Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Poke Bowls, Free Coffee, and Brew House Rock

EXPAND Spend happy hour at Tanuki this week. Courtesy of Tanuki

Post-Basel week calls for some much-needed relaxation and comfort food.

Take the edge off this week with a visit to Doral's Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market for a build-your-own poke bowl or a quick drink during happy hour. If you're closer to South Beach, visit Tanuki. The Asian restaurant has launched a hearty $23 lunch menu as well as happy hour too. On Tuesday, grab $5 and head to Concrete Beach Brewery for another iteration of Brew House Rock, where social hall manager Jesse Morris will lead an in-depth class on prohibition.

EXPAND Courtesy of Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market

New Launches at Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market

The Doral-based restaurant revamped its weekday happy hour by extending it through the weekend. Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m., find $1 James River oysters, as well as other new small bites including steamed buns with braised brisket, pickled cucumber and onion, gochujang, and sesame seeds ($4). Cocktails, wines, and beer are priced between $5 and $7. The restaurant has also added a build-your-own poke bowl option, where guests can create their own salmon ($12) or tuna poke bowls ($15). Poke bowls are available for dine-in or takeaway on Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

EXPAND Snag a yellowtail truffle roll during your midday lunch break. Courtesy of Tanuki

Business Lunch and Happy Hour at Tanuki

Tanuki’s flagship U.S. location on Alton Road in South Beach has introduced prix-fixe lunch and happy hour menus. The $23 three-course lunch menu is available from 12 to 3 p.m. In addition to complimentary miso soup and salad, diners can choose from an array of starters including Tanuki’s spicy tuna roll, as well as salmon, crab, or wagyu tacos. The black dragon and yellowtail truffle rolls are available for an additional fee. A variety of dishes, like wonton chicken salad, Singapore noodles, and marinated Sichuan-style beef are available as entrée selections. The meal is topped off with mochi for a sweet finish. Happy hour, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m., features $7 small bites including pork belly tacos with hoisin, teriyaki chicken wings, and spicy tuna rice cracker, paired with $5 beer, $6 wine, and $7 sake.

Photo via Facebook

Metro Mondays: Free Coffee Pop-Up at Civic Center Station (1501 NW 12th Ave., Miami)

Beginning at 8 a.m., snag free coffee and pastries at the the Civic Center Metrorail station, thanks to a partnership between Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation, the New Tropic, and Prism Creative Group in an effort to activate key metro stations across the city. Vice City Bean will hand out iced coffee and pastries, along with a selection of empanadas by La Estancia Argentina.

Concrete Beach Brewery

Brew House Rock: Prohibition at Concrete Beach Brewery

At 8 p.m. on Monday, head to Concrete Beach Brewery for its educational series, Brew House Rock. Focused on all things prohibition, join social hall manager Jesse Morris as he leads an in-depth class on the historical and political start of prohibition as well as the lasting ramifications of it. Class costs $5.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

