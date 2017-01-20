menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: A New President Means Dessert and Beer

Four Seasons' Third-Annual Australia Day Is a Lamb-a-Palooza


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: A New President Means Dessert and Beer

Friday, January 20, 2017 at 10:48 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Donald Trump is coming to Miami.
Donald Trump is coming to Miami.
Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr
A A

Happy inauguration weekend. Today Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States, followed by a host of balls and galas in Washington, D.C.

Here in Miami, there's much to do. Indulge your sweet tooth at Dessert Wars and Fairchild Garden's Chocolate Festival, or drink beer with your pooch.

Weekend (and a new administration) starts now!

Day-Drinking to Numb the Pain of a Trump Presidency
Donald Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. If you can't take this news sober, don't worry. There are plenty of bars that open just in time for day-drinking.

The 11th-Annual International Chocolate Festival
Calling all chocolate lovers: The 11th-annual International Chocolate Festival takes over Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. Today, January 20, through Sunday, January 22, sample chocolate from artisan chocolatiers, watch demos from Miami's best chefs, and learn about the life cycle of the cacao plant. Admission costs $25 for adults, $18 for seniors (65 and up), and $12 for kids aged 6 to 12; kids 5 and under and Fairchild members get in free. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit fairchildgarden.org.

Nanndi specializes in frozen cream — a fusion of ice cream and gelato.EXPAND
Nanndi specializes in frozen cream — a fusion of ice cream and gelato.
Courtesy of Nanndi

Dessert Wars
Dessert Wars, the largest sweets event in South Florida, returns Saturday, January 21. This year, the sweet party will take place at the FIU Arena, where more than 30 vendors will offer all manner of yumminess. Tickets cost $20 and include 20 vouchers that can be used for dessert samplings. Visit dessertwarsmiami.com.

Schnebly Redland's winetasting area.
Schnebly Redland's winetasting area.
Photo by Adam Hendel

Redland Riot
Rob's Redland Riot happens Saturday, January 21. Part mobile scavenger hunt, part parade, this is your chance to explore South Miami-Dade's farm country. The adventure begins at 10 a.m. at Cauley Square and ends at Schnebly Redland's Winery. The cost is $10 per car, which gets you a sealed envelope with contest questions and a map. The team to turn in the most correct answers before 5 p.m. wins a basket of gift certificates "worth less than $1 million." Visit redlandriot.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: A New President Means Dessert and Beer
Courtesy of Due South Brewing

Trench Day at Due South Brewing Co.
On Saturday, January 21, celebrate Trench Day at Boynton Beach's Due South Brewing. The official Trench Day began in 2015 as a way to share and celebrate the brewery Mariana Trench's gold-medal win at the 2014 Best Beer in Florida Championships. This year, more than 40 breweries from Miami to Orlando will participate, serving beers from 3 to 6 p.m. Tickets cost $50 per person and include admission to the event, a commemorative tasting glass, one bottle of 2017 Mariana Trench imperial stout, and unlimited beer samples, including many rare releases from Due South and participating Florida breweries. Purchase tickets at duesouthbrewing.com.

Your dog deserves a beer.
Your dog deserves a beer.
Photo by Laine Doss

Pups & Pints at Concrete Beach
This Sunday, January 22,  from noon to 5 p.m., take your pup to Wynwood's Concrete Beach Brewery for its event Pups & Pints. Fido gets his very own nonalcoholic pup beer, Woof Wort, made with beef stock and bacon, which comes with the purchase of a human draught. There will also be canine bowls and free all-natural pet food samples courtesy of Pet Wants, plus a photo booth, vendors, and music courtesy of DJ Giancarlo Oliver. Jamie's Rescue, a nonprofit dog rescue, will be onsite with a merchandise station and adoption applications for dogs in need of homes.

Related Stories

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
More Info
More Info

10901 Old Cutler Rd.
Coral Gables, FL 33156

305-667-1651

www.fairchildgarden.org

miles
Concrete Beach Brewery
More Info
More Info

325 NW 24th St.
Miami, Florida 33127

305-205-9983

www.masterbreweracademy.com

miles
Schnebly Redland's Winery
More Info
More Info

30205 SW 217th Ave.
Homestead, FL 33030

305-242-1224

schneblywinery2.ning.com

miles
FIU Arena
More Info
More Info

11200 SW 8th St.
Miami, Florida 33199

305-348-2000

www.fiusports.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >