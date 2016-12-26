menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Monday Brunch, Whisky at Taurus, and Shimuja Ramen

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: National Sangria Day, Beaker & Gray Anniversary, and Pubbelly Christmas


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Monday Brunch, Whisky at Taurus, and Shimuja Ramen

Monday, December 26, 2016 at 8:53 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Monday Brunch, Whisky at Taurus, and Shimuja Ramen
Courtesy of Izzy's
A A

Start Monday with something sweet. Enjoy a special holiday-inspired brunch at SoFi's seafood eatery Izzy's. Other food-centric happenings this week include Hanukkah at the Wynwood Yard, happy hour at Izzy's, a whisky tour at Taurus, and Shimuja Ramen at Baby Jane.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Monday Brunch, Whisky at Taurus, and Shimuja RamenEXPAND
Photo by Clarissa Buch

Holiday Brunch and Happy Hour at Izzy's
Take a break from holiday shopping with a holiday-inspired brunch Monday afternoon at Izzy's. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., snag the seafood restaurant's regular a la carte brunch menu with $25 bottomless rosé. Later on, enjoy happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with 50 percent off oysters, $3 stone crab claws, and special pricing on signature cocktails, beer, and wine. For reservations, call 305-397-8843

Celebrate Chanukah at the Wynwood Yard.
Celebrate Chanukah at the Wynwood Yard.
Photo by Masson Liang

Light up Wynwood! Chanukah at The Wynwood Yard
On Tuesday evening, celebrate Hanukkah under the stars at the Wynwood Yard with specialty eats by Shnitz N' Fritz, Miami's first-ever Kosher food truck. Expect latkes, schnitzel, and other Israeli fare available à la carte throughout the night.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Monday Brunch, Whisky at Taurus, and Shimuja RamenEXPAND
Courtesy of Taurus Beer & Whiskey House

The Whisk(e)y Reverie at Taurus Beer & Whiskey House
On Wednesday, enjoy an intimate guided whisky tasting, taking drinkers around the world one sip at a time. Led by Felipe Ojeda, Taurus offers more than 100 whiskies, including more than 35 brands of scotch, straight bourbon, straight rye whiskey, American whiskey, Canadian whiskey, Irish whiskey, and Japanese whiskey. Priced at $50 per person, reservations can be made by emailing felipe@tauruscoconutgrove.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Monday Brunch, Whisky at Taurus, and Shimuja RamenEXPAND
Courtesy of Baby Jane

Try Shimuja Ramen Bar at Baby Jane
If you haven't already, head over to Brickell's Baby Jane to try Shimuja, an Asian ramen bar pop-up from Japanese chef Keiichi Maemura. Unlike traditional ramen, often made in a thin and light broth, Maemura serves ramen tonkotsu-style, which features a milky broth cooked from scratch using pork and pork bones. Besides offering ramen ($15 to $20), the menu includes pork dumplings in shiro shoyu soup with scallions, sesame seeds, and spicy sesame oil; agedashi tofu, a traditional way to serve hot, fried tofu in Japan; and Japanese-style fried chicken. Shimuja is open for lunch daily from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until 1 a.m. As of now, there is no end date for the pop-up.

Related Stories

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Izzy's Fish & Oyster
More Info
More Info

423 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-397-8843

izzysmiami.com

miles
The Wynwood Yard
More Info
More Info

56 NW 29th St
Miami, Florida 33127

305-447-8678

thewynwoodyard.com

miles
Taurus
More Info
More Info

3540 Main Highway
Coconut Grove, FL 33133

305-444-7949

miles
Baby Jane
More Info
More Info

500 Brickell Ave.
Miami, FL 33131

786-803-8004

www.babyjanemiami.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >