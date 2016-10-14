Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Grovetoberfest, Stone Crabs, and a Veggie Garden

Grovetoberfest is leaving Peacock Park in Coconut Grove. Photo by Karli Evans

Autumn is officially here, and in Miami, that means the start of stone crab season. The cooler, drier weather also means an abundance of festivals in the Magic City. This weekend, fill up on seafood and beer; then work on your own vegetable garden.

Weekend starts now!

EXPAND 4th Age Brewing / Facebook

Grovetoberfest

The annual Grovetoberfest returns with a new home at Miami Marine Stadium. This Saturday, explore the world of beer by sampling hundreds of brews in one afternoon. There's even a dedicated spot for local breweries called A Sunshine State of Mind. The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. (with earlier entries for VIP and Beer Socialite ticketholders), and ticket prices range from $40 to $90. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Friends of Miami Marine Stadium for preservation of the stadium. For more information, visit grovetoberfest.com.

Seafood and eat it. Courtesy of Monty's Sunset

Coconut Grove Seafood Festival

Just like Grovetoberfest, the Coconut Grove Seafood Festival isn't located in the Grove anymore. But with live music, cooking demos, a culinary battle, and plenty of seafood to devour, no one cares where it is. The festival has been moved to Miami Marine Stadium and runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Admission costs $15 (and then pay as you go for food and drink), and kids get in free. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit coconutgroveseafoodfestival.com.

Joe's finally reopens. Courtesy of Joe's Stone Crab

Stone Crab Season Starts

Stone crab season starts Saturday, and that means Miamians will be able to enjoy their first taste of sweet, succulent claws this weekend. Joe's Stone Crab opens today at 5 p.m. for dinner, and restaurants such as Izzy's Fish & Oyster and PB Station plan on having claws on hand — straight from the boats. Best to call for prices and availability.

Vegetable biryani Courtesy of Annam Miami

Little River Cooperative Seedling Sale

If you've always wanted to start your own veggie garden, this weekend is your chance. The Little River Cooperative will host a seedling sale Saturday and Sunday at its nursery (115 NE 76th St., Miami). From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., find heirloom tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, cucumbers, greens, herbs, edible flowers, lemongrass, hard-to-find spices such as cardamom, and vanilla orchids for your garden.

