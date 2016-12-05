menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Poke Bowls, Free Coffee, and Brew House Rock

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Art Basel 2016 Edition


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Poke Bowls, Free Coffee, and Brew House Rock

Monday, December 5, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Spend happy hour at Tanuki this week.EXPAND
Spend happy hour at Tanuki this week.
Courtesy of Tanuki
A A

Post-Basel week calls for some much-needed relaxation and comfort food.

Take the edge off this week with a visit to Doral's Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market for a build-your-own poke bowl or a quick drink during happy hour. If you're closer to South Beach, visit Tanuki. The Asian restaurant has launched a hearty $23 lunch menu as well as happy hour too. On Tuesday, grab $5 and head to Concrete Beach Brewery for another iteration of Brew House Rock, where social hall manager Jesse Morris will lead an in-depth class on prohibition.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Poke Bowls, Free Coffee, and Brew House RockEXPAND
Courtesy of Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market

New Launches at Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market
The Doral-based restaurant revamped its weekday happy hour by extending it through the weekend. Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m., find $1 James River oysters, as well as other new small bites including steamed buns with braised brisket, pickled cucumber and onion, gochujang, and sesame seeds ($4). Cocktails, wines, and beer are priced between $5 and $7. The restaurant has also added a build-your-own poke bowl option, where guests can create their own salmon ($12) or tuna poke bowls ($15). Poke bowls are available for dine-in or takeaway on Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Snag a yellowtail truffle roll during your midday lunch break.EXPAND
Snag a yellowtail truffle roll during your midday lunch break.
Courtesy of Tanuki

Business Lunch and Happy Hour at Tanuki
Tanuki’s flagship U.S. location on Alton Road in South Beach has introduced prix-fixe lunch and happy hour menus. The $23 three-course lunch menu is available from 12 to 3 p.m. In addition to complimentary miso soup and salad, diners can choose from an array of starters including Tanuki’s spicy tuna roll, as well as salmon, crab, or wagyu tacos. The black dragon and yellowtail truffle rolls are available for an additional fee. A variety of dishes, like wonton chicken salad, Singapore noodles, and marinated Sichuan-style beef are available as entrée selections. The meal is topped off with mochi for a sweet finish. Happy hour, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m., features $7 small bites including pork belly tacos with hoisin, teriyaki chicken wings, and spicy tuna rice cracker, paired with $5 beer, $6 wine, and $7 sake.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Poke Bowls, Free Coffee, and Brew House Rock
Photo via Facebook

Metro Mondays: Free Coffee Pop-Up at Civic Center Station (1501 NW 12th Ave., Miami)
Beginning at 8 a.m., snag free coffee and pastries at the the Civic Center Metrorail station, thanks to a partnership between Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation, the New Tropic, and Prism Creative Group in an effort to activate key metro stations across the city. Vice City Bean will hand out iced coffee and pastries, along with a selection of empanadas by La Estancia Argentina.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Poke Bowls, Free Coffee, and Brew House Rock
Concrete Beach Brewery

Brew House Rock: Prohibition at Concrete Beach Brewery
At 8 p.m. on Monday, head to Concrete Beach Brewery for its educational series, Brew House Rock. Focused on all things prohibition, join social hall manager Jesse Morris as he leads an in-depth class on the historical and political start of prohibition as well as the lasting ramifications of it. Class costs $5.

Related Stories

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

Clarissa Buch
Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
More Info
More Info

5241 NW 87th Ave.
Doral, FL 33178

305-222-7447

dragonflyrestaurants.com

miles
Concrete Beach Brewery
More Info
More Info

325 NW 24th St.
Miami, Florida 33127

305-205-9983

www.masterbreweracademy.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >