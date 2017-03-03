Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Carnaval, YardFest, and a New Yorker Shake

EXPAND Courtesy Veuve Cliquot

It's Friday, so by now you should have recovered from last weekend's South Beach Wine & Food Festival and are fresh and ready to abuse your body once again.

There's much to do. Celebrate Carnaval with a glass of champagne in hand, channel New York with a special treat, or celebrate at the Wynwood Yard.

Weekend starts now!

Courtesy Junior's Restaurant

The New Yorker Shake

Calling all New York expats! If you're homesick and want a taste of the Big Apple, head to Junior's Restaurant in Mizner Park in Boca Raton. This weekend only, Black Tap New York and Junior's are collaborating on the New Yorker shake. It costs $19, but it's big, like Chrysler Building big. And it's topped with a slice of strawberry cheesecake, because in the Big Apple, you go big or you go home.

Photo by Masson Liang

YardFest at the Wynwood Yard

This weekend, the Wynwood Yard will host YardFest, a three-day party with nonstop food and entertainment. Start the weekend with a kombucha happy hour today from 4 to 7 p.m., and stay for a special edition of Taste of the Yard from 5 to 8 p.m. Twenty-five bucks gets you tastings of the Yard's food trucks, including the Lone Wolfe, Yoko Matcha, and Brazilian Fire. Saturday, have a late breakfast beginning at noon from Viv's Little Waffle Shop, and enjoy the Raddest Craft Fair in the afternoon. Sunday, enjoy reggae from 2 p.m. till late.

EXPAND Courtesy Veuve Cliquot

Veuve Clicquot Carnaval

This Saturday, sip champers to your heart's content at the third-annual Veuve Clicquot Carnaval at Miami's Museum Park to support Pérez Art Museum Miami. Be entertained by samba dancers, drummers, and live music while you eat and drink. Admission costs $35; champagne and food will be available for purchase.

