Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Beer, Brunch, and the Last Ingredient Celebration

The Last Ingredient at Faena Courtesy of Faena

Happy Black Friday! If you're reading this from your phone on line at Best Buy, you're not alone. There is, however, much more to life than shopping. There's food and drink. So, take a break from the mall to enjoy some holiday cheer with friends.

Weekend starts now!

EXPAND Courtesy of Schnebly Redland's Winery

Friday Night Karaoke at Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery

Spend the night singing to your favorite songs while sipping on tropical fruit wines and fresh craft beer. From 7 to 11 p.m., Schnebly hosts karaoke with American Idol alum, Todd. For more information visit schneblywinery.com.

Beer at Concrete Beach. Photo by Laine Doss

Concrete Beach Sampling at Vintage Liquors

Vintage Liquors (1836 SW Third Ave., Miami) will host a Concrete Beach beer tasting on November 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. Stop in and enjoy tastings of Stiltsville, Rica, and Concrete's holiday release, Deck the Walls.

Chilaquiles Laine Doss

Sunday Brunch at Sweet Liberty

Sweet Liberty is the perfect place to get your boozy brunch on. Start with a passion fruit cinnamon bellini ($10) or an espresso martini ($12) (or both), before getting down to business — eggs. Whether you choose the smoked duck benny ($19), the chilaquiles ($16) or opt for something sweeter like stuffed French toast ($14), it's the perfect marriage of friends, food, and cocktails. Brunch is served Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Miralda Courtesy of Faena

The Last Ingredient at Faena

On Sunday, November 27, the culinary world merges with art at the Faena District for the Last Ingredient, a combination parade, performing arts event, and culinary happening. The procession starts promptly at 3 p.m. at the Faena Arts District at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach and lasts until 6 p.m. Artist Miralda has created a performance honoring seven of South Florida's historic food staples — maize, sweet potato, pineapple, palm cabbage, conch, turkey, and alligator — through visual, performing, and culinary arts. Participating chefs include Francis Mallman, Paul Qui, Zak Stern, Jeff McInnins, David Chung, Deme Lomas, and Jose Mendin, who will all create a menu featuring one of the ingredients to be served. The banquet will also include large sculptures, drink stands, and performers dressed as utensils (in an apparent nod to Disney's Beauty and the Beast). In addition, food trucks will be on hand to serve food. Admission is free, and the public is asked to arrive at 2 p.m.

