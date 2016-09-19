Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Croquetesa Burger, For the Love of Bourbon, and Moet Thursdays

EXPAND Celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month at the Local's bourbon-inspired dinner on Thursday night. Courtesy of the Local

Pincho Factory's beloved croquetesa burger is back, but not for long. Through September 30, find the croqueta and cheese sandwich on the menu at all locations. Try Pisco y Nazca's new happy-hour specials too, including three different fruity sangria pitchers now available.

On Thursday, the Local is hosting a bourbon-inspired dinner in honor of National Bourbon Heritage Month. The Vagabond Kitchen and Bar's $50 Moët Thursdays is happening this week too, where booze and small plates will be offered at discounted prices.

Croquetesa Burger Returns to Pincho Factory

Snag the restaurant's beloved bite: The croquetesa burger. The plate, made by transforming a burger patty into a croqueta and stuffing jack cheese, pickles, mayo, and mustard inside a brioche bun, won the Amstel Light People’s Choice Award at the 2015 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Thanks to popular demand, the burger is back at all Pincho Factory locations through September 30.

New Sangria Pitchers and Happy Hour Specials at Pisco y Nazca

The Peruvian eatery recently added new specials to its "Hora Loca" happy hour menu. Enjoy sangria pitchers including El Shandy, Sangria Peruana, and Sangria Brava, along with wine, beer, and house liquor drinks for half price. As you sip, munch on Angus beef sliders hugged in pretzel buns and topped with tomato panca chutney, shoestring fries, and rocoto pepper aioli ($9); chicken lollipops with chi jau kai sauce and napa cabbage ($9); and deep fried pork rinds drizzled in orange aioli ($5).

For the Love of Bourbon at The Local Craft Food & Drink

The Local's chef/owner Phil Bryant and mixologist Will Thompson have teamed up with Beam Suntory Bourbons and Chat Chow to host For The Love of Bourbon, a spirits pairing dinner, on Wednesday, September 21. In celebration of National Bourbon Heritage Month, the casual gastropub will transform into a fine-dining supper club featuring a menu of bourbon-laced French Southern fare paired with speciality-made cocktails. The six-course dinner, priced at $75 per person, begins at 6:30 p.m. with a welcome cocktail and canapés. Get into the spirit by dressing in 1920s-style attire too. Reservations are required. Email valdiviaveronica@yahoo.com.

$50 Moët Thursdays at Vagabond Kitchen and Bar

Start the weekend early at Vagabond Kitchen's MiMo Thursdays. Enjoy $50 Moët bottles as you nibble on small plates such as tuna poke toast, mini wagyu burgers, or octopus pintxo. There's handcrafted cocktails too for $8, along with beer and wine starting at $5. Happy hour runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

