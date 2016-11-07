Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Dim Down Tuesdays, Election Viewing Party, and Olla Preview

Snag $4 bao buns every Tuesday at Pubbelly. Juan Fernando Ayora @juanfayora

Happy Monday, Miami. Tonight Beaker & Gray will throw a special happy hour, Make Parties Great Again. Snag complimentary appetizers and giveaways thanks to Aussie Lamb.

As you wait for the Election Day results Tuesday night, try Pubbelly's latest special: $25 all-you-can-eat dumplings and $4 bao buns available until closing time. And Vagabond Kitchen & Bar will throw a Super Tuesday viewing party. Wednesday, chef Scott Liqnuist will lead Fooq's & Friends with a preview of his latest Mexican concept, Olla. End the week with a taste of Tino's newest tapas menu.

Courtesy of Beaker & Gray

Make Parties Great Again at Beaker & Gray

Celebrate the night before the election with happy hour at Beaker & Gray. Tonight the Wynwood eatery has teamed up with Aussie Lamb for Make Parties Great Again. From 6 to 8 p.m., snag free appetizers curated by chef/owner Brian Nasajon, as well as special giveaways.

Juan Fernando Ayora @juanfayora

Dim Down Tuesdays at Pubbelly

Beginning this Tuesday, Miami Beach's Pubbelly is launching $25 all-you-can-eat dumplings and $4 bao buns through the evening. Menu highlights include pork belly, short rib, and baby shiitake bao buns, as well as duck and corn soup dumplings. The offer will be available every Tuesday.

Illustration by Pete Ryan

Super Tuesday Viewing Party at Vagabond Kitchen and Bar

Vagabond Kitchen and Bar is bringing together the Mimo community to watch the final night of election coverage. On Tuesday, November 8 at 6 p.m., the restaurant will host Bar-B-Q & Bubbles. There will be two large screens while guests dine on barbecue-inspired bites including burgers, chicken wings, and pork ribs for $15. Expect $50 bottles of Perrier-Joet too. RSVP at eventbrite.com.

Scott Linquist will preview dishes from Olla. Courtesy of Olla

Olla by Chef Scott Liqnuist at Fooq's

This month's iteration of Fooq's & Friends will be lead by Coyo's chef Scott Linquist who will prepare dishes from his latest Mexican-influenced restaurant Olla. On Wednesday evening, snag a sneak preview of Linquist's newest plates before the restaurant opens on Miami Beach in late November. During dinner, guests will be guided through four different preparations of mole, as well as island creek oysters paired with sangrita verde. Dessert will include pistachio crepes, roasted bananas, goats milk dulce de leche, vanilla bean ice cream, and café de Olla, a classic spiced mexican coffee and topped with mezcal crema. Reservations can be made between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Each seating costs $60 per person and includes a welcome drink. A tequila cocktail and wine pairing is also available for an additional $35. To make a reservation, email reservations@fooqsmiami.com or call 786-536-2749

EXPAND Courtesy of Tino's

Tapas Menu at Tino's

Brickell restaurant Tino's has added 15 new tapas to its menu. Menu highlights include meatballs, sausage, and peppers, as well as shrimp scampi, oysters, chipollini potatoes, and wild mushrooms. All tapas range between $10 to $18. All tapas options can be eaten as appetizers, plates to share, or as a meal themselves.

