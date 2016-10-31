Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Halloween Dinner, Chef's Table, and National Sandwich Day
|
Photo by Chris Carter
Happy Halloween, Miamians. Put on a costume and celebrate this evening with a three-course fall-inspired dinner at Meat Market.
Vagabond Kitchen & Bar's Chef's Table kicks off this Tuesday, where up to 10 guests can snag tickets to indulge in a chef-curated family-style meal. It's National Sandwich Day on Thursday, which is why Macchialina's chef Michael Pirolo will offer a limited edition Aussie Lamb panino during dinner service on Wednesday and Thursday night only. End the week with a new cocktail from KYU, which recently added a medley of new concoctions.
|
Lyall Aston
Halloween Dinner at Meat Market
Celebrate all things spooky with with an al fresco three-course dinner at Meat Market. Enjoy prime viewing of Lincoln Road's Halloween action while munching on dishes crafted by executive chef/co-owner Sean Brasel. Dinner is priced at $150 per person, and features a sweet, fall-inspired ending: pumpkin tart with salted pecans and caramelized white chocolate. Reservations are required. Regular
a la carte menu is available for inside dining only. For more information and reservations, call 305-532-0088.
|
Courtesy of Vagabond Kitchen & Bar
Chef's Table at Vagabond Kitchen & Bar
Every Tuesday evening, executive chef Roberto Dubois will offer a Chef's Table meal at $25 per person. The table seats 10 guests and is available by reservation only. Beginning at 8 p.m., the family-style dinner will include three courses and each guest will receive one complimentary glass of champagne, along with a glass of wine and a cocktail.
|
Photo courtesy of Macchialina
National Sandwich Day at Macchialina
This Thursday marks another food holiday: National Sandwich Day. To celebrate, Macchialina's chef Michael Pirolo will be offering a limited edition Aussie Lamb panino. On Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the restaurant will host a happy hour featuring complimentary passed appetizers and tasty bite-sized sandwiches prepared by Pirolo. There will be $10 cocktails and specials on beer and wine as well as fun Aussie Lamb giveaways too. The special Aussie sandwich will be available during dinner service on Wednesday, November 2 and Thursday, November 3.
Cocktails at KYU
After opening nearly a year ago, wood-fired Asian eatery KYU has added a bevy of new cocktails to its line up. Its list has neared doubled thanks to mixologist Cameron Scholderer. Additions include a Japanese whisky infused “Raging Geisha;” the “Foo Kyu Julep” with bourbon and sake; and the “Yoda San” with gin and matcha green tea.
