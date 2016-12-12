Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Pirolo's Panino, Holiday Bazaar, and J. Wakefield

EXPAND Find cocktail and food pairings at Sushi Garage. Courtesy of Sushi Garage

Cure your Monday blues with a hearty sandwich courtesy of chef Mike Pirolo, who'll take over Taquiza's kitchen this evening for a one-night-only pop-up. Coral Gables' Hotel Colonnade will host its first holiday bazaar today too. Through the end of the month, visit the Café at Books & Books in Coral Gables for some J. Wakefield brews, which are available on tap. Also, consider dinner at Sushi Garage, where chef Sunny Oh recently curated a menu of cocktail and food pairings.

Pirolo’s Panino at Taquiza

Fans of Macchialina’s homemade panini can snag a few of the popular sandwiches for one night only at Miami Beach’s taco joint Taquiza. Tonight from 8 till midnight, chef Mike Pirolo will take over Taquiza to serve panini including chicken parm and Italian roast beef for $10; mozzarella in carrozza for $8; and clams casino for $10. Pair a sandwich with a brew, and enjoy live music while you munch.

Holiday Bazaar at Hotel Colonnade

Coral Gables' Hotel Colonnade, in partnership with local shops and vendors, will host its inaugural holiday bazaar today from 1 to 6 p.m. Get your holiday shopping done with an array of festive gift items, including clothing, jewelry, accessories, candles, and an assortment of baked goods.

J. Wakefield at the Café at Book & Books

Through the end of December, J. Wakefield Brewery has taken over the taps at Books & Books in Coral Gables. Enjoy JWB core and seasonal beers on tap for $5 per glass.

Cocktail and Food Pairings at Sushi Garage

Try executive chef Sunny Oh’s curated cocktail and food pairings at Sushi Garage. Consider a Fat Cucumber cocktail paired with kampachi yuzu; both are light with hints of floral flavor. Or opt for the Kyushiki with tenderloin teriyaki; the Japanese old-fashioned pairs well with the sweetness of the teriyaki sauce. For more information, call 305-763-8355.

