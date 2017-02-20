menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: BLT Duck Burger, La Petite Maison, and SOBEWFF

SOBEWFF 2017's Grand Tasting Village Explained by Culinary Captains


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: BLT Duck Burger, La Petite Maison, and SOBEWFF

Monday, February 20, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
La Petite Maison opens Tuesday.EXPAND
La Petite Maison opens Tuesday.
Courtesy of La Petite Maison
A A

Happy Monday, Miami. The tastiest time of the year returns this week. The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) will celebrate its sweet 16 beginning Wednesday with the world's best-known chefs, wine and spirits producers, and culinary personalities. More than 85 finger-licking events will cater to upward of 70,000 attendees.

In the meantime, head to BLT Prime to try its exclusive SOBEWFF Burger Bash patty, which is available for lunch all week. On Tuesday, London-based restaurant La Petite Maison will open for lunch and dinner inside Brickell House, and on Wednesday, Toscana Divino will host a seven-course caviar-and-wine meal.

So many burgers, so little time.
So many burgers, so little time.
Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival

Sneak Peek of Burger Bash Competing Burger at BLT Prime
Snag a taste of BLT Prime's SOBEWFF burger, which will compete at this year's Burger Bash. Through Sunday, February 26, try chef Dustin Ward's BLT Duck Burger, made with Hudson Valley duck, miso aioli, and pickled Brussels sprouts. It can be ordered at the bar or in the dining room during lunch service.

Crevettes tièdes à l’huile d’olive: Warm prawns in olive oil.EXPAND
Crevettes tièdes à l’huile d’olive: Warm prawns in olive oil.
Courtesy of La Petite Maison

La Petite Maison Opening
This Tuesday, London-based restaurant La Petite Maison will be open for lunch and dinner inside Brickell House (1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami). The international concept, led by Arjun Waney and and partners Bob Ramchand and Raphael Duntoye, was founded in Nice, France, in 1988. Known for southern French homestyle cuisine, the restaurant is rooted in old-style Genoese cooking, which highlights approachable, French-Mediterranean fare married with Italian influence.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: BLT Duck Burger, La Petite Maison, and SOBEWFF
billwisserphoto.com

Wine Wishes and Caviar Dreams at Toscana Divino
Wednesday evening, indulge in chef Andrea Marchesin's seven-course caviar-and-wine dinner for $160 per person. Highlights include smoked salmon with traditional white sturgeon caviar; house-made tagliolini with Russian sturgeon caviar; chocolate mousse; and rosé. For more information, call 305-930-8052 or visit toscanadivino.com.

Chef Bo and Burger Bash host Rachael Ray
Chef Bo and Burger Bash host Rachael Ray
Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®

South Beach Wine & Food Festival at Various Locations
Once a year, Miami welcomes the biggest names in the food industry for the four-day South Beach Wine & Food Festival, presenting 85 events such as tastings, cooking seminars and demonstrations, and the Food Network Awards Show. The weather lures heavy-hitters such as Trisha Yearwood and Andrew Zimmern, along with nearly 70,000 guests. Whether you like your Rachael Ray with a scrumptious burger in a giant crowd or your Anthony Bourdain with an intimate crew, SOBEWFF has a setup for you. Purchase tickets at sobefest.com.

Related Stories

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
BLT Prime
More Info
More Info

4400 NW 87th Ave.
Doral, FL 33178

305-937-2777

e2hospitality.com/blt-prime-miami

miles
Toscana Divino
More Info
More Info

900 S. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33130

305-371-2767

www.toscanadivino.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >