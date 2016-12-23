Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Christmas, Hanukkah, and Festivus Celebrations

Happy festivus Photo by Laine Doss

This is it, people. Christmas and Hanukkah is upon us. For the the first time in decades, the holidays both start at the same time. That means today is the big rush to finish your holiday shopping and start festivating (as Mariah Carey would say). Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hannukkah or Festivus, here are the best things to do this weekend.

Happy happy holiday weekend starts now!

Le Zoo Photo by Laine Doss

Holiday Shopping and Noshing

If you're headed to the mall for a last-minute gift, you're going to need some fortification. Here's a list of the best places in which to nosh between shopping for ugly sweaters and Apple watches.

Happy festivus Photo by Laine Doss

Festivus Cocktail at Tap 42

Let's face it, even though the holidays are fun, the evening winds up turning into Festivus. Spend enough time with your family and you're bound to practice the airing of the grievances and test your feats of strength with siblings. You're going to need a little liquid courage in advance of a long weekend. Stop into Tap 42 for a special Festivus cocktail ($11) It's made with cranberry apple puree, Jim Beam double oak, St. George pear, lemon, and spiced agave, topped with pomegranate seeds. It's a drink even George Costanza would find hard to kvetch about.

The famous shell menorah and dreidel on Lincoln Road. Photo by Andrew Vesselinovitch

Disco Dreidel at Miami Beach Edition

Saturday, December 24, is the first night of Hanukkah. Celebrate at Disco Dreidel at Miami Beach Edition hotel, where hundreds of young Jewish professionals will drink, dance, ice skate, and bowl. Tickets start at $25 and are available at eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Izzy's Fish & Oyster

Feast of the Seven Fishes at Izzy's Fish & Oyster

Izzy's Fish & Oyster will offer the Feast of the Seven Fishes, a long-standing Christmas Eve tradition for many Italians. Think items such as mussels, linguine with clams, New England oysters, and crab-stuffed lobster. The feast costs $65 per person or $100 per couple. Add wine pairings for an additional $25 each. For reservations, call 305-397-8843.

