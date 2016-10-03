Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: National Taco Day, Brew House Rock, and Taps & Tunes

Tuesday is National Taco Day. Courtesy of Coyo Taco

Start this week with another iteration of Concrete Beach Brewery's 'Brew House Rock' series. This month, discuss tips and tricks to home brewing from brewmaster Jesse Morris.

Celebrate National Taco Day on Tuesday with a few meat-filled, spicy wraps along with a tequila-infused libation. Taps and Tunes at the Wynwood Yard is on Tuesday evening too, blending craft beer and live music for a weeknight soiree. End the week with a visit to Doral's Ocio, which recently launched a new happy hour. Snag a free appetizer with the purchase of a glass of wine or beer.

Brew House Rock at Concrete Beach Brewery

This month's Brew House Rock will feature the ins and outs of brewing. Social Hall manager Jesse Morris will discuss the art of home brewing for both novices and seasoned brewers. A member of the brew team will be on hand to answer questions too. The event begins at 8 p.m. on Monday, October 3. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased on eventbrite.com.

National Taco Day

Tuesday is National Taco Day, which means it's only fitting to indulge in a few meat-filled, spicy wraps along with a tequila-infused libation. Though Miami's streets may not be lined with taco trucks, the 305 knows how to make a good taco. From Coyo and Cantina La Viente, to Huahua's Taqueria and Viva Mexico, here's a round-up of the best tacos in Miami.

Taps & Tunes at the Wynwood Yard

Live music and craft beer will converge at the Wynwood Yard on Tuesday night, thanks to the Prism Creative Group. The series will bring local and live singer-songwriters along with a bevy of selected brews to the Yard every Tuesday. This week, find a performance by Robbie Hunter of Magic City Hippies.

Happy Hour at Ocio

Doral restaurant Ocio has launched a new Italian-inspired happy hour. Hosted Thursday and Friday nights between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., take advantage of a free appetizer with the purchase of a glass of wine or beer. Small plates range from fried mozzarella served with homemade marinara sauce; an assortment of antipasto including salami, capicola, prosciutto, parmesan cheese, artichoke hearts, and roasted red pepper; or octopus carpaccio topped with capers and lemon vinaigrette. One appetizer is offered for each purchased drink.

