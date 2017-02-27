menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Mignonette Uptown, Casa Faena, and Forte dei Marmi

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: BLT Duck Burger, La Petite Maison, and SOBEWFF


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Mignonette Uptown, Casa Faena, and Forte dei Marmi

Monday, February 27, 2017 at 7:30 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Smoked mozzarella ravioli at the newly opened Forte dei Marmi.EXPAND
Smoked mozzarella ravioli at the newly opened Forte dei Marmi.
Photo by Ilona Oppenheim
A A

Happy Monday, Miami. If you're experiencing South Beach Wine & Food Festival withdrawal, don't worry. Grab lunch at Brasserie Azur, which offers a $19, two-course express lunch during the workweek. Also, Mignonette Uptown is behind an all-new happy hour, which features early-bird and night-owl offerings such as a cheeseburger special with curly fries and a milkshake. Or treat yourself to happy hour at the Faena Hotel's Casa Faena, which hosts a sunset party daily from 4 to 7 p.m. End the week with a visit to one of South Beach's newest restaurants, Forte dei Marmi.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Mignonette Uptown, Casa Faena, and Forte dei MarmiEXPAND
Photo by Brasserie Azur

45-Minute Express Lunch at Brasserie Azur
For professionals, time is money. But that doesn't mean your lunch break should suffer. Midtown's Brasserie Azur recently launched a $19, two-course express lunch perfect for the city's busiest bees. Guaranteed to have patrons in and out in 45 minutes or less, the restaurant offers a special menu of caprese salads, chorizo pizzettas, grilled mahi-mahi burgers, and Sicilian pesto pasta. Diners can opt for an appetizer or entrée or an entrée and dessert. All orders are served with a cup of coffee, giving lunchgoers a boost for the afternoon. As a perk, midtown residents and employees receive 10 percent off their checks when ordering from the regular lunch menu. Lunch is available Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Indulge in a cheeseburger, curly fries, and a milkshake during Mignonette Uptown's night-owl happy hour.EXPAND
Indulge in a cheeseburger, curly fries, and a milkshake during Mignonette Uptown's night-owl happy hour.
Courtesy of Mignonette Uptown

Early-Bird and Night-Owl Happy Hour at Mignonette Uptown
The sister restaurant to the original Mignonette in downtown, Mignonette Uptown recently opened in North Miami and is shucking up Miamians' week with the launch of its early-bird and night-owl happy hours. Monday through Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Uptown offers oyster varieties listed on the marquee for $2. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 p.m. till closing, the restaurant offers the same happy-hour menu and a late-night cheeseburger special with curly fries and a milkshake. Additional offerings include barbecued peel 'n' eat shrimp ($7), smoked fish dip ($7), and raw clams ($1 each).

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Mignonette Uptown, Casa Faena, and Forte dei Marmi
billwisserphoto.com

First Call at Casa Faena
When playwright Tennessee Williams traveled to South Florida, he famously introduced a toast at sundown. Paying homage to his tradition, the Faena Hotel has launched First Call at Casa Faena, a sunset party from 4 to 7 p.m. every day. Guests can enjoy select cocktails and elixirs (starting at $6) curated by mixologist Erik Tirums, as well as $30 pitchers of Florida blood orange madras and a selection of menu items at discounted prices. Nightly prizes and giveaways are also on tap.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Mignonette Uptown, Casa Faena, and Forte dei Marmi
Photo by Ilona Oppenheim

Forte dei Marmi Now Open
South Beach has a new restaurant, Forte dei Marmi (150 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach). Owned by Antonio Melino, an Argentine-born, Italian-raised restaurateur, the eatery offers a menu that highlights organic cuisine often found on Italy's Amalfi Coast. Classic menu items include beef carpaccio ($24) and aranzino acqua pazza ($35), along with the chef’s signature linguine with zucchini and Parmesan ($25).

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Brasserie Azur
More Info
More Info

3252 NE First Ave.
Miami, FL 33137

786-800-9993

brasserieazur.com

miles
Casa Faena
More Info
More Info

3500 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-604-8485

www.faena.com/casa-claridges

miles
Forte Dei Marmi
More Info
More Info

150 Ocean Dr.
Miami, FL 33139

786-276-3095

www.fdmmiami.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >