample tons of healthy items such as protein shakes, juices, and snacks. The expo is free and open to the public today, January 27, from noon to 7 p.m. and tomorrow, January 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If the mood inspires you, late registration is available at the expo (while spots last).

