Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Mignonette Uptown, Casa Faena, and Forte dei Marmi

EXPAND Smoked mozzarella ravioli at the newly opened Forte dei Marmi. Photo by Ilona Oppenheim

Happy Monday, Miami. If you're experiencing South Beach Wine & Food Festival withdrawal, don't worry. Grab lunch at Brasserie Azur, which offers a $19, two-course express lunch during the workweek. Also, Mignonette Uptown is behind an all-new happy hour, which features early-bird and night-owl offerings such as a cheeseburger special with curly fries and a milkshake. Or treat yourself to happy hour at the Faena Hotel's Casa Faena, which hosts a sunset party daily from 4 to 7 p.m. End the week with a visit to one of South Beach's newest restaurants, Forte dei Marmi.

EXPAND Photo by Brasserie Azur

45-Minute Express Lunch at Brasserie Azur

For professionals, time is money. But that doesn't mean your lunch break should suffer. Midtown's Brasserie Azur recently launched a $19, two-course express lunch perfect for the city's busiest bees. Guaranteed to have patrons in and out in 45 minutes or less, the restaurant offers a special menu of caprese salads, chorizo pizzettas, grilled mahi-mahi burgers, and Sicilian pesto pasta. Diners can opt for an appetizer or entrée or an entrée and dessert. All orders are served with a cup of coffee, giving lunchgoers a boost for the afternoon. As a perk, midtown residents and employees receive 10 percent off their checks when ordering from the regular lunch menu. Lunch is available Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Indulge in a cheeseburger, curly fries, and a milkshake during Mignonette Uptown's night-owl happy hour. Courtesy of Mignonette Uptown

Early-Bird and Night-Owl Happy Hour at Mignonette Uptown

The sister restaurant to the original Mignonette in downtown, Mignonette Uptown recently opened in North Miami and is shucking up Miamians' week with the launch of its early-bird and night-owl happy hours. Monday through Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Uptown offers oyster varieties listed on the marquee for $2. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 p.m. till closing, the restaurant offers the same happy-hour menu and a late-night cheeseburger special with curly fries and a milkshake. Additional offerings include barbecued peel 'n' eat shrimp ($7), smoked fish dip ($7), and raw clams ($1 each).

First Call at Casa Faena

When playwright Tennessee Williams traveled to South Florida, he famously introduced a toast at sundown. Paying homage to his tradition, the Faena Hotel has launched First Call at Casa Faena, a sunset party from 4 to 7 p.m. every day. Guests can enjoy select cocktails and elixirs (starting at $6) curated by mixologist Erik Tirums, as well as $30 pitchers of Florida blood orange madras and a selection of menu items at discounted prices. Nightly prizes and giveaways are also on tap.

Photo by Ilona Oppenheim

Forte dei Marmi Now Open

South Beach has a new restaurant, Forte dei Marmi (150 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach). Owned by Antonio Melino, an Argentine-born, Italian-raised restaurateur, the eatery offers a menu that highlights organic cuisine often found on Italy's Amalfi Coast. Classic menu items include beef carpaccio ($24) and aranzino acqua pazza ($35), along with the chef’s signature linguine with zucchini and Parmesan ($25).

