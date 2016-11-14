Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Dunkin Donuts Perks, Mixology Class, and Wynwood Yard Anniversary

Courtesy of Dunkin Donuts

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings a handful of sweet treats, thanks to Dunkin Donuts. The brand is offering a different special all week long as it rolls out its first-ever Perks Week.

On Tuesday, celebrate SuViche Wynwood's third-year anniversary; and on Wednesday, snag tickets to Lure Fishbar and Macchialina's collaborative dinner. Pisco y Nazca Kendall is hosting a mixology class on Thursday. Tickets are required. The Wynwood Yard is throwing a one-year anniversary soiree Thursday night too, which is open to the public.

Courtesy of Dunkin Donuts

Perks Week at Dunkin Donuts

The doughnut giant is saying thank you to customers with a medley of specials this week during its first-ever Perks Week. Today, snag triple points on all purchases made via On-the-Go mobile ordering. On Tuesday, buy or reload $10 to any Dunkin Donuts card on the Dunkin’ Mobile app and receive an additional $5. Earn a free beverage when using On-the-Go mobile ordering on Wednesday. Get a special offer if you purchase hot or iced coffee on Thursday. The week ends with the possibility of earning 100 bonus points if you make a purchase with your Dunkin Donuts card.

Three Year Anniversary at SuViche Wynwood

On Tuesday evening, celebrate SuViche Wynwood's third anniversary with extended happy hour specials and a DJ beginning at 3 p.m. Enjoy $4 beer, wine, and sake as well as $5 spirits all night. There will be a variety of $5, $6, and $7 dishes as well.

Courtesy Lure Fishbar

A Night in Amalfi at Lure Fishbar

Miami Beach’s seafood restaurant Lure Fishbar will host dinner in collaboration with Italian eatery Macchialina on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The four-course family style menu, crafted by Lure’s John Iatrellis and Macchialina's Mike Pirolo, will take diners on a journey through the coast of Southern Italy. Menu highlights include fresh anchovies stuffed with mozzarella di bufula battered and fried; and paccheri al sugo di scorfano, a traditional ragu made with slow braised Mediterranean scorpion fish, tomatoes, white wine, and garlic. Dinner will be served with white and red wines and will end on a sweet note with a dessert pairing. Seating is limited. Price is $100 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by emailing Jacqueline@macchialina.com.

Peruvian Mixology Class at Pisco y Nazca Kendall

Learn about Peruvian culture, cocktails, and cuisine from chef Miguel Gomez and mixologist Joel Mesa. Throughout Wednesday evening, guests will learn how to create signature cocktails while enjoying small plates. Purchase tickets for $40 per person via eventbrite.com.

Photo by Masson Liang

Wynwood Yard One Year Anniversary at the Wynwood Yard

It's been a year since the Wynwood Yard made its mark in Miami's growing arts and culture district. On Thursday, honor one of the neighborhood's most popular social spaces with a lineup of local tunes as well as food concepts like Della Bowls, Mr. Bing, and The British Garden. Expect drink specials by the Bar at the Yard too.

