Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Battle of the Bars, Iron Fork Dinner, and Late-Night Pizza

Snag free pizza at Rec Room's Thursday-night underground party. Photo by Jennifer Silverberg

Happy Monday, Miami. Roll out of bed and head to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where an early-voting rally will take place at noon. Come ready to vote and get treated with a free taco. Battle of the Bars is tonight too, featuring Pawn Broker, Bodega, and Craft Social Club.

This Wednesday, the Mandarin Oriental will host a wine dinner with pours by Darioush Vineyards. Thursday at BLT Prime, the two chefs who won New Times' Iron Fork cook-off will reunite for a special collaborative dinner to celebrate their big win. End the week at Rec Room's Thursday-night underground party, which features free pizza at 2 a.m.

EXPAND Get on the Love Bus, vote early, and enjoy a free taco. Courtesy of SEIU

Miami Early Voting Rally at Jackson Memorial Hospital

Today marks the first day of early voting. Celebrate with a taco. From noon to 1:30 p.m., Zoo Miami's Ron Magil and various healthcare workers' unions will host an early voting celebration at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Alamo Park area in the center of campus. Jackson employees and community members who are interested in learning about early voting will be treated to a free taco from El Orgullo Latino Kitchen and Que Pinchos Tacos y Mas food trucks, along with music. Voters will then board the Love Bus and be driven to the Stephen P. Clark Government Center to vote. They will be given a lift back in the bus.

Battle of the Bars at the Langford

On Monday, October 24, the Langford Hotel is hosting Battle of the Bars, featuring Pawn Broker, Bodega, and Craft Social Club. Enjoy signature punches from three different bars, and cast your vote for one winner. Tickets are $16 in advance or $20 at the door, which includes three cocktails. For tickets, visit mixstir.com.

Hang out at late-night happy hour from midnight to 2 a.m. at the Regent Cocktail Club. Courtesy of Regent Cocktail Club

Women in Whiskey at Regent Cocktail Club

To honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month, head to Miami Beach's Regent Cocktail Club on Tuesday, October 25, for its Women in Whiskey event. Guests will receive a complimentary Jack Daniel’s honey cocktail. Enjoy live music and signature cocktails through the evening. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen for the Cure. The event is free and open to the public. The event begins at 8 p.m. To RSVP, visit mixstir.com.

Darioush and Azul Wine Dinner at Azul

The Mandarin Oriental's Azul restaurant partnered with Darioush Khaledi, owner/founder of Darioush Vineyards, to host a one-night-only event on Wednesday, October 26. Dinner kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and included five courses paired with a different wine. Dinner is priced at $158 per person. Menu highlights include warm Alaskan king crab, short rib ravioli, caramelized pork belly, and a dark chocolate custard. For reservations, call 305-913-8358 or email momia-restaurants@mohg.com.

Iron Fork Champions Dinner at BLT Prime

Miami Spice may be over, but the two chefs who won New Times' Iron Fork cook-off are reuniting for a special collaborative dinner to celebrate their big win. On Thursday, October 27, BLT Prime's chef de cuisine Dustin Ward will welcome Meat Market's chef Sean Brasel into his kitchen to whip up a four-course, prix-fixe dinner inspired by their win. The menu will feature dishes that highlight ingredients they used during the cook-off, as well as one of the winning plates they created together: wagyu short rib with red wine jus, short rib marmalade, and micro carrots. The dinner priced at $75 per person. For reservations, call 305-591-6066 or email lukas@bltprime.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Rec Room

Pizza Delivery at Rec Room's New Underground Party

Rec Room inside the Gale South Beach is ready to satisfy late-night cravings with complimentary pizza at 2 a.m. During the club/lounge's Thursday evening Half/Full underground party, guests can grab a slice and pair it with a signature cocktail once the clock strikes 2. Admission to this event is free of charge and open to the public.

