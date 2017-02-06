Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Black Truffle Tasting, Verde Happy Hour, and VeritageMiami
Happy Monday, Miami. Cure your Super Bowl hangover with new cocktails at Katsuya. Try the Mezcal Paloma or the Ringo Sour, priced at $16 each. Travel a few blocks north to Scarpetta inside the Fontainebleau, which recently launched a black truffle tasting menu.
Thursday, head to Verde at Pérez Art Museum Miami for a sunset happy hour and live music, or VeritageMiami's craft beer tasting in Wynwood, where more than 140 restaurants and bars will offer food and drink.
Courtesy SBE
Cocktails at Katsuya
South Beach's Katsuya launched an assortment of new cocktails, all priced at $16, available during happy hour and dinner. Highlights include the Mezcal Paloma, mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, bitters, and lime juice; the Ringo Sour, infused with apple cider; and the Geisha, topped with brut champagne. Katsuya now offers a sake flight experience too, which includes a sample of three types of sake priced from $18 to $25.
Scott Conant
Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival
Black Truffle Season at Scarpetta
Indulge in truffle with Scarpetta's prix fixe Winter Black Truffle tasting menu. For $185 per person, the four-course truffle-centric dinner features creamy polenta, short rib, veal tenderloin, and a chocolate finish, all highlighted with a hint of truffle. Reservations are required; call 877-326-7412.
Courtesy of Verde
Thursday-Night Happy Hour at Verde
Verde, the indoor/outdoor restaurant at Pérez Art Museum Miami, is known for Third Thursday, when the museum offers free admission all day and throws a sunset bash in the evening. Now the restaurant will host happy hour every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. It features $5 beer, $6 wine, and $7 cocktails on the restaurant's terrace. Enjoy live music by guest DJ Phaxas, who performs every Thursday except Third Thursday.
VeritageMiami Craft Beer Tasting at Wynwood Walls
In addition to offering food from local restaurants and beer from 140 breweries, this year's event includes arcade games, giant Jenga, and Connect Four in the Wynwood Garden. (For those new to the party, these are traditionally brew-fueled activities.) Plus, there'll be an afterparty at the Wynwood Yard. Money raised from the event benefits the United Way, an organization improving the health, education, and well-being of fellow Miamians.
