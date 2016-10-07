menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Hurricane Matthew Is Gone! III Points Is Here!

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Octoberfest, Ribs, and Rosh Hashanah


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Hurricane Matthew Is Gone! III Points Is Here!

Friday, October 7, 2016 at 12:39 p.m.
By Laine Doss
Drink beer; have fun.
Drink beer; have fun.
Courtesy of Beerfest
Miami survived Hurricane Matthew's wrath and it's time to take down the shutters — at least for now. Although there's a threat that Matthew could actually swing back and hit us early next week, it's time to party this weekend. Restaurants have reopened and III Points is happening as scheduled.

Weekend starts now!

The Anderson
The Anderson
Courtesy of the Anderson

Restaurants Have Reopened
Many restaurants closed yesterday because of Hurricane Matthew. Miami has returned to life as usual, so go out and enjoy some food and drinks with friends. If you need some suggestions, check out this list of 20 Restaurants to Watch in 2016.

Hoist the stein!
Hoist the stein!
Courtesy of Sam Adams Octoberfest

Oktoberfest at Fritz and Franz Bierhaus
This is the last weekend for the 22nd-annual Coral Gables Oktoberfest. Celebrate with beer, music, and food. The fun will take place on the Bierhaus Plaza in front of Fritz & Franz, featuring contests for stein-holding, yodeling, nailing, and bratwurst-eating. Admission is free, and the Oktoberfest runs from noon to midnight Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

You know you want one.
You know you want one.
Shots Miami

Shots Miami's Post-III Points Free Pancake Party
If you're going to III Points, stop into Shots Miami for some late-night pancakes after Saturday, October 8's set. Shots will stay open past 3 a.m., serving free pancakes with your choice of toppings and flavors. There's no cover at the door and there are pancakes for over 500 people. Pancakes and juice are free!

Coyo Taco
Coyo Taco
Coyo Taco via Facebook

Soulection III Points After Party at Coyo Taco 
On Sunday, October 9, close out your III Points weekend at Coyo Taco for its Soulection III Points After Party from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Soulection features Esta., Joe Kay, the Whooligan and Louie Arson. Guests can attend by purchasing $10 tickets at the door.

miles
Coyo Taco
More Info
More Info

2300 NW Second Ave.
Miami, FL 33127

305-573-8228

coyo-taco.com

miles
Shots Miami
More Info
More Info

311 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-571-0439

www.SHOTSbar.com

miles
Fritz & Franz Bierhaus
More Info
More Info

60 Merrick Way
Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-774-1883

www.bierhaus.cc

