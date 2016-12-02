Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Art Basel 2016 Edition

Beer and Art collide Courtesy Wynwood Brewing Company

Art Basel is in full swing and there merging of food and art is a thing with restaurants turning into pop-up art galleries and galleries hosting pop-up restaurants.

There's so much to do, it's nearly impossible to take it all in.

Pro Tip: take a personal day on Monday, don't sleep, and go crazy — you have nearly a year to rest before Art Basel 2017 begins.

The Burger Beast Museum Courtesy of Sef Gonzalez

Burger Beast Museum Opens at Magic City Casino

In a city where people have Maybachs. diamonds, and beachfront condos, it's still rare for someone to have their own museum. Burger Beast Sef Gonzalez's dream of having his own gallery of fast food memorabilia is fully realized today with the opening of the Burger Beast Museum today. The 1,500 sqyuare-foot space, located at Magic City Casino, holds Gonzalez' personal collection of fast food-related treasures. The museum is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 8 a.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Visit burgerbeastmuseum.com for details.

EXPAND Courtesy Lure Fishbar

Bowery Meat Company Pop-Up at Lure Fishbar

Lure Fishbar is partnering with its meatier NYC counterpart for the month of December by welcoming Bowery Meat Company to its South Beach home for a month-long pop-up. Enjoy a rotating menu of the Bowery's menu including a 38-oz co?te de boeuf steak for two with Parisian potatoes and salsa verde; and chef Josh Capon’s signature fondant potato.

Made in Italy Courtesy Made in Italy

Made in Italy's Art Basel Happy Hour

Stop your Baseling for a bit of refreshment with a side order of la dolce vita. Today, December 2 and Saturday, December 3, enjoy $5 wine and tapas from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Made in Italy. DJ Du Shein will spin her beats starting at 7 p.m. while you sip on fine Italian wines.

Courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group

UberEats and Harry's Pizza Delivers Art (and Pizza) to Your Door

What happens when Art Basel takesover Miami and you've got a deadline..or the flu..or a sparined ankle...or just don't want to handle the crowds? You let the art come to you. Today and tomorrow, UberEats partners with Harry's Pizzeria and emerging local artist Lia Luisa Schwartz for an artistic delivery. Just open the app and head to the "Most Popular" section and add a free limited edition cup to your order — while supplies last. If you're thinking what to order, how about the collaborative Shackago dog pizza (with Shake Shack), available through Sunday?

Courtesy of Sweet Chick

Sweet Chick Pop-Up at Radio Bar

New York restaurateur John Seymour brings his Sweet Chick restaurant to Miami for Art Basel weekend when "Sweet Chick Life" takes over South Beach's Radio Bar tonight and Saturday. The pop-up allows you to chow on chicken and waffles while experiencing rap icons Nas (Friday night) and NORE (Saturday night) with appearances from Joey Bada$$, CJ Fly, Jillionaire of Major Lazor, and more. Space is limited, so book a table in advance by emailing ehower@radiosouthbeach.com.

Salty Donut

The Salty Donut Finally Opens

The Salty Donut, Miami's first artisanal doughnut shop, will open the doors to its long-awaited permanent location this Saturday, December 3, at 8 a.m. inside Wynwood Arcade (50 NW 24 St.) To celebrate the opening of the permanent shop, the Salty Donut will hand out free traditional buttermilk glazed doughnuts smothered in Tahitian vanilla bean glaze to the first 100 customers in line this Saturday. On Sunday, the store will host brunch with Mac's Pubs, an on-the-go pop-up bar. Expect mimosa-and-doughnut pairings, along with cold-brewed coffee, cocktails, and beer.