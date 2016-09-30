Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Octoberfest, Ribs, and Rosh Hashanah
|
Octoberfest comes to Wynwood!
Photo courtesy Sam Adams Octoberfest
Happy Friday! This weekend is filled with festivals and holidays. Rosh Hashanah starts on Sunday, and Blue Collar wants to help make your family gathering more tasteful. Oktoberfest continues with more beer, pretzels, and music, and Homestead celebrates with a classic combination of music and barbecue.
Weekend starts now!
|
Let's celebrate with brewskis!
Photo courtesy Sam Adams Octoberfest
Sam Adams Octoberfest
Sam Adams Octoberfest will turn Wynwood into an authentic Bavarian bierhaus filled with bratwurst, brews, and music. Enter the Miss Octoberfest contest or "raise the stein." The International Polka Band will entertain you as you enjoy special beers. Sam Adams Octoberfest will take place at Sam Adams Castle Friday, September 30, through Sunday, October 2. General admission is free, but other ticket options are available that include a souvenir half-liter stein, authentic Bavarian hat, pretzel necklace, and Sam Adams festival swag. Visit thisisoctoberfest.com for tickets and more information.
|
Danny Serfer at Blue Collar.
Photo courtesy Blue Collar
Blue Collar Caters The Jewish High Holy Days
This year, Rosh Hashanah starts Sunday, October 2 and Blue Collar's Danny Serfer wants to make your holiday dinner for you. For $35 per person, you'll get a holiday basket filled with latkes & apple sauce, Marsha's salad, braised brisket and roasted potatoes plus a choice of veggie side and dessert. ORders must be placed 48 hours in advance and can me made by emailing info@bluecollarmiami.com.
|
Zachary Fagenson
Homestead Rock 'n Rib Fest
On Saturday, October 1 from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. head out to Harris Field Pavilion (Campbell Dr. & US 1, Homestead) for the Rock 'n Rib Fest. $10 per person (free for kids under 10) gets you live entertainment all day while you enjoy barbecue and beverages (food and drink not included in admission).
|
The Bagatelle bar
Courtesy of Bagatelle
Oktoberfest Brunch at Bagatelle
If you're looking for an Oktoberfest celebration with a mix of Ibiza, Bagatelle's Oktoberfest brunch is for you. On Sunday, October 2, the restaurant partners with Kronenbourg for a Bavarian-themed brunch complete with giant pretzels, classic Bavarian music played by DJ Vincent, and a special performance by the staff. For reservations email miamireservations@bistrobagatelle.com.
