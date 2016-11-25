menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Beer, Brunch, and the Last Ingredient Celebration

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: North Miami Brew Fest, Miami Book Fair, and Taste of the Yard


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Beer, Brunch, and the Last Ingredient Celebration

Friday, November 25, 2016 at 11:27 a.m.
By Laine Doss
The Last Ingredient at Faena
The Last Ingredient at Faena
Courtesy of Faena
Happy Black Friday!  If you're reading this from your phone on line at Best Buy, you're not alone. There is, however, much more to life than shopping. There's food and drink. So, take a break from the mall to enjoy some holiday cheer with friends.

Weekend starts now!

Courtesy of Schnebly Redland's Winery

Friday Night Karaoke at Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery
Spend the night singing to your favorite songs while sipping on tropical fruit wines and fresh craft beer. From 7 to 11 p.m., Schnebly hosts karaoke with American Idol alum, Todd. For more information visit schneblywinery.com.

Beer at Concrete Beach.
Beer at Concrete Beach.
Photo by Laine Doss

Concrete Beach Sampling at Vintage Liquors
Vintage Liquors (1836 SW Third Ave., Miami) will host a Concrete Beach beer tasting on November 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. Stop in and enjoy tastings of Stiltsville, Rica, and Concrete's holiday release, Deck the Walls.

Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles
Laine Doss

Sunday Brunch at Sweet Liberty
Sweet Liberty is the perfect place to get your boozy brunch on. Start with a passion fruit cinnamon bellini ($10) or an espresso martini ($12)  (or both), before getting down to business — eggs. Whether you choose the smoked duck benny ($19), the chilaquiles ($16) or opt for something sweeter like stuffed French toast ($14), it's the perfect marriage of friends, food, and cocktails. Brunch is served Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Miralda
Miralda
Courtesy of Faena

The Last Ingredient at Faena
On Sunday, November 27, the culinary world merges with art at the Faena District for the Last Ingredient, a combination parade, performing arts event, and culinary happening.  The procession starts promptly at 3 p.m. at the Faena Arts District at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach and lasts until 6 p.m. Artist Miralda has created a performance honoring seven of South Florida's historic food staples — maize, sweet potato, pineapple, palm cabbage, conch, turkey, and alligator — through visual, performing, and culinary arts. Participating chefs include Francis Mallman, Paul Qui, Zak Stern, Jeff McInnins, David Chung, Deme Lomas, and Jose Mendin, who will all create a menu featuring one of the ingredients to be served.  The banquet will also include large sculptures, drink stands, and performers dressed as utensils (in an apparent nod to Disney's Beauty and the Beast).  In addition, food trucks will be on hand to serve food. Admission is free, and the public is asked to arrive at 2 p.m.

