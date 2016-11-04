menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Concrete Beach Block Party, Seed, and a Cinco Celebration

Boxelder Craft Beer Market Hosts Rare Jester King Tasting on November 6


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Concrete Beach Block Party, Seed, and a Cinco Celebration

Friday, November 4, 2016 at 11:01 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Seed's Festival Day and Tasting Village.
Seed's Festival Day and Tasting Village.
Courtesy of Seed Food and Wine Fest
This is it...the weekend calm before the storm of election day. Since each party thinks the word will end at some time Wednesday, why not get out and enjoy life as we know it for a few more days.  This weekend, have a few beers, chow on tacos, or explore the deliciousness of a plant-based lifestyle. You can even early vote!

Weekend starts now!

The Wynwood Trump's sister statue in Jersey City.EXPAND
The Wynwood Trump's sister statue in Jersey City.
Jason Goodrich/INDECLINE

Get Out The Vote
Today from noon to 3 p.m., vote early, snack out with free food, and get a ride to the polls. SEIU Florida, Vote Mob, 103.5 The Beat, Student Government Association, Lions for Justice and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Delta Psi Chapter are hosting this get out the vote afternoon. Just head over to Robinson Circle (15800 NW 42nd Ave., Miami Gardens) and enjoy live music, free food, and free shuttles to the nearest polling location. 

Beyond Meat at SEED Food & Wine Festival
Beyond Meat at SEED Food & Wine Festival
Courtesy of SEED Food & Wine Festival/Jorge Martinez

Seed Food & Wine Festival
The Seed Food & Wine Festival, a celebration of all things plant-based, continues through the weekend with dinners, a kiddie day, a 5K run, and a signature tasting village at Mana Wynwood on Saturday, November 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets for the tasting village are $50 general admission, $85 VIP and can be purchased at seedfoodandwine.com. 

Taps at Concrete Beach's social hall
Taps at Concrete Beach's social hall
Photo by Laine Doss

Concrete  Beach Block Party
Join Concrete Beach for a giant block party as the Wynwood brewery shuts down 24th St. between NE 5 and NE 2 Aves. on Saturday, November 5 for a block party that includes local food trucks, craft beers, a live painting competition, and music by Electric Kif and Afrobeta.  From 1 to 6 p.m., enjoy food by King of Racks, Ms. Cheezious, Wynwood Parlor, and Lola the Baker and art by Carolina Tesoro, Sterling Rock, Kim Moore, Carlos Garcia and Wanda Delgado. The art will be auctioned off at the end of the event, with proceeds of the sales (as well as $1 from every beer sold — up to $1,000) donated to BakeHouse Art Complex. In addition, there will be private brewer-led tours from 2 to 4 p.m., and the launch of Deck the Walls, a holiday-inspired spiced imperial porter with cinnamon, cardamom and ginger notes. 

TacoCraft
TacoCraft
Courtesy of JEY Hospitality

Halfway to Cinco de Mayo Celebration at TacoCraft
Tomorrow, November 5 marks the official halfway point to Cinco de Mayo. Celebrate at TacoCraft  (5829 SW 73 St., South Miami) with $3 tacos and half-priced tequilas from 1 to 5 p.m. 

Concrete Beach Brewery
325 NW 24th St.
Miami, Florida 33127

305-205-9983

www.masterbreweracademy.com

Mana Wynwood
318 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-573-0371

www.manawynwood.com

