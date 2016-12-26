Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Monday Brunch, Whisky at Taurus, and Shimuja Ramen

Courtesy of Izzy's

Start Monday with something sweet. Enjoy a special holiday-inspired brunch at SoFi's seafood eatery Izzy's. Other food-centric happenings this week include Hanukkah at the Wynwood Yard, happy hour at Izzy's, a whisky tour at Taurus, and Shimuja Ramen at Baby Jane.

EXPAND Photo by Clarissa Buch

Holiday Brunch and Happy Hour at Izzy's

Take a break from holiday shopping with a holiday-inspired brunch Monday afternoon at Izzy's. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., snag the seafood restaurant's regular a la carte brunch menu with $25 bottomless rosé. Later on, enjoy happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with 50 percent off oysters, $3 stone crab claws, and special pricing on signature cocktails, beer, and wine. For reservations, call 305-397-8843

Celebrate Chanukah at the Wynwood Yard. Photo by Masson Liang

Light up Wynwood! Chanukah at The Wynwood Yard

On Tuesday evening, celebrate Hanukkah under the stars at the Wynwood Yard with specialty eats by Shnitz N' Fritz, Miami's first-ever Kosher food truck. Expect latkes, schnitzel, and other Israeli fare available à la carte throughout the night.

EXPAND Courtesy of Taurus Beer & Whiskey House

The Whisk(e)y Reverie at Taurus Beer & Whiskey House

On Wednesday, enjoy an intimate guided whisky tasting, taking drinkers around the world one sip at a time. Led by Felipe Ojeda, Taurus offers more than 100 whiskies, including more than 35 brands of scotch, straight bourbon, straight rye whiskey, American whiskey, Canadian whiskey, Irish whiskey, and Japanese whiskey. Priced at $50 per person, reservations can be made by emailing felipe@tauruscoconutgrove.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Baby Jane

Try Shimuja Ramen Bar at Baby Jane

If you haven't already, head over to Brickell's Baby Jane to try Shimuja, an Asian ramen bar pop-up from Japanese chef Keiichi Maemura. Unlike traditional ramen, often made in a thin and light broth, Maemura serves ramen tonkotsu-style, which features a milky broth cooked from scratch using pork and pork bones. Besides offering ramen ($15 to $20), the menu includes pork dumplings in shiro shoyu soup with scallions, sesame seeds, and spicy sesame oil; agedashi tofu, a traditional way to serve hot, fried tofu in Japan; and Japanese-style fried chicken. Shimuja is open for lunch daily from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until 1 a.m. As of now, there is no end date for the pop-up.

Related Stories Miami's Ten Best New Restaurants of 2016

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

