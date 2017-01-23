menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: PokeBao, Rock 'n' Baga, and Wine Dinner at BLT Prime

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $7 Happy Hour, Tacos and Techno, and Sustainable Seafood


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: PokeBao, Rock 'n' Baga, and Wine Dinner at BLT Prime

Monday, January 23, 2017 at 7:52 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
PokeBao's poke
PokeBao's poke
Courtesy of PokéBao
A A

Happy Monday, Miami. Make sure to stop by Coral Gables' new poke shop, PokeBao. The fast-casual eatery offers a bevy of bowls and buns for lunch. Izzy's Fish & Oyster Bar kicks off its "Oh Baby I Like It Raw” guest chef series tonight, welcoming La Mar's Diego Oka and Glass & Vine's Giorgio Rapicavoli into the kitchen. Bagatelle will host Rock N' Baga this Tuesday night, paying tribute to Michael Jackson. End the week with a wine-and-food pairing at BLT Prime Doral.

PokéBao's bao bun
PokéBao's bao bun
Courtesy of PokéBao

PokéBao Opens for Lunch
PokéBao, a fast-casual restaurant specializing in poke bowls and bao buns, recently opened at 153 Giralda Ave. in Coral Gables. It's open daily for lunch, offering an array of bowls, buns, and bites. Menu highlights include chef/owner Daniel Bouza's spicy ahi tuna poke drizzled with fuego mayo; wasabi-furikake salmon topped with avocado, edamame, and wasabi-cilantro aioli; sweet and spicy short-rib buns; and crispy chicken vaca frita, made with braised and then seared chicken thigh, pickled vegetables, feta-tofu sauce, and sesame seeds. The eatery is open seven days a week for lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: PokeBao, Rock 'n' Baga, and Wine Dinner at BLT Prime
Courtesy of Izzy's

Guest Chef Series at Izzy's Fish & Oyster
Chefs Jamie DeRosa and William Crandall are kicking off their "Oh Baby I Like It Raw” guest chef series tonight, January 23, at 7 p.m. The first two guest chefs on deck are La Mar's Diego Oka and Glass & Vine's Giorgio Rapicavoli. Priced at $40 per person, dinner includes a selection of raw dishes crafted by each chef. Expect bottomless beer on tap too. Tickets can be purchased the day of the event. For more information, call 305-397-8843.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: PokeBao, Rock 'n' Baga, and Wine Dinner at BLT Prime
Photo by Laine Doss

Rock N' Baga at Bagatelle Miami Beach
Tuesday evening, modern French hot spot Bagatelle will host Rock N' Baga. In honor of Michael Jackson, Bagatelle will throw a tribute soiree with staff decked out in white gloves, leather jackets, glittery socks, and fedoras. Throughout the night, enjoy music by resident DJ Vincent Daubas. The restaurant's regular dinner menu will be available all evening.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: PokeBao, Rock 'n' Baga, and Wine Dinner at BLT Prime
billwisserphoto.com

Wine and Spirits Dinner at BLT Prime Doral
The steakhouse will host a collaboration dinner with Folio Fine Wine Partners this Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. Expect a curated meal by chef de cuisine Dustin Ward, while Miguel Pla, market sales manager for Folio, pours a variety of wines to accompany the four-course dinner. Among the featured wines are a Ben Marco Malbec — a deep-purple blend with aromas of ripe red fruits and roasted coffee beans. Dinner is priced at $95 per person. For reservations, call 305-591-6066.

Related Stories

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Izzy's Fish & Oyster
More Info
More Info

423 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-397-8843

izzysmiami.com

miles
Bagatelle Miami
More Info
More Info

220 21st St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-704-3900

bagatellemiami.com

miles
BLT Prime
More Info
More Info

4400 NW 87th Ave.
Doral, FL 33178

305-937-2777

e2hospitality.com/blt-prime-miami

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >