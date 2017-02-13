Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Valentine's Day, Doa Happy Hour, and Bagatelle Live

EXPAND Enjoy Valentine's Day dinner at Scarpetta. Courtesy of the Fontainebleau

Happy Monday, Miami. Whether you're in search of a romantic, candle-lit evening or a "galentines" night out, make your Valentine's Day plans today. If you're celebrating late, the Fontainebleau will feature many of its holiday specials through the end of February, including prix-fixe dinners at StripSteak and wine and champagne tastings at Scarpetta. Pre-game for the weekend at Doa on South Beach, which recently launched a weekly happy hour with $7 cocktails and $5 bites.

February Romance Month at the Fontainebleau

Through the end of the month, every day at the Fontainebleau is Valentine's Day. Its month-long romance initiative celebrates all things love with a variety of tasty dining offers at Scarpetta, StripSteak, and Chez Bon Bon. On Valentine's Day, diners can enjoy prix-fixe menus at both restaurants as well as holiday-themed desserts at Chez. In addition, snag a sommelier-led chocolate and champagne tasting ($30) every Thursday from 6 to 6:30 p.m. at Scarpetta; a candle-lit dinner inside a private cabana for two ($500 per couple) every Saturday evening, which features food and wine from StripSteak; and sweet treats such as dark chocolate strawberry cake ($37.95) and an assortment of cake pops, cupcakes, and pralines available à la carte at Chez Bon Bon. Reservations are required for all offerings. For more information, visit fontainebleau.com/romance or call 877-326-7412.

Beacon Hill Chocolates

Valentine's Day in Miami

From romantic, prix-fixe dinners to sweet chocolate collections, make this year's Valentine's Day the best yet by using one of New Times roundups, which feature everything from the most picturesque restaurants in the Magic City to guides listing every holiday-themed dinner happening on Tuesday evening in Miami and Broward.

Hora Loca at Doa

Available seven days a week from 6. to 8 p.m., Lat-Asian restaurant Doa features discounted eats and drink during its newly launched happy hour. For drinks, find $7 cocktails, $5 beers, $7 wines, and $10 Moët & Chandon champagne. Pair some bubbly with signature bites priced at $5 including crispy yuca, chicken skewers, edamame, and chicken wings.

Bagatelle Live at Bagatelle

Featuring live performances and special guest acts, Bagatelle hosts a dinner and a show soiree every Thursday night. The three-course dinner, priced at $29 per person, includes an assortment of dishes such as mahi-mahi, tartare, and profiteroles for dessert. Additional drinks are available for $10.

