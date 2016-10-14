menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Grovetoberfest, Stone Crabs, and a Veggie Garden

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Hurricane Matthew Is Gone! III Points Is Here!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Grovetoberfest, Stone Crabs, and a Veggie Garden

Friday, October 14, 2016 at 11 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Grovetoberfest is leaving Peacock Park in Coconut Grove.
Grovetoberfest is leaving Peacock Park in Coconut Grove.
Photo by Karli Evans
A A

Autumn is officially here, and in Miami, that means the start of stone crab season. The cooler, drier weather also means an abundance of festivals in the Magic City. This weekend, fill up on seafood and beer; then work on your own vegetable garden.

Weekend starts now!

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Grovetoberfest, Stone Crabs, and a Veggie GardenEXPAND
4th Age Brewing / Facebook

Grovetoberfest
The annual Grovetoberfest returns with a new home at Miami Marine Stadium. This Saturday, explore the world of beer by sampling hundreds of brews in one afternoon. There's even a dedicated spot for local breweries called A Sunshine State of Mind. The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. (with earlier entries for VIP and Beer Socialite ticketholders), and ticket prices range from $40 to $90. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Friends of Miami Marine Stadium for preservation of the stadium. For more information, visit grovetoberfest.com.

Seafood and eat it.
Seafood and eat it.
Courtesy of Monty's Sunset

Coconut Grove Seafood Festival
Just like Grovetoberfest, the Coconut Grove Seafood Festival isn't located in the Grove anymore. But with live music, cooking demos, a culinary battle, and plenty of seafood to devour, no one cares where it is. The festival has been moved to Miami Marine Stadium and runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Admission costs $15 (and then pay as you go for food and drink), and kids get in free. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit coconutgroveseafoodfestival.com

Joe's finally reopens.
Joe's finally reopens.
Courtesy of Joe's Stone Crab

Stone Crab Season Starts
Stone crab season starts Saturday, and that means Miamians will be able to enjoy their first taste of sweet, succulent claws this weekend. Joe's Stone Crab opens today at 5 p.m. for dinner, and restaurants such as Izzy's Fish & Oyster and PB Station plan on having claws on hand — straight from the boats. Best to call for prices and availability.  

Vegetable biryani
Vegetable biryani
Courtesy of Annam Miami

Little River Cooperative Seedling Sale
If you've always wanted to start your own veggie garden, this weekend is your chance. The Little River Cooperative will host a seedling sale Saturday and Sunday at its nursery (115 NE 76th St., Miami). From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., find heirloom tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, cucumbers, greens, herbs, edible flowers, lemongrass, hard-to-find spices such as cardamom, and vanilla orchids for your garden. 

Related Stories

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Miami Marine Stadium
More Info
More Info

3601 Rickenbacker Causeway
Key Biscayne, FL 33149

305-361-3316

www.marinestadium.org

miles
Joe's Stone Crab Restaurant
More Info
More Info

11 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-673-0365

www.joesstonecrab.com

miles
Izzy's Fish & Oyster
More Info
More Info

423 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-397-8843

izzysmiami.com

miles
PB Station
More Info
More Info

121 SE First St.
Miami, FL 33131

305-420-2205

www.pbstation.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >