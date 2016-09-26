Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Bar Wars, Miami Smokers at Pawn Broker, and Barbecue Throwdown

Pawn Broker's interior Photo by Juan Fernando Ayora

Bartenders from the Anderson, Beaker & Gray, and Pawn Broker will compete tonight at Pawn Broker's first-ever Bar Wars. Sample each libation and cast a vote to determine the winning bar. Snag lower-priced tickets in advance, or pay $20 at the door.

Try Jaya's new beer and sake cart, featuring imported sake and Japanese beer, as well as a handful of Miami brewery favorites. And Seed Food & Wine Festival, a plant-based food and wine fest, is challenging five chefs to compete for the best plant-based barbecue this Thursday night at the Wynwood Yard.

Bar Wars at Pawn Broker

Tonight, Monday, watch some of Miami's finest mixologists and bartenders battle it out at the Bar Wars competition. Taking place at the Langford’s rooftop bar, Pawn Broker, the newly launched series will host a lineup of bars to compete in a tournament, putting their bartenders to the test. The first edition will feature bartenders from the Anderson, Beaker & Gray, and Pawn Broker. Enjoy signature drinks by the three competitors and cast a vote to determine the winning bar. The event begins at 10 p.m. To reserve a spot, visit Mixstir. Tickets cost $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Each ticket includes three cocktails, one from each participating bar.

EXPAND Courtesy of Jaya

Tableside Beer and Sake Cart at Jaya

The Setai’s pan-Asian restaurant, Jaya, has introduced a tableside Japanese beer and sake cart. Featuring imported sake and Japanese beer, as well as a handful of Miami brewery favorites such as Funky Buddha and the Floridian, the cart beckons you to try a few sips during lunch, dinner, or Sunday brunch. For more information or to make reservations, visit thesetaihotel.com or call 305-520-6000.

Photo by Juan Fernando Ayora

Miami Smokers at Pawn Broker

This Thursday evening, celebrate Oktoberfest with a meaty and boozy pairing courtesy of Miami Smokers and Pawn Broker. The event, hosted at Pawn Broker, will feature a five-item specialty menu, along with a selection of brews and cocktails. Plates include beer pork brat ($9) served with house-made sauerkraut, beer mustard, and caramelized onions; mini pork schnitzel sandwich ($6) stuffed with butter-fried pork shoulder and apple coleslaw inside a warm roll; and pigs in a blanket ($6) filled with smoked mozzarella, speck, and sweet mustard. The soiree begins at 8 p.m.

Photo by Masson Liang

Barbecue Throwdown and Seed Preview Party at the Wynwood Yard

Seed Food & Wine Festival, a plant-based food and wine fest, is challenging five chefs to compete for the best plant-based barbecue this Thursday night at the Wynwood Yard. Participating chefs include Orlando-based Shaun Noonan of Dixie Dharma, Green Bar & Kitchen's Charles Grippo, and Huahua’s Taqueria's Todd Erickson, as well as Chris Wagner of Johnson & Wales University and Della Test Kitchen's Dean Warren. Vote for your favorite chef while sipping local craft beers, kombucha, and JoJo Tea's sweet tea. A special musical guest is expected to perform too. All of the evening's proceeds will benefit Dream in Green. Tickets cost $40 per person. The event begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

