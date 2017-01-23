Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: PokeBao, Rock 'n' Baga, and Wine Dinner at BLT Prime

PokeBao's poke Courtesy of PokéBao

Happy Monday, Miami. Make sure to stop by Coral Gables' new poke shop, PokeBao. The fast-casual eatery offers a bevy of bowls and buns for lunch. Izzy's Fish & Oyster Bar kicks off its "Oh Baby I Like It Raw” guest chef series tonight, welcoming La Mar's Diego Oka and Glass & Vine's Giorgio Rapicavoli into the kitchen. Bagatelle will host Rock N' Baga this Tuesday night, paying tribute to Michael Jackson. End the week with a wine-and-food pairing at BLT Prime Doral.

PokéBao Opens for Lunch

PokéBao, a fast-casual restaurant specializing in poke bowls and bao buns, recently opened at 153 Giralda Ave. in Coral Gables. It's open daily for lunch, offering an array of bowls, buns, and bites. Menu highlights include chef/owner Daniel Bouza's spicy ahi tuna poke drizzled with fuego mayo; wasabi-furikake salmon topped with avocado, edamame, and wasabi-cilantro aioli; sweet and spicy short-rib buns; and crispy chicken vaca frita, made with braised and then seared chicken thigh, pickled vegetables, feta-tofu sauce, and sesame seeds. The eatery is open seven days a week for lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guest Chef Series at Izzy's Fish & Oyster

Chefs Jamie DeRosa and William Crandall are kicking off their "Oh Baby I Like It Raw” guest chef series tonight, January 23, at 7 p.m. The first two guest chefs on deck are La Mar's Diego Oka and Glass & Vine's Giorgio Rapicavoli. Priced at $40 per person, dinner includes a selection of raw dishes crafted by each chef. Expect bottomless beer on tap too. Tickets can be purchased the day of the event. For more information, call 305-397-8843.

Rock N' Baga at Bagatelle Miami Beach

Tuesday evening, modern French hot spot Bagatelle will host Rock N' Baga. In honor of Michael Jackson, Bagatelle will throw a tribute soiree with staff decked out in white gloves, leather jackets, glittery socks, and fedoras. Throughout the night, enjoy music by resident DJ Vincent Daubas. The restaurant's regular dinner menu will be available all evening.

Wine and Spirits Dinner at BLT Prime Doral

The steakhouse will host a collaboration dinner with Folio Fine Wine Partners this Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. Expect a curated meal by chef de cuisine Dustin Ward, while Miguel Pla, market sales manager for Folio, pours a variety of wines to accompany the four-course dinner. Among the featured wines are a Ben Marco Malbec — a deep-purple blend with aromas of ripe red fruits and roasted coffee beans. Dinner is priced at $95 per person. For reservations, call 305-591-6066.

