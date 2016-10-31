menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Halloween Dinner, Chef's Table, and National Sandwich Day

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Battle of the Bars, Iron Fork Dinner, and Late-Night Pizza


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Halloween Dinner, Chef's Table, and National Sandwich Day

Monday, October 31, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Halloween Dinner, Chef's Table, and National Sandwich Day (4)
Photo by Chris Carter
A A

Happy Halloween, Miamians. Put on a costume and celebrate this evening with a three-course fall-inspired dinner at Meat Market.

Vagabond Kitchen & Bar's Chef's Table kicks off this Tuesday, where up to 10 guests can snag tickets to indulge in a chef-curated family-style meal. It's National Sandwich Day on Thursday, which is why Macchialina's chef Michael Pirolo will offer a limited edition Aussie Lamb panino during dinner service on Wednesday and Thursday night only. End the week with a new cocktail from KYU, which recently added a medley of new concoctions.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Halloween Dinner, Chef's Table, and National Sandwich Day (3)
Lyall Aston

Halloween Dinner at Meat Market
Celebrate all things spooky with with an al fresco three-course dinner at Meat Market. Enjoy prime viewing of Lincoln Road's Halloween action while munching on dishes crafted by executive chef/co-owner Sean Brasel. Dinner is priced at $150 per person, and features a sweet, fall-inspired ending: pumpkin tart with salted pecans and caramelized white chocolate. Reservations are required. Regular
a la carte menu is available for inside dining only. For more information and reservations, call 305-532-0088.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Halloween Dinner, Chef's Table, and National Sandwich DayEXPAND
Courtesy of Vagabond Kitchen & Bar

Chef's Table at Vagabond Kitchen & Bar
Every Tuesday evening, executive chef Roberto Dubois will offer a Chef's Table meal at $25 per person. The table seats 10 guests and is available by reservation only. Beginning at 8 p.m., the family-style dinner will include three courses and each guest will receive one complimentary glass of champagne, along with a glass of wine and a cocktail.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Halloween Dinner, Chef's Table, and National Sandwich Day (2)
Photo courtesy of Macchialina

National Sandwich Day at Macchialina
This Thursday marks another food holiday: National Sandwich Day. To celebrate, Macchialina's chef Michael Pirolo will be offering a limited edition Aussie Lamb panino. On Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the restaurant will host a happy hour featuring complimentary passed appetizers and tasty bite-sized sandwiches prepared by Pirolo. There will be $10 cocktails and specials on beer and wine as well as fun Aussie Lamb giveaways too. The special Aussie sandwich will be available during dinner service on Wednesday, November 2 and Thursday, November 3.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Halloween Dinner, Chef's Table, and National Sandwich Day (5)
billwisserphoto.com

Cocktails at KYU
After opening nearly a year ago, wood-fired Asian eatery KYU has added a bevy of new cocktails to its line up. Its list has neared doubled thanks to mixologist Cameron Scholderer. Additions include a Japanese whisky infused “Raging Geisha;” the “Foo Kyu Julep” with bourbon and sake; and the “Yoda San” with gin and matcha green tea.

Related Stories

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Meat Market
More Info
More Info

915 Lincoln Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-532-0088

www.meatmarketmiami.com

miles
Vagabond Kitchen & Bar
More Info
More Info

7301 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, Florida 33138

786-409-5635

vagabondkitchenandbar.com

miles
Macchialina Taverna Rustica
More Info
More Info

820 Alton Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-534-2124

www.macchialina.com

miles
Kyu
More Info
More Info

251 NW 25th St.
Miami, FL 33127

786-577-0150

www.kyumiami.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >