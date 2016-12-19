Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: National Sangria Day, Beaker & Gray Anniversary, and Pubbelly Christmas

EXPAND Celebrate National Sangria Day at Lime this Tuesday. Courtesy of Lime

Happy Monday, Miami. Beaker & Gray turns one this week. Celebrate tonight at the Wynwood restaurant with complimentary food and drinks from 10 p.m. till midnight.

Stop by Skybar at the Shore Club, which revamped its happy hour with new food and drink specials, as well as the fast-casual restaurant Lime, which will offer a National Sangria special Tuesday. And don't forget to snag tickets to Pubbelly's annual Puerto Rican-style Christmas dinner.

One Year in Wynwood at Beaker & Gray

Beaker & Gray, the popular bar/restaurant in Wynwood, opened its doors a year ago. Now it's time to celebrate. Today from 10 p.m. to midnight, find complimentary passed bites and one free drink per person. À la carte items will be available too, including cheesy fries with ají amarillo and queso fresco, mini Reuben sandwiches with pastrami and Swiss cheese, and pan frito with jerk mayo and smoked paprika.

Happy Hour at Skybar at Shore Club

End the workday with an alfresco happy hour at the Shore Club's Skybar. Enjoy $8 wine and cocktail specials and $4 select beers. Pair a drink with $8 bites such as guac and chips, chicken skewers, feta fries, and quesadillas. Happy hour runs Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m.

National Sangria Day at Lime

This Tuesday, celebrate National Sangria Day at Lime. Diners who purchase a 16-ounce frozen sangria or the restaurant’s off-the-menu favorite, a frozen sangrita, will receive a free order of guacamole and chips. Choose from any of Lime's four guacamole flavors, including the Hombre Gauc, spiced with jalapeños, as well as Abuela's Guac, topped with tomatillos, garlic, and onions. The special is limited to one per customer.

La Parranda at Pubbelly

For a third year in a row, chef Jose Mendin and Goya chef Fernando Desa will host their beloved Puerto Rican-style Christmas dinner. Whipping up ten dishes, all served family-style, Mendin and Desa will be joined by guest chefs Xavier Torres of Drunken Dragon in Miami Beach and German Alejandro of Alavara Dorado in Puerto Rico. Seatings are available Tuesday at 7:30 and 9 p.m. The cost is $65 per person. Visit pubbelly.com.

