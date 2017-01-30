menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: PokeBao, Rock 'n' Baga, and Wine Dinner at BLT Prime


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Outstanding in the Field, Karaoke, and Happy Hour at the Anderson

Monday, January 30, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Chef Jamie DeRosa (pictured left) will whip up lunch at the Faena with Brad Kilgore.EXPAND
Chef Jamie DeRosa (pictured left) will whip up lunch at the Faena with Brad Kilgore.
Courtesy of Outstanding in the Field
Happy Monday, Miami. Chefs Jamie DeRosa and Brad Kilgore are hosting a beachside lunch today at the Faena Hotel in collaboration with Outstanding in the Field, an initiative that connects diners with local chefs and farmers. K Ramen Burger Beer inside the Townhouse Hotel is throwing a karaoke bash tonight too, featuring complimentary drinks for those who sing.

Visit Hakkasan this week for a taste of its Chinese New Year menu, which features the Fortune Tale, a traditional Chinese prosperity dish that is prepared tableside and features roast chicken, jellyfish, and mooli. End the week with happy hour at the Anderson, which offers an assortment of discounted eats such as Tex Mex queso, coconut shrimp, and a bean and cheese burrito.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Outstanding in the Field, Karaoke, and Happy Hour at the AndersonEXPAND
Courtesy of Outstanding in the Field

Outstanding in the Field at the Faena Hotel
In an effort to connect diners with chefs and farmers, Outstanding in the Field curates large but intimate meals in various cities across the country. On Monday, January 30, at 2 p.m., the gathering will make its way beachside to the Faena Hotel. In collaboration with Izzy's Jamie DeRosa and Alter's Brad Kilgore, lunch in the sand will include cornbread cupcakes with smoked salmon frosting, foie gras stuffies, and a clam bake. Priced at $210 per person, visit outstandinginthefield.com for tickets and event information.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Outstanding in the Field, Karaoke, and Happy Hour at the AndersonEXPAND
Courtesy of K Ramen. Burger. Beer.

Karaoke at K Ramen. Burger. Beer at Townhouse Hotel
Beginning tonight, Monday, January 30, K Ramen will host a weekly karaoke night. From 10 p.m. until close, enjoy late-night bites, live entertainment, and an open mic. To encourage bravery, every performer will receive a complimentary beer or glass of vino for each song they perform.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Outstanding in the Field, Karaoke, and Happy Hour at the AndersonEXPAND
Courtesy of Hakkasan

Chinese New Year at Hakkasan
Enjoy a limited edition Chinese New Year-themed menu available at Hakkasan inside the Fontainebleau through February 11. Priced at $128 per person, highlights include the Fortune Tale, a traditional Chinese prosperity dish that is prepared tableside and features roast chicken, jellyfish, and mooli (AKA daikon radishes). The meal also includes a dim sum platter, a signature Hakkasan dish, using four flavors to represent the four seasons. Main courses include steamed Dover sole with pumpkin, stir-fried tiger prawns with lemongrass and chili, and braised abalone with dried oysters. For dessert, indulge in the Golden Feather, a ginger panna cotta with mandarin and caramelized white chocolate.

The Anderson.EXPAND
The Anderson.
Courtesy of the Anderson

Happy Hour at the Anderson
The retro bar's happy hour takes place nightly from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring discounted eats and drinks. Find $7 cocktails including margaritas, mojitos, and martinis; as well as $4 beer, $5 wine, and $6 for spirits such as vodka, gin, and rum. As you drink, nibble on Tex Mex queso, coconut shrimp, a bean and cheese burrito, or a chicken sandwich, all priced between $6 and $9.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram or Twitter.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
