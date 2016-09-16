Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: 320 Gastrolounge and Burgers, Booze, and Babes

EXPAND Courtesy of 320 Gastrolounge

Happy Friday! We've made it through yet another work week, so it's time for some fun.

Start your weekend with some healthy treats at Whole Foods Market before partying down at the grand opening of 320 Gastrolounge. Then, get healthy again with free yoga and juice before you chow down on cheeseburgers from some of Miami's finest female chefs.

Weekend starts now!

Whole Foods Market's Block Party and Whole Kids Day

Whole Foods has a weekend's worth of activities in store for the whole family.

First, drop into Whole Foods Pinecrest today, Friday, September 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. for the Can You Dig It? block party. Sample food from each of its departments including produce, meat, and seafood, and the bakery. There is a charge for a wristband that gets you the samples (TBA).

Then, on Saturday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to noon, all six Miami Whole Foods locations celebrate Whole Kids Day with different kid-friendly activities and treats. Ten-dollar donation to participate at Whole Foods' Aventura, Coral Gables, downtown Miami, North Miami, Pinecrest, and South Beach locations.

320 Gastrolounge Grand Opening

320 Gastrolounge, a Latin-Asian fusion eatery opened quietly last week, but tonight, September 16, they're hosting a blowout grand opening party with a photo booth, live music by Tony Succar, and giveaways. In addition, guests can enjoy six signature food items and six cocktails for $7 each until 8 p.m. 320 Gastrolounge is located at the Shops of Merrick Park in the former Piripi space.

Free Juice and Yoga

Attention all yogis on a budget: Raw Republic Micro Juicery and Lululemon Aventura Mall are joining forces to bring you free yoga on Sundays. Every Sunday through October 30, attend a complimentary yoga class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. After the class, reward yourself with free cold-pressed juice and bites from Raw Republic. Yoga class attendees are asked to enter through the Bloomingdale’s garage, third floor by Urban Outfitters. No reservation is required; classes are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Chef Nicole Votano billwisserphoto.com

Burgers Babes and Booze

Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day and the W Miami is celebrating with Burgers, Babes, and Booze. On September 18, from 3 p.m. until sundown, enjoy inventive cheeseburgers from some of the best female chefs in Miami. Participating chefs include Nicole Votano of Dirt, Adrianne Calvo of Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar, Cindy Hutson of Zest, and Jessica Sanchez of Loba. It all goes down on the 15th and Vine terrace. Tickets cost $35 and include four sliders of your choice. Purchase through eventbrite.com.

