Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: North Miami Brew Fest, Miami Book Fair, and Taste of the Yard

With the weather finally cooperating, November is the perfect time to get out and explore Miami. Our festival season is in full swing, with plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy cool breezes and cold beer. This weekend, get a sneak peek of Lolo's Surf Cantina, sample Florida's finest craft beers, and get up close and personal with your favorite chef/authors at the Miami Book Fair.

Richard Ampudia: The godfather of Mexican street food. Courtesy of Brustman Carrino PR

Lolo's Surf Cantina Pop-Up at Taquiza

Lolo's Surf Cantina will open sometime next month, but if you'd like a sneak peek of the fare, head over to Taquiza tonight, November 18, for a pop-up. Starting at 7 p.m., enjoy chef/partner Richard Ampudia’s menu of Mexican specialties alongside Taquiza's inventive tacos. Pair your offerings with a rotating menu of craft and local beer.

The Wynwood Yard's Taste of the Yard

Celebrating its first anniversary, the Wynwood Yard is expanding with more food concepts by mid-November. The Wynwood hotspot is also launching a weekly Taste of the Yard. Starting tonight, November 18, and every Friday after, $25 gets you five samples of the Yard's culinary outposts. From 5 to 8 p.m., sample food and drink including a mini fish and chips from the British garden, chicken donburi by Kuenko, a mini mac 'n' cheese from World Famous House of Mac, a four-ounce bowl from Della Test Kitchen, grilled sausage from Charcoal Garden Bar, barbecue by Darian's Ribs, a kombucha popsicle from Radiate Apothecary, a cold brew from Steelcity Coffee, bubble tea from Mr. Bing, and a ten-ounce craft beer or punch from the Bar at the Yard. Purchase tickets at thewynwoodyard.eventbrite.com.

FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management was the scene of South Florida Brewfest Photo by Laine Doss

North Miami Brew Fest

Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management will host its fifth-annual craft beer festival tomorrow, November 19. From 1 to 4 p.m., enjoy craft beer samples from Florida's best brewers including limited releases. In total, 120 craft beers from 36 brewers will be presented. In addition, you can learn about the art of beer-making through educational seminars, live music, food trucks, and lawn games. Admission is $25 and proceeds benefit FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management and its mission to continue to influence brewing science education and innovation for the craft beer industry. The Brew Fest takes place at FIU’s Biscayne Bay Campus, 3000 NE 151st St., North Miami. For tickets, visit northmiamibrewfest.com.

Padma Lakshmi will appear at the Miami Book Fair Inez Vinoodh

Miami Book Fair's Kitchen Stadium

The Miami Book Fair heats up Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus with seminars, food, music, and, of course, books. This year, food is celebrated at the fair's Kitchen Stadium, located on the southeast corner of NE Third Street and Second Avenue. There, fairgoers can watch culinary demonstrations, enjoy a nosh, or experience spirited discussions about food and culture. A robust schedule of culinary luminaries includes Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi, Questlove’s Ben Greenman, and James Beard Award winner Anna Thomas. General admission to the fair is free Friday and costs $8 Saturday and Sunday. Ages 13 to 18 and over 62 pay $5; ages 12 and younger get in free. Some seminars require an additional ticket. Visit miamibookfair.com.

