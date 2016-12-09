Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Gingerbread Houses, Stephanie Izard, and Wynwood Brewing Company's Block Party
|
Make your house; then eat it.
By Peter Kaminski (originally posted to Flickr as Gingerbread House) [CC BY 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
With only two shopping weeks left until Christmas, there's a frenzy in the air. What to do, what to do?
This weekend, shop at the Wynwood Yard for handcrafted goodies, make a gingerbread house, and let your kids get creative. Then celebrate Wynwood Brewing Company's third trip around the sun.
Weekend starts now!
|
Staphanie Izard
Courtesy Macy's
Stephanie Izard at Macy's Dadeland Mall Home Department
On Friday, December 9, Top Chef Stephanie Izard will host a kid-friendly cooking demo. Children aged 7 and older can learn how to make their own holiday dishes in this interactive session that features food, drinks, and a live performance by local school choirs. The choirs will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Izard will do demos from 1 to 3 p.m. Check in at believedaywithchefstephanieizard.eventbrite.com, and receive a $10 gift card.
|
'Tis the season to make gingerbread houses.
Epicure Gourmet Market & Cafe's Family Gingerbread House Decorating Party
On Saturday, December 10, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. show off your decorating skills with the market's gingerbread house decorating party. For $45, you get a house kit that up to four kids can decorate. All children aged 12 or younger will receive complimentary snacks from Epicure's South Beach location. For more information, call 305-672-1861. RSVP to epicureevents@epicuremarket.com.
|
By PatríciaR - Own work, GFDL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3201079
Whole Foods Market Holiday Gingerbread Workshop
On Saturday, December 10, families can join Whole Food Market's gingerbread house workshop. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., purchase a kit for $20 and create your own edible house. All ages are welcome, and you're encouraged to share your house on social media by tagging #WFMGingerbreadhouse. RSVP at wholefoodsmiami.eventbrite.com. In addition, Whole Foods will host holiday tastings at the following locations:
- Pinecrest: 11701 S. Dixie Hwy; 305-969-5800
- Coral Gables: 6701 Red Rd.; 305-421-9421
- Downtown Miami: 299 SE Third St.; 305-995-0600
- South Beach: 1020 Alton Rd.; 305-938-2800
- North Miami: 12150 Biscayne Blvd.; 305-892-5500
- Aventura: 21105 Biscayne Blvd.; 305-682-4400
|
Photo by Masson Liang
The Raddest Craft Fair at the Wynwood Yard
If you still have some holiday shopping to do, skip the malls and buy gifts that have some soul at the Wynwood Yard's Raddest Craft Fair Saturday, December 10. This holiday-themed fair features macrame, holiday wreaths, winter body scrubs, wood sign painting, gift wrapping services, and other gifts. When you're done shopping, relax with live music and a cocktail, or fuel up with coffee or a bite from one of the pop-up restaurants.
|
Courtesy Make It Clique PR
Wynwood Brewing Company's Third-Anniversary Block Party
This Saturday, December 10, Wynwood Brewing will celebrate its third anniversary with a massive block party. The brewery will close down NW 24th Street between NW Fifth and Sixth Avenues to make way for food trucks, live music, and lots of beer. Admission is free, and beer tickets cost $6 each. Everyone is welcome, but attendees must be 21 or older to purchase and consume beer. The event, which runs from noon to 11 p.m., will feature live bands such as Grey 8s, the Magic City Hippies, and Viniloversus. Nearly 30 WBC brews will be available, including a pineapple IPA, a ghost pepper imperial red ale, a cashew apple blonde ale, arroz con leche, a mango pale ale, and a nutty blonde. A special holiday eggnog porter will be poured, along with Panther Coffee porter.
Related Locations
1020 Alton Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
wholefoodsmarket.com/southbeach
21105 Biscayne Blvd.
Aventura, FL 33180
wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/aventura
11701 S. Dixie Highway
Pinecrest, FL 33156
wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/pinecrest
6701 Red Rd.
Coral Gables, FL 33143
wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/coralgables
299 SE Third St.
Miami, FL 33131
wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/downtownmiami
12150 Biscayne Blvd.
North Miami, FL 33181
wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/northmiami
7535 N. Kendall Dr.
Kendall, FL 33156
1656 Alton Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
565 NW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Miami dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!