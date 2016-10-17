Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Sustainable Seafood Soiree, Taste of Fall, and DIY Pizza

EXPAND Make a pink pizza in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Courtesy of Tino's

It's hard to feel the effects of fall in Miami, which is why Mediterranean eatery Byblos wants you to taste it instead. Through October 31, the South Beach restaurant is offering a prix-fixe seasonally-inspired menu at $55 per person. Dolce Italian has rolled out new specials too, including discounted pasta and half-priced glasses of wine.

Spend Tuesday evening at Zest during chef/owner Cindy Hutson's Sustainable Seafood Soiree. On Thursday, help raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Tino's in Brickell, which is hosting a DIY pizza-making event for the cause.

EXPAND Courtesy of Dolce Italian

New Specials at Dolce Italian

The Italian eatery what launched two new weekly specials including Mangia Mondays where diners can snag a plate of pasta for $10; along with Wine Down Wednesdays, which offers any bottle of wine that is sold by the glass for 50 percent off. Both specials are offered weekly.

Chef Cindy Hutson Photo by KarliEvans.com

Sustainable Seafood Soiree at Zest

Savor all things seafood Tuesday evening at Zest as chef/owner Cindy Hutson curates a one-night-only experience in honor of National Sustainable Seafood Month. Featuring Open Blue Cobia, Hutson will offer a unique, four-course dinner paired with various hand-selected wines. Cost for dinner is $75. For tickets, visit savortonight.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Tino's

DIY Pink Pizza Event at Tino's

To help raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tino's in Brickell is hosting a DIY pizza-making event on Thursday, October 20. Make an individual pizza with a variety of toppings with a spread of the restaurant's homemade pink sauce. Each pizza maker will have their pizza cooked in Tino's 900-degree wood burning oven and can enjoy their creation with a complimentary glass of rosé. Tickets cost $22 per person. Five dollars of each ticket purchased, as well as any donations, will go to Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Purchase tickets at mixstir.com.

Taste of Fall Menu at Byblos

Celebrate the start of fall with Byblos' new seasonal-inspired menu. Through the month of October, enjoy a prix-fixe menu at $55 per person, which includes a hand-crafted cocktail too. Menu highlights include eggplant kibbeh topped with house yogurt; lamb rib with a red chili schug; Middle Eastern fried chicken drizzled with tahini; sides such as thrice-cooked fries, hand-rolled couscous, and seared cauliflower; and desserts like baklava ice cream with salted caramel and cous cous praline, or a variety of sorbets. For more information, call 305-508-5041.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

