Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Sunset Dinner, Snail Social, and Wine and Dine

EXPAND Try Area 31's sunset dinners, offered daily at $39 per person. Courtesy of Area 31

This week's snail social," sponsored by Slow Food Miami, will be hosted at South Miami's Grown. There on Tuesday you'll find free vegetable-centric appetizers, along with $6 beer and wine. Matador Room's "wine and dine" series returns on Thursday, featuring California’s Paul Hobbs Winery.

Or you might consider: Area 31's sunset dinner, featuring a rotating three-course menu, B Bar Tapas and Grill's healthy lunch for $8.95, or Quattro Gastronomia Italiana's prix-fixe lunch and dinner.

EXPAND Courtesy of Area 31

Sunset Dinners at Area 31

Beginning this month, downtown's Area 31 is offering a series of three-course dinners priced at $39 per person. Every night, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., indulge in a rotating menu curated by executive chef Wolfgang Birk, featuring signature plates and seasonal offerings. Expect dishes including striped bass with pumpkin sorghum, culantro sofrito, and oyster mushrooms; and braised lamb shank with honey-soy roasted eggplant, mission figs, and baby leeks. For more information, visit area31restaurant.com or call 305-424-5234.

Photo courtesy of Grown

Snail Social at Grown

This month's Slow Food Miami "snail social" will be heldTuesday, October 11 at Grown in South Miami. From 6 to 8 p.m., nibble on complimentary appetizers including vegan veggie soup shooters, Havana wraps with salsa fresca and corn-and-black-bean salsa, and seared portobello over quinoa tabbouleh. Sip on a complimentary first glass of Stellar wine, as well as organic beer and wine priced at $6. Dinner specials, offered to those who stay after the event, include wild caught salmon burgers with sweet potato fries ($12) and an eggplant parmigiana sandwich ($12). The event is open to the public. For more information, call 305-202-1595.

EXPAND Snag a half sandwich and a soup, salad, or fries for $8.95. Courtesy of B Bar Tapas and Grill

Healthy Lunch at B Bar Tapas and Grill

Beat your work-day blues with a quick power lunch at B Bar Tapas and Grill, which recently launched a new midday meal Monday through Friday. Find health-conscious sandwiches on the menu, including a grilled chicken melt, white albacore tuna sandwiches, wild salmon gravlax toast, and a falafel/ hummus sandwich. There's an $8.95 special, which includes a half sandwich and a soup, salad, or short string fries. For more information, visit bbartapas.com.

Courtesy of Quattro Gastronomia Italiana

Prix-fixe Lunch and Dinner at Quattro Gastronomia Italiana

Through October 28, get prix-fixe menus during lunch ($25) and dinner ($39) service. Lunch highlights include a traditional caprese salad, along with penne alla norma, served with fresh tomato sauce and eggplant topped with salted ricotta cheese. During dinner, expect a quinoa and lentil salad served with cherry tomatoes, kale, and goat cheese; involtino di melanzane, which is an eggplant roll with ricotta and mozzarella topped with tomato sauce; and a pappardelle with diced tuna, tomato, zucchini, and fresh mint. For more information, visit quattromiami.com.

Courtesy of Purple PR

Wine and Dine at Matador Room

On Thursday, October 13, the Miami Beach Edition's Matador Room will host the second installment of its monthly "wine and dine" dinner series. This month’s dinner will feature California’s Paul Hobbs Winery, offering six wines paired with a different, curated plate by executive chef Jeremy Forge. Dinner begins at 8 p.m. and costs $150 per person. Call 786-257-4600 to reserve a seat.





Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.