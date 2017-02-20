Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: BLT Duck Burger, La Petite Maison, and SOBEWFF

EXPAND La Petite Maison opens Tuesday. Courtesy of La Petite Maison

Happy Monday, Miami. The tastiest time of the year returns this week. The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) will celebrate its sweet 16 beginning Wednesday with the world's best-known chefs, wine and spirits producers, and culinary personalities. More than 85 finger-licking events will cater to upward of 70,000 attendees.

In the meantime, head to BLT Prime to try its exclusive SOBEWFF Burger Bash patty, which is available for lunch all week. On Tuesday, London-based restaurant La Petite Maison will open for lunch and dinner inside Brickell House, and on Wednesday, Toscana Divino will host a seven-course caviar-and-wine meal.

Sneak Peek of Burger Bash Competing Burger at BLT Prime

Snag a taste of BLT Prime's SOBEWFF burger, which will compete at this year's Burger Bash. Through Sunday, February 26, try chef Dustin Ward's BLT Duck Burger, made with Hudson Valley duck, miso aioli, and pickled Brussels sprouts. It can be ordered at the bar or in the dining room during lunch service.

La Petite Maison Opening

This Tuesday, London-based restaurant La Petite Maison will be open for lunch and dinner inside Brickell House (1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami). The international concept, led by Arjun Waney and and partners Bob Ramchand and Raphael Duntoye, was founded in Nice, France, in 1988. Known for southern French homestyle cuisine, the restaurant is rooted in old-style Genoese cooking, which highlights approachable, French-Mediterranean fare married with Italian influence.

Wine Wishes and Caviar Dreams at Toscana Divino

Wednesday evening, indulge in chef Andrea Marchesin's seven-course caviar-and-wine dinner for $160 per person. Highlights include smoked salmon with traditional white sturgeon caviar; house-made tagliolini with Russian sturgeon caviar; chocolate mousse; and rosé. For more information, call 305-930-8052 or visit toscanadivino.com.

South Beach Wine & Food Festival at Various Locations

Once a year, Miami welcomes the biggest names in the food industry for the four-day South Beach Wine & Food Festival, presenting 85 events such as tastings, cooking seminars and demonstrations, and the Food Network Awards Show. The weather lures heavy-hitters such as Trisha Yearwood and Andrew Zimmern, along with nearly 70,000 guests. Whether you like your Rachael Ray with a scrumptious burger in a giant crowd or your Anthony Bourdain with an intimate crew, SOBEWFF has a setup for you. Purchase tickets at sobefest.com.

