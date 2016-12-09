Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Gingerbread, Stephanie Izard, and Wynwood Brewing

Make your house; then eat it. Photo by Peter Kaminski / Wikimedia Commons

With only two shopping weeks left until Christmas, there's a frenzy in the air. What to do, what to do?

This weekend, shop at the Wynwood Yard for handcrafted goodies, make a gingerbread house, and let your kids get creative. Then celebrate Wynwood Brewing Company's third trip around the sun.

Weekend starts now!

Staphanie Izard Courtesy of Macy's

Stephanie Izard at Macy's Dadeland Mall Home Department

On Friday, December 9, Top Chef Stephanie Izard will host a kid-friendly cooking demo. Children aged 7 and older can learn how to make their own holiday dishes in this interactive session that features food, drinks, and a live performance by local school choirs. The choirs will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Izard will do demos from 1 to 3 p.m. Check in at believedaywithchefstephanieizard.eventbrite.com, and receive a $10 gift card.

EXPAND 'Tis the season to make gingerbread houses. Wikimedia Commons

Epicure Gourmet Market & Cafe's Family Gingerbread House Decorating Party

On Saturday, December 10, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. show off your decorating skills with the market's gingerbread house decorating party. For $45, you get a house kit that up to four kids can decorate. All children aged 12 or younger will receive complimentary snacks from Epicure's South Beach location. For more information, call 305-672-1861. RSVP to epicureevents@epicuremarket.com.

Photo by PatríciaR / Wikimedia Commons

Whole Foods Market Holiday Gingerbread Workshop

On Saturday, December 10, families can join Whole Food Market's gingerbread house workshop. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., purchase a kit for $20 and create your own edible house. All ages are welcome, and you're encouraged to share your house on social media by tagging #WFMGingerbreadhouse. RSVP at wholefoodsmiami.eventbrite.com. In addition, Whole Foods will host holiday tastings at the following locations:



Pinecrest: 11701 S. Dixie Hwy; 305-969-5800



Coral Gables: 6701 Red Rd.; 305-421-9421



Downtown Miami: 299 SE Third St.; 305-995-0600



South Beach: 1020 Alton Rd.; 305-938-2800



North Miami: 12150 Biscayne Blvd.; 305-892-5500



Aventura: 21105 Biscayne Blvd.; 305-682-4400



Photo by Masson Liang

The Raddest Craft Fair at the Wynwood Yard

If you still have some holiday shopping to do, skip the malls and buy gifts that have some soul at the Wynwood Yard's Raddest Craft Fair Saturday, December 10. This holiday-themed fair features macrame, holiday wreaths, winter body scrubs, wood sign painting, gift wrapping services, and other gifts. When you're done shopping, relax with live music and a cocktail, or fuel up with coffee or a bite from one of the pop-up restaurants.

Courtesy of Make It Clique PR

Wynwood Brewing Company's Third-Anniversary Block Party

This Saturday, December 10, Wynwood Brewing will celebrate its third anniversary with a massive block party. The brewery will close down NW 24th Street between NW Fifth and Sixth Avenues to make way for food trucks, live music, and lots of beer. Admission is free, and beer tickets cost $6 each. Everyone is welcome, but attendees must be 21 or older to purchase and consume beer. The event, which runs from noon to 11 p.m., will feature live bands such as Grey 8s, the Magic City Hippies, and Viniloversus. Nearly 30 WBC brews will be available, including a pineapple IPA, a ghost pepper imperial red ale, a cashew apple blonde ale, arroz con leche, a mango pale ale, and a nutty blonde. A special holiday eggnog porter will be poured, along with Panther Coffee porter.

