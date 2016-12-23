menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Christmas, Hanukkah, and Festivus Celebrations

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: National Sangria Day, Beaker & Gray Anniversary, and Pubbelly Christmas


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Christmas, Hanukkah, and Festivus Celebrations

Friday, December 23, 2016 at 11:56 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Happy festivus
Happy festivus
Photo by Laine Doss
This is it, people. Christmas and Hanukkah is upon us. For the the first time in decades, the holidays both start at the same time. That means today is the big rush to finish your holiday shopping and start festivating (as Mariah Carey would say). Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hannukkah or Festivus, here are the best things to do this weekend.

Happy happy holiday weekend starts now!

Le Zoo
Le Zoo
Photo by Laine Doss

Holiday Shopping and Noshing
If you're headed to the mall for a last-minute gift, you're going to need some fortification. Here's a list of the best places in which to nosh between shopping for ugly sweaters and Apple watches.

Happy festivus
Happy festivus
Photo by Laine Doss

Festivus Cocktail at Tap 42
Let's face it, even though the holidays are fun, the evening winds up turning into Festivus. Spend enough time with your family and you're bound to practice the airing of the grievances and test your feats of strength with siblings. You're going to need a little liquid courage in advance of a long weekend. Stop into Tap 42 for a special Festivus cocktail ($11) It's made with cranberry apple puree, Jim Beam double oak, St. George pear, lemon, and spiced agave, topped with pomegranate seeds. It's a drink even George Costanza would find hard to kvetch about.

The famous shell menorah and dreidel on Lincoln Road.
The famous shell menorah and dreidel on Lincoln Road.
Photo by Andrew Vesselinovitch

Disco Dreidel at Miami Beach Edition
Saturday, December 24, is the first night of Hanukkah. Celebrate at Disco Dreidel at Miami Beach Edition hotel, where hundreds of young Jewish professionals will drink, dance, ice skate, and bowl. Tickets start at $25 and are available at eventbrite.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Christmas, Hanukkah, and Festivus Celebrations
Courtesy of Izzy's Fish & Oyster

Feast of the Seven Fishes at Izzy's Fish & Oyster
Izzy's Fish & Oyster will offer the Feast of the Seven Fishes, a long-standing Christmas Eve tradition for many Italians. Think items such as mussels, linguine with clams, New England oysters, and crab-stuffed lobster. The feast costs $65 per person or $100 per couple. Add wine pairings for an additional $25 each. For reservations, call 305-397-8843.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
