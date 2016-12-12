menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Pirolo's Panino, Holiday Bazaar, and J. Wakefield

Free Edible Garden Classes Kick Off This Week


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Pirolo's Panino, Holiday Bazaar, and J. Wakefield

Monday, December 12, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Find cocktail and food pairings at Sushi Garage.EXPAND
Find cocktail and food pairings at Sushi Garage.
Courtesy of Sushi Garage
Cure your Monday blues with a hearty sandwich courtesy of chef Mike Pirolo, who'll take over Taquiza's kitchen this evening for a one-night-only pop-up. Coral Gables' Hotel Colonnade will host its first holiday bazaar today too. Through the end of the month, visit the Café at Books & Books in Coral Gables for some J. Wakefield brews, which are available on tap. Also, consider dinner at Sushi Garage, where chef Sunny Oh recently curated a menu of cocktail and food pairings.

Pirolo's Panino at Taquiza
Courtesy of Macchialina

Pirolo’s Panino at Taquiza
Fans of Macchialina’s homemade panini can snag a few of the popular sandwiches for one night only at Miami Beach’s taco joint Taquiza. Tonight from 8 till midnight, chef Mike Pirolo will take over Taquiza to serve panini including chicken parm and Italian roast beef for $10; mozzarella in carrozza for $8; and clams casino for $10. Pair a sandwich with a brew, and enjoy live music while you munch.

Holiday Bazaar at Hotel Colonnade
Courtesy of Hotel Colonnade

Holiday Bazaar at Hotel Colonnade
Coral Gables' Hotel Colonnade, in partnership with local shops and vendors, will host its inaugural holiday bazaar today from 1 to 6 p.m. Get your holiday shopping done with an array of festive gift items, including clothing, jewelry, accessories, candles, and an assortment of baked goods.

J. Wakefield at the Café at Book & Books
Julia Rose Photography

J. Wakefield at the Café at Book & Books
Through the end of December, J. Wakefield Brewery has taken over the taps at Books & Books in Coral Gables. Enjoy JWB core and seasonal beers on tap for $5 per glass.

Cocktail and Food Pairings at Sushi Garage
Courtesy of Sushi Garage

Cocktail and Food Pairings at Sushi Garage
Try executive chef Sunny Oh’s curated cocktail and food pairings at Sushi Garage. Consider a Fat Cucumber cocktail paired with kampachi yuzu; both are light with hints of floral flavor. Or opt for the Kyushiki with tenderloin teriyaki; the Japanese old-fashioned pairs well with the sweetness of the teriyaki sauce. For more information, call 305-763-8355.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Related Locations

miles
Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables
More Info
More Info

180 Aragon Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-441-2600

www.hotelcolonnade.com

miles
Taquiza
More Info
More Info

1506 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-748-6099

taquizamiami.com

miles
Books & Books
More Info
More Info

265 Aragon Ave
Coral Gables, Florida 33134

305-864-4241

miles
Sushi Garage
More Info
More Info

784 W. Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-763-8355

sushigarage.com

