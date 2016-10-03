menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: National Taco Day, Brew House Rock, and Taps & Tunes

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Bar Wars, Miami Smokers at Pawn Broker, and Barbecue Throwdown


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: National Taco Day, Brew House Rock, and Taps & Tunes

Monday, October 3, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Tuesday is National Taco Day.
Tuesday is National Taco Day.
Courtesy of Coyo Taco
A A

Start this week with another iteration of Concrete Beach Brewery's 'Brew House Rock' series. This month, discuss tips and tricks to home brewing from brewmaster Jesse Morris. 

Celebrate National Taco Day on Tuesday with a few meat-filled, spicy wraps along with a tequila-infused libation. Taps and Tunes at the Wynwood Yard is on Tuesday evening too, blending craft beer and live music for a weeknight soiree. End the week with a visit to Doral's Ocio, which recently launched a new happy hour. Snag a free appetizer with the purchase of a glass of wine or beer.

Concrete Beach's beers
Concrete Beach's beers
Laine Doss

Brew House Rock at Concrete Beach Brewery 
This month's Brew House Rock will feature the ins and outs of brewing. Social Hall manager Jesse Morris will discuss the art of home brewing for both novices and seasoned brewers. A member of the brew team will be on hand to answer questions too. The event begins at 8 p.m. on Monday, October 3. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased on eventbrite.com

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: National Taco Day, Brew House Rock, and Taps & Tunes (3)
Rodrigo Moreno

National Taco Day
Tuesday is National Taco Day, which means it's only fitting to indulge in a few meat-filled, spicy wraps along with a tequila-infused libation. Though Miami's streets may not be lined with taco trucks, the 305 knows how to make a good taco. From Coyo and Cantina La Viente, to Huahua's Taqueria and Viva Mexico, here's a round-up of the best tacos in Miami.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: National Taco Day, Brew House Rock, and Taps & Tunes (4)
Photo by Masson Liang

Taps & Tunes at the Wynwood Yard
Live music and craft beer will converge at the Wynwood Yard on Tuesday night, thanks to the Prism Creative Group. The series will bring local and live singer-songwriters along with a bevy of selected brews to the Yard every Tuesday. This week, find a performance by Robbie Hunter of Magic City Hippies.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: National Taco Day, Brew House Rock, and Taps & TunesEXPAND
Courtesy of Ocio

Happy Hour at Ocio
Doral restaurant Ocio has launched a new Italian-inspired happy hour. Hosted Thursday and Friday nights between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., take advantage of a free appetizer with the purchase of a glass of wine or beer. Small plates range from fried mozzarella served with homemade marinara sauce; an assortment of antipasto including salami, capicola, prosciutto, parmesan cheese, artichoke hearts, and roasted red pepper; or octopus carpaccio topped with capers and lemon vinaigrette. One appetizer is offered for each purchased drink.

Related Stories

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Concrete Beach Brewery
More Info
More Info

339 NW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127

miles
The Wynwood Yard
More Info
More Info

56 NW 29th St
Miami, Florida 33127

305-447-8678

thewynwoodyard.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >