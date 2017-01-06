Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: All-Night Happy Hour, Mignonette Dinner, and a Golden Globes Coffeetail

menu

Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10:16 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Mignonette Uptown opens Friday.
Photo by Laine Doss
Happy Friday, and welcome to 2017. It's time for resolutions and new beginnings. While some people vow to hit the gym or clean out their closets, why not make a resolution you can stick to, like getting together with friends more often?

This weekend is all about friendship and bonding. Whether you gather your work friends for a Friday happy hour, meet the squad for dinner, or watch an awards show at home with drinks, make this weekend all about hanging with the people you love.

Weekend starts now!

Courtesy of Chat Chow TV

All-Night Happy Hour at STK Miami
If you're on a budget, head to STK Miami's all-night happy hour for some bargain drinks and grub tonight. Every weekday beginning at 5 p.m., STK Miami (1100 Biscayne Blvd.) offers a selection of bites and cocktails for $8 each. Food includes Wagyu beef sliders with Parmesan truffle fries, quinoa crabcakes with chili remoulade, mini ham and cheese empanadas with cilantro aioli, and sweet potato tots with spicy maple aioli. Oysters, priced at $1.50 each, come with a selection of sauces.

Cocktails at happy-hour prices include the Apple Bottom, made with Bacardi rum, cider, white or red wine, cinnamon, and assorted fruit; the Passion Pit, using Grey Goose, passionfruit, lemon, and basil; and the Cucumber Stiletto, blending Kettle One Citroen, St-Germain, and muddled cucumber and mint.

Photo by Laine Doss

Mignonette Uptown Opens
Here's the drill: You want a fancy seafood dinner, and your bestie wants a classic burger and milkshake. Where can you sate both of your appetites and keep the peace? The answer lies in Mignonette Uptown (13951 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach), which officially opens tonight, January 6. The sister of Miami's favorite seafood spot, Mignonette, offers a dozen kinds of oysters, caviar, and fresh fish while also serving burgers, fried chicken, and milkshakes. There's something for everyone — even Buffalo scallops for a true compromise of culinary worlds. Mignonette Uptown is open for lunch daily from noon to 3:30 p.m. and for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Brunch service will follow soon.

Courtesy of Lavazza

Golden Globes House Party
There are two main reasons to watch the 74th Golden Globes this Sunday night. The awards show, which will air on NBC at 8 p.m., will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, who pledges to not let Trump off the hook joke-wise. Enjoying Fallon's comedy and critiquing celebrity fashion choices while drinking cocktails on your couch should make for a fun-filled evening. What should you shake up for the occasion? How about a Lavazza Coffeetail? The official coffee sponsor of the Golden Globes will serve its Coffeetail No. 51 (which implies there are 50 other ways to incorporate booze into your java) before and during the awards ceremony. That means you could be drinking the same beverage as Meryl Streep when she's presented with this year's Cecil B. deMille Award. To make your own Coffeetail, follow this simple recipe:

Lavazza Coffeetail No. 51

  • 3 parts ginger ale
  • 2 parts cold-brew coffee concentrate
  • 2/3 part vodka
  • Splash of Grand Marnier
  • Splash of simple syrup
  • Sliced lemon, orange, and cucumber
  • Maraschino cherries
  • Fresh mint

Fill a 12-ounce glass with ice. In a shaker, combine cold-brew, Grand Marnier, vodka, and syrup; pour over ice. Top with ginger ale. Decorate with a wheel or slice of orange and/or a lemon. Skewer cherries and cucumber wedge. Garnish with mint.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
