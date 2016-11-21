menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Wynwood Kitchen & Bar Anniversary, Holiday Ramen, and Thanksgiving 2016

Monday, November 21, 2016 at 8:43 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Photo by Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock.com
Happy Monday, Miami. Get ready for a food-filled week as we near one of the tastiest days of the year: Thanksgiving. If cooking isn't your thing, consider making a reservation at one of many restaurants serving up a traditional turkey meal on Thursday. If you prefer to stay in, there's always the option of ordering in too.

On Monday, Wynwood Kitchen & Bar is celebrating its sixth anniversary with six of its most popular menu items and draft beers all priced at $6 each. Wednesday is National Espresso Day and Dunkin' Donuts is offering $1.99 medium-sized hot or iced espresso to mark the occasion. Make sure to try Talde's Thanksgiving-inspired ramen bowl too, which is available through the end of the month.

Courtesy of Wynwood Kitchen & Bar

Sixth Anniversary at Wynwood Kitchen & Bar
To honor its anniversary, Wynwood Kitchen & Bar will offer six of its most popular menu items and six of its draft beers, all priced at $6 each, on Monday, November 21. Servers will debut the restaurant’s artful new staff uniforms too, featuring designs created with street artist Shepard Fairey’s Studio Number One. Menu highlights include ropa vieja empanadas, hamburger sliders made with chorizo and pollo, tequenos served with queso fresco, and roasted cauliflower with applewood smoked bacon and caramelized onions.

Dunkin' Donuts

National Espresso Day at Dunkin' Donuts
On Wednesday, November 23, celebrate National Espresso Day with any medium hot or iced espresso for $1.99 at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide. It's the perfect thing to get you through one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Courtesy of Talde

Holiday-Inspired Ramen Dish at Talde
Talde's Thanksgiving-inspired ramen bowl is packed with turkey breast, stuffing, pickled cranberries, mushroom gravy tare, and creamed spinach wontons. Priced at $25, it's enough to serve two. It's available through the end of the month.

Courtesy of 50 Eggs

Thanksgiving Dinner at Various Locations
There is something about the aroma of a freshly roasted turkey smothered in warm, creamy gravy that screams “Hooray! The holidays are coming!” But when you consider the hundreds of dollars, days of preparation, and long hours over a hot stove to give you those warm turkey day feels, the Thanksgiving dinner experience might seem a lot less appetizing. Luckily, restaurants around Miami are willing to do the work for you. This Thanksgiving, consider one of these restaurants. Note that reservations are strongly suggested, and prices generally do not include tax, tip, and beverages unless noted. If you prefer to stay home, many restaurants are offering take-out versions too.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

