Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: A New President Means Dessert and Beer

Donald Trump is coming to Miami. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Happy inauguration weekend. Today Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States, followed by a host of balls and galas in Washington, D.C.

Here in Miami, there's much to do. Indulge your sweet tooth at Dessert Wars and Fairchild Garden's Chocolate Festival, or drink beer with your pooch.

Weekend (and a new administration) starts now!

Day-Drinking to Numb the Pain of a Trump Presidency

Donald Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. If you can't take this news sober, don't worry. There are plenty of bars that open just in time for day-drinking.

The 11th-Annual International Chocolate Festival

Calling all chocolate lovers: The 11th-annual International Chocolate Festival takes over Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. Today, January 20, through Sunday, January 22, sample chocolate from artisan chocolatiers, watch demos from Miami's best chefs, and learn about the life cycle of the cacao plant. Admission costs $25 for adults, $18 for seniors (65 and up), and $12 for kids aged 6 to 12; kids 5 and under and Fairchild members get in free. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit fairchildgarden.org.

EXPAND Nanndi specializes in frozen cream — a fusion of ice cream and gelato. Courtesy of Nanndi

Dessert Wars

Dessert Wars, the largest sweets event in South Florida, returns Saturday, January 21. This year, the sweet party will take place at the FIU Arena, where more than 30 vendors will offer all manner of yumminess. Tickets cost $20 and include 20 vouchers that can be used for dessert samplings. Visit dessertwarsmiami.com.

Schnebly Redland's winetasting area. Photo by Adam Hendel

Redland Riot

Rob's Redland Riot happens Saturday, January 21. Part mobile scavenger hunt, part parade, this is your chance to explore South Miami-Dade's farm country. The adventure begins at 10 a.m. at Cauley Square and ends at Schnebly Redland's Winery. The cost is $10 per car, which gets you a sealed envelope with contest questions and a map. The team to turn in the most correct answers before 5 p.m. wins a basket of gift certificates "worth less than $1 million." Visit redlandriot.com.

Courtesy of Due South Brewing

Trench Day at Due South Brewing Co.

On Saturday, January 21, celebrate Trench Day at Boynton Beach's Due South Brewing. The official Trench Day began in 2015 as a way to share and celebrate the brewery Mariana Trench's gold-medal win at the 2014 Best Beer in Florida Championships. This year, more than 40 breweries from Miami to Orlando will participate, serving beers from 3 to 6 p.m. Tickets cost $50 per person and include admission to the event, a commemorative tasting glass, one bottle of 2017 Mariana Trench imperial stout, and unlimited beer samples, including many rare releases from Due South and participating Florida breweries. Purchase tickets at duesouthbrewing.com.

Your dog deserves a beer. Photo by Laine Doss

Pups & Pints at Concrete Beach

This Sunday, January 22, from noon to 5 p.m., take your pup to Wynwood's Concrete Beach Brewery for its event Pups & Pints. Fido gets his very own nonalcoholic pup beer, Woof Wort, made with beef stock and bacon, which comes with the purchase of a human draught. There will also be canine bowls and free all-natural pet food samples courtesy of Pet Wants, plus a photo booth, vendors, and music courtesy of DJ Giancarlo Oliver. Jamie's Rescue, a nonprofit dog rescue, will be onsite with a merchandise station and adoption applications for dogs in need of homes.

