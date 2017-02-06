menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Black Truffle Tasting, Verde Happy Hour, and VeritageMiami

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Outstanding in the Field, Karaoke, and Happy Hour at the Anderson


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Black Truffle Tasting, Verde Happy Hour, and VeritageMiami

Monday, February 6, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Courtesy of VeritageMiami
Courtesy of VeritageMiami
Happy Monday, Miami. Cure your Super Bowl hangover with new cocktails at Katsuya. Try the Mezcal Paloma or the Ringo Sour, priced at $16 each. Travel a few blocks north to Scarpetta inside the Fontainebleau, which recently launched a black truffle tasting menu.

Thursday, head to Verde at Pérez Art Museum Miami for a sunset happy hour and live music, or VeritageMiami's craft beer tasting in Wynwood, where more than 140 restaurants and bars will offer food and drink.

Courtesy SBE
Courtesy SBE

Cocktails at Katsuya
South Beach's Katsuya launched an assortment of new cocktails, all priced at $16, available during happy hour and dinner. Highlights include the Mezcal Paloma, mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, bitters, and lime juice; the Ringo Sour, infused with apple cider; and the Geisha, topped with brut champagne. Katsuya now offers a sake flight experience too, which includes a sample of three types of sake priced from $18 to $25.

Scott Conant
Scott Conant
Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival

Black Truffle Season at Scarpetta
Indulge in truffle with Scarpetta's prix fixe Winter Black Truffle tasting menu. For $185 per person, the four-course truffle-centric dinner features creamy polenta, short rib, veal tenderloin, and a chocolate finish, all highlighted with a hint of truffle. Reservations are required; call 877-326-7412.

Courtesy of Verde
Courtesy of Verde

Thursday-Night Happy Hour at Verde
Verde, the indoor/outdoor restaurant at Pérez Art Museum Miami, is known for Third Thursday, when the museum offers free admission all day and throws a sunset bash in the evening. Now the restaurant will host happy hour every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. It features $5 beer, $6 wine, and $7 cocktails on the restaurant's terrace. Enjoy live music by guest DJ Phaxas, who performs every Thursday except Third Thursday.

Courtesy of VeritageMiami
Courtesy of VeritageMiami

VeritageMiami Craft Beer Tasting at Wynwood Walls
In addition to offering food from local restaurants and beer from 140 breweries, this year's event includes arcade games, giant Jenga, and Connect Four in the Wynwood Garden. (For those new to the party, these are traditionally brew-fueled activities.) Plus, there'll be an afterparty at the Wynwood Yard. Money raised from the event benefits the United Way, an organization improving the health, education, and well-being of fellow Miamians.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Katsuya by Starck
1701 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-455-2995

www.sbe.com/katsuya

Scarpetta
4441 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-674-4660

www.fontainebleau.com

Verde at the Pérez Art Museum
1103 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33132

305-375-8282

Wynwood Walls
2520 NW 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33127

www.thewynwoodwalls.com

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

