Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Halloween Edition

Friday, October 28, 2016 at 1 p.m.
By Laine Doss
Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Halloween EditionEXPAND
Chris Carter
Yo yo!  It's Halloween weekend — the time when you can let your inner freak flag wave sky high. Whether you're planning on being a Jedi, a kitten, or a slice of bacon — this weekend is all about dressing up and enjoying yourself. 

Parties start tonight and include a Gatsby-themed fete, a creepy tiki outing, and a Dante's Inferno-themed brunch. There's even a costume contest — for your dog!

Your creepy weekend starts now!

Happy Wine
Happy Wine
Courtesy Happy Wine

Costume Contest at Happy Wine
Break out the witch costumes and vampire fangs because Happy Wine is hosting a costume party and contest at both its Coconut Grove (2833 Bird Ave.) and Calle Ocho (5792 SW Eighth St.) locations. Tonight, October 28, starting at 6 p.m. enjoy wine and tapas in your weirdest, sexiest, or scariest garb. Then, at 9:30, a winner of the contest will be announced at each location. The best costume-wearer will receive a $100 gift card to Happy Wine. The runner up will get a $50 gift card, and the third place contestant will receive a bottle of wine. 

Pawn Broker
Pawn Broker
Photo by Juan Fernando Ayora

Rooftop Gatsby-Inspired Halloween Party at Pawn Broker
Flappers and dapper gents head to Pawn Broker on Saturday, October 29 for a Gatsby-themed costume party. From 5 p.m. - 2 a.m., enjoy classic cocktails include the prohibition-inspired Giggle Water. 

The Bagatelle bar
The Bagatelle bar
Courtesy of Bagatelle

Gates of Bagat'hell Brunch
How about a lovely brunch on Sunday — complete with coffins, flames, and ghosts? Bagatelle will transform into a living version of Dante's Divine Comedy. Nuns and priests will serve Halloween themed cocktails and specialty dishes while DJ Vincent Daubas spins creepy tunes. For reservations contact miamireservations@bistrobagatelle.com or call 305 - 704 - 3900.

Spike's poke bowl.EXPAND
Spike's poke bowl.
Photo by Star Chefs

Halloween Pawty at Campton Yard at The Hall
On Sunday, October 30 dress your pup in his finest costume and head out to Campton Yard for a Halloween Pawty. Enjoy a Halloween-theme brunch complete with specialty hot dogs by chef Spike Mendelsohn. Fido gets his own treats. Enter Fluffy in the costume contest for bragging rights and enjoy beers and bloody marys al fresco.

Broken Shaker-ish
Broken Shaker-ish
Photo by Laine Doss

Freaky Tiki Halloween Barbecue at Broken Shaker
It's time to get freaky with your tiki at Freehand Miami's fourth annual Tiki Halloween party this Sunday, October 20. From 2 - 8 p.m.., enjoy barbecue bites. Don Q will provide complimentary tiki cocktails until 5 p.m. Hula dancers and music brink tiki culture to life. Dress in creepy Hawaiian attire (think zombie luau). The event is free!

