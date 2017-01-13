Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Art Deco Weekend, Miami Beer Festival, and the Flea

EXPAND Jane Kratchovil

Happy Friday! We survived the first full work week of 2017, which means we deserve some good times (and a long weekend). Martin Luther King Jr. weekend coincides with South Beach's Art Deco Weekend. Start by enjoying music-themed cocktails at the Regent Cocktail Club. Then channel the Great Gatsby at the Jazz Age Lawn Party or explore Miami's beer scene at the fifth-annual Miami Beer Festival. Finally, stop by the Miami Flea.

Weekend starts now!

The Regent Cocktail Club's Richie Petronzi billwisserphoto.com

Spam Allstars at the Regent Cocktail Club at the Gale South Beach

Miami favorites Spam Allstars will play their unique blend of Latin funk at the Regent Cocktail Club today from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Celebrate with a host of specially designed cocktails themed to the music. There's no cover charge to listen.

The Jazz Age Lawn Party, in its 11th year in New York, comes to South Beach this winter. Paul Stein via Flickr CC

Jazz Age Lawn Party and Art Deco Weekend

If you long for the days when Fitzgeralds and Hemingways drank away the evening, take in all the romance and decadence at the Jazz Age Lawn Party. Friday through Sunday, South Beach's Ocean Drive turns into a fabulous three-day event filled with cocktails, music, and gourmet picnic fare. The action takes place during Art Deco Weekend, when many Ocean Drive restaurants set up for alfresco dining. The Jazz Age Lawn Party runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and tickets cost $65 for general admission. Visit jazzagelawnparty.com.

Two of the beers that Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company will pour at the Miami Beer Festival . Courtesy of John Falco

Fifth-Annual Miami Beer Festival at Marlins Park

This Saturday, January 14, Marlins Park will celebrate South Florida's beer scene with the fifth-annual Miami Beer Festival. Dozens of local breweries will offer beer samples, including up-and-comers such as Unbranded and Bousa. Tickets range from $45 to $80 and include unlimited beer samplings, a video DJ, a photo booth, and lawn games. Food is available for purchase. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.

The Miami Flea

The Miami Flea

The first Miami Flea of the year happens this Sunday, January 15, at 1440 N. Miami Ave. Shop for vintage finds and hand-crafted pieces and listen to live music while sipping Miami's first-ever cold-brewed tea. Peko Tea House will offer its unique teas ($4 each) in flavors such as Marigold Mango (Ceylon tea flavored with marigold petals and mango); Jade Blossom (fermented green tea with jasmine flowers); Jasper Chai (Chai tea with notes of ginger, cinnamon, and clove); Scarlet Coconut (African red rooibos tea with coconut and açaí); and Orange Cinnamon Solstice (Ceylon with orange peel, clove, and cinnamon). If you're hungry, get a nosh at the Grub Garden, where you'll find the Salty Donut, Lobsta Guy, Coyo Taco, and My Ceviche.

