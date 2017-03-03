menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Carnaval, YardFest, and a New Yorker Shake

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: SOBEWFF and Beyond


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Carnaval, YardFest, and a New Yorker Shake

Friday, March 3, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Carnaval, YardFest, and a New Yorker Shake
Courtesy Veuve Cliquot
It's Friday, so by now you should have recovered from last weekend's South Beach Wine & Food Festival and are fresh and ready to abuse your body once again.

There's much to do. Celebrate Carnaval with a glass of champagne in hand, channel New York with a special treat, or celebrate at the Wynwood Yard.

Weekend starts now!

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Carnaval, YardFest, and a New Yorker Shake
Courtesy Junior's Restaurant

The New Yorker Shake
Calling all New York expats! If you're homesick and want a taste of the Big Apple, head to Junior's Restaurant in Mizner Park in Boca Raton. This weekend only, Black Tap New York and Junior's are collaborating on the New Yorker shake. It costs $19, but it's big, like Chrysler Building big. And it's topped with a slice of strawberry cheesecake, because in the Big Apple, you go big or you go home.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Carnaval, YardFest, and a New Yorker Shake
Photo by Masson Liang

YardFest at the Wynwood Yard
This weekend, the Wynwood Yard will host YardFest, a three-day party with nonstop food and entertainment. Start the weekend with a kombucha happy hour today from 4 to 7 p.m., and stay for a special edition of Taste of the Yard from 5 to 8 p.m. Twenty-five bucks gets you tastings of the Yard's food trucks, including the Lone Wolfe, Yoko Matcha, and Brazilian Fire. Saturday, have a late breakfast beginning at noon from Viv's Little Waffle Shop, and enjoy the Raddest Craft Fair in the afternoon. Sunday, enjoy reggae from 2 p.m. till late.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Carnaval, YardFest, and a New Yorker ShakeEXPAND
Courtesy Veuve Cliquot

Veuve Clicquot Carnaval
This Saturday, sip champers to your heart's content at the third-annual Veuve Clicquot Carnaval at Miami's Museum Park to support Pérez Art Museum Miami. Be entertained by samba dancers, drummers, and live music while you eat and drink. Admission costs $35; champagne and food will be available for purchase.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Use Current Location

miles
The Wynwood Yard
More Info
More Info

56 NW 29th St
Miami, Florida 33127

305-447-8678

thewynwoodyard.com

miles
Museum Park
More Info
More Info

1075 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132

305-358-7550

www.bayfrontparkmiami.com

