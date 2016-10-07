Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Hurricane Matthew Is Gone! III Points Is Here!
|
Drink beer; have fun.
Courtesy of Beerfest
Miami survived Hurricane Matthew's wrath and it's time to take down the shutters — at least for now. Although there's a threat that Matthew could actually swing back and hit us early next week, it's time to party this weekend. Restaurants have reopened and III Points is happening as scheduled.
Weekend starts now!
|
The Anderson
Courtesy of the Anderson
Restaurants Have Reopened
Many restaurants closed yesterday because of Hurricane Matthew. Miami has returned to life as usual, so go out and enjoy some food and drinks with friends. If you need some suggestions, check out this list of 20 Restaurants to Watch in 2016.
|
Hoist the stein!
Courtesy of Sam Adams Octoberfest
Oktoberfest at Fritz and Franz Bierhaus
This is the last weekend for the 22nd-annual Coral Gables Oktoberfest. Celebrate with beer, music, and food. The fun will take place on the Bierhaus Plaza in front of Fritz & Franz, featuring contests for stein-holding, yodeling, nailing, and bratwurst-eating. Admission is free, and the Oktoberfest runs from noon to midnight Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
|
You know you want one.
Shots Miami
Shots Miami's Post-III Points Free Pancake Party
If you're going to III Points, stop into Shots Miami for some late-night pancakes after Saturday, October 8's set. Shots will stay open past 3 a.m., serving free pancakes with your choice of toppings and flavors. There's no cover at the door and there are pancakes for over 500 people. Pancakes and juice are free!
|
Coyo Taco
Coyo Taco via Facebook
Soulection III Points After Party at Coyo Taco
On Sunday, October 9, close out your III Points weekend at Coyo Taco for its Soulection III Points After Party from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Soulection features Esta., Joe Kay, the Whooligan and Louie Arson. Guests can attend by purchasing $10 tickets at the door.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Miami dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Related Locations
2300 NW Second Ave.
Miami, FL 33127
311 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127
60 Merrick Way
Coral Gables, FL 33134
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Intermezzo Loung prior to Celtic Thunder Legacy
Wed., Oct. 19, 7:00pm
-
Intermezzo Lounge prior to Scott Bradlee
Thu., Oct. 20, 8:00pm
-
Intermezzo Lounge prior to Sesame Street
Sat., Oct. 22, 10:30am
-
Intermezzo Lounge prior to Sesame Street
Sat., Oct. 22, 2:00pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!