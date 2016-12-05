Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Poke Bowls, a Lunch Deal, and Brew House Rock

EXPAND Spend happy hour at Tanuki this week. Courtesy of Tanuki

Post-Basel week calls for some much-needed relaxation and comfort food.

Take the edge off the workweek with a visit to Doral's Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market for a build-your-own poke bowl or a quick drink during happy hour. If you're closer to South Beach, visit Tanuki. The Asian restaurant has launched a hearty $23 lunch menu as well as happy hour. This Tuesday, grab $5 and head to Concrete Beach Brewery for another iteration of Brew House Rock, where social hall manager Jesse Morris will lead an in-depth class on Prohibition.

EXPAND Courtesy of Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market

New Launches at Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

The Doral-based restaurant revamped its weekday happy hour by extending it through the weekend. Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m., find $1 James River oysters plus other new small bites including steamed buns with braised brisket, pickled cucumber and onion, gochujang, and sesame seeds ($4). Cocktails, wines, and beer are priced between $5 and $7. The restaurant has also added a build-your-own poke bowl option, where guests can create their own salmon ($12) or tuna bowls ($15). Poke bowls are available for dine-in or takeout Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

EXPAND Snag a yellowtail truffle roll during your lunch break. Courtesy of Tanuki

Business Lunch and Happy Hour at Tanuki

Tanuki’s U.S. flagship on Alton Road in South Beach has introduced prix-fixe lunch and happy-hour menus. The $23 three-course lunch menu is available from noon to 3 p.m. In addition to enjoying complimentary miso soup and salad, diners can choose from an array of starters, such as Tanuki’s spicy tuna roll and salmon, crab, or Wagyu tacos. The black dragon and yellowtail truffle rolls are available for an additional fee. A variety of dishes, including wonton chicken salad, Singapore noodles, and marinated Sichuan-style beef, are available as entrée selections. The meal is topped off with mochi for a sweet finish. Happy hour, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m., features $7 small bites including pork belly tacos with hoisin, teriyaki chicken wings, and spicy tuna rice cracker, paired with $5 beer, $6 wine, and $7 sake.

Concrete Beach Brewery

Brew House Rock: Prohibition at Concrete Beach Brewery

At 8 p.m. Monday, head to Concrete Beach Brewery for its educational series, Brew House Rock. Focused on all things Prohibition, social hall manager Jesse Morris will lead an in-depth class on the historical and political roots of Prohibition and the lasting ramifications of it. Class costs $5.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

