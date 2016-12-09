menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Gingerbread, Stephanie Izard, and Wynwood Brewing

Miami Art Week 2016: The Five Best Art Basel 2016 Food and Drink Guides


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Gingerbread, Stephanie Izard, and Wynwood Brewing

Friday, December 9, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Make your house; then eat it.
Make your house; then eat it.
Photo by Peter Kaminski / Wikimedia Commons
A A

With only two shopping weeks left until Christmas, there's a frenzy in the air. What to do, what to do?

This weekend, shop at the Wynwood Yard for handcrafted goodies, make a gingerbread house, and let your kids get creative. Then celebrate Wynwood Brewing Company's third trip around the sun.

Weekend starts now!

Staphanie Izard
Staphanie Izard
Courtesy of Macy's

Stephanie Izard at Macy's Dadeland Mall Home Department
On Friday, December 9, Top Chef Stephanie Izard will host a kid-friendly cooking demo. Children aged 7 and older can learn how to make their own holiday dishes in this interactive session that features food, drinks, and a live performance by local school choirs. The choirs will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Izard will do demos from 1 to 3 p.m. Check in at believedaywithchefstephanieizard.eventbrite.com, and receive a $10 gift card.

'Tis the season to make gingerbread houses.EXPAND
'Tis the season to make gingerbread houses.
Wikimedia Commons

Epicure Gourmet Market & Cafe's Family Gingerbread House Decorating Party
On Saturday, December 10, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. show off your decorating skills with the market's gingerbread house decorating party. For $45, you get a house kit that up to four kids can decorate. All children aged 12 or younger will receive complimentary snacks from Epicure's South Beach location. For more information, call 305-672-1861. RSVP to epicureevents@epicuremarket.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Gingerbread, Stephanie Izard, and Wynwood Brewing (3)
Photo by PatríciaR / Wikimedia Commons

Whole Foods Market Holiday Gingerbread Workshop
On Saturday, December 10, families can join Whole Food Market's gingerbread house workshop. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., purchase a kit for $20 and create your own edible house. All ages are welcome, and you're encouraged to share your house on social media by tagging #WFMGingerbreadhouse. RSVP at wholefoodsmiami.eventbrite.com. In addition, Whole Foods will host holiday tastings at the following locations:

  • Pinecrest: 11701 S. Dixie Hwy; 305-969-5800
  • Coral Gables: 6701 Red Rd.; 305-421-9421
  • Downtown Miami: 299 SE Third St.; 305-995-0600
  • South Beach: 1020 Alton Rd.; 305-938-2800
  • North Miami: 12150 Biscayne Blvd.; 305-892-5500
  • Aventura: 21105 Biscayne Blvd.; 305-682-4400
Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Gingerbread, Stephanie Izard, and Wynwood Brewing (5)
Photo by Masson Liang

The Raddest Craft Fair at the Wynwood Yard
If you still have some holiday shopping to do, skip the malls and buy gifts that have some soul at the Wynwood Yard's Raddest Craft Fair Saturday, December 10. This holiday-themed fair features macrame, holiday wreaths, winter body scrubs, wood sign painting, gift wrapping services, and other gifts. When you're done shopping, relax with live music and a cocktail, or fuel up with coffee or a bite from one of the pop-up restaurants.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Gingerbread, Stephanie Izard, and Wynwood Brewing
Courtesy of Make It Clique PR

Wynwood Brewing Company's Third-Anniversary Block Party
This Saturday, December 10, Wynwood Brewing will celebrate its third anniversary with a massive block party. The brewery will close down NW 24th Street between NW Fifth and Sixth Avenues to make way for food trucks, live music, and lots of beer. Admission is free, and beer tickets cost $6 each. Everyone is welcome, but attendees must be 21 or older to purchase and consume beer. The event, which runs from noon to 11 p.m., will feature live bands such as Grey 8s, the Magic City Hippies, and Viniloversus. Nearly 30 WBC brews will be available, including a pineapple IPA, a ghost pepper imperial red ale, a cashew apple blonde ale, arroz con leche, a mango pale ale, and a nutty blonde. A special holiday eggnog porter will be poured, along with Panther Coffee porter.

Related Stories

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Whole Foods Market
More Info
More Info

1020 Alton Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-938-2800

wholefoodsmarket.com/southbeach

miles
Whole Foods Market
More Info
More Info

21105 Biscayne Blvd.
Aventura, FL 33180

305-682-4400

wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/aventura

miles
Whole Foods Market
More Info
More Info

11701 S. Dixie Highway
Pinecrest, FL 33156

305-969-5800

wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/pinecrest

miles
Whole Foods Market
More Info
More Info

6701 Red Rd.
Coral Gables, FL 33143

305-421-9421

wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/coralgables

miles
Whole Foods Market
More Info
More Info

299 SE Third St.
Miami, FL 33131

305-995-0600

wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/downtownmiami

miles
Whole Foods Market
More Info
More Info

12150 Biscayne Blvd.
North Miami, FL 33181

305-892-5500

wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/northmiami

miles
Dadeland Mall
More Info
More Info

7535 N. Kendall Dr.
Kendall, FL 33156

305-665-6226

www.shopdadelandmall.com

miles
Epicure Gourmet Market & Cafe
More Info
More Info

1656 Alton Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-672-1861

www.epicuremarket.com

miles
Wynwood Brewing Company
More Info
More Info

565 NW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127

www.wynwoodbrewing.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >