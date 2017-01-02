Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Brew House Rock, Truffle Tasting, and the Miami Beach App

The Freehand's 27 Restaurant & Bar is listed on the Miami Beach Information App. billwisserphoto.com

Happy Monday, Miami. Make the first week of the year tasty by trying a few recently opened restaurants. Farm-to-table eatery the Brick is now open in Downtown Dadeland as well as Venetian-inspired wine and tapas bar Bàcaro on Lincoln Road. The Miami Beach Information App recently launched too, which lists all dining options within Miami Beach city limits.

Brew House Rock: Beer Styles at Concrete Beach Brewery

Brew House Rock, a monthly lesson in craft beer hosted by Concrete Beach Brewery designed for anyone who is interested in developing a deeper knowledge and appreciation for craft beer, will kick off the year with a lesson on different beer styles and how to tell them apart. The event begins at 8 p.m. on Monday night and costs $5 per person.

Try The Brick in Downtown Dadeland

Earlier this month, Corey Bousquet fulfilled a lifelong dream when he opened his first restaurant, the Brick, in Downtown Dadeland. The farm-to-table restaurant is the first of its kind in the area, which opened inside Kendall's up-and-coming residential and retail development complex. Some of the eatery's most unique culinary staples include cauliflower mac 'n' cheese, made with roasted cauliflower, Israeli couscous, herbed panko breadcrumbs, and a blend of smoked Gouda and Parmesan ($10); a seared porchetta sandwich stuffed with a variety of spices and topped with a locally sourced fried egg, pickled vegetables, and arugula ($15).



Bàcaro, a Venetian-inspired wine and tapas bar, opened one block south of Lincoln Road in Miami Beach (1625 Michigan Ave.). Founded by Carlo Bernardini — who previously worked for the Four Seasons Hotel group in various locations across the world, including Tokyo, Singapore, Bangkok, London, Istanbul, Lisbon, and Cairo — Bàcaro brings traditional northeastern Italian to a fashionable, dimly lit South Beach space. Besides small and large sharing plates, its truffle tasting menu features a variety of plates made with imported truffles straight from the Italian region of Alba. The dishes, available à la carte, are pricey. They range from $18 to $85 and include wine sorbet with truffle sabayon for $18, Angus beef carpaccio with black truffle for $28, and fettuccine or risotto with white truffles for around $80.

Download the Miami Beach Information App

One of the worst feelings is not knowing where or what to eat. The Miami Beach Information app, which launched in November, might be able to help. The free app features all dining options within the city limits of Miami Beach, including Hakkasan, Cecconi's Miami Beach, and Bird & Bone. In addition to offering restaurant listings, it also gives users door-to-door directions and local deals. Restaurants are organized in alphabetical order or by distance from the user's location. The app also offers search features for subcategories and keywords. For each restaurant, find a phone number, map, directions, website, photos, and a short description. Other information, such as methods of payment, price range, noise level, and hours of operation, is listed as well.

